Eagles News: Sydney Brown draws comparison to Talanoa Hufanga

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Eagles Add a Pair of Players in 3rd Rd - Iggles Blitz

66 – Sydney Brown – Illinois – 5-10, 213. The Eagles lost a playmaking safety in free agency. They added one in the draft. Here are my raw notes on Brown. Interesting player. High energy guy who flies around the field. Physical player. Would run through a brick wall. Playmaker. Picked off 6 passes in 2022 and 10 for his career. 26 PD’s and 4 FF’s. Has very good hands. Had a very good workout at the Combine and that athleticism shows up on the field. Biggest concern is tackling. Loves to dive at targets. Misses more than he should because he doesn’t consistently wrap up. Versatile player who can play deep, in the slot or in the box. Work on the tackling and you’ve got a very talented safety.

Sydney Brown’s film feels/looks a lot like Talanoa Hufanga’s at USC



High energy, play speed always at MAX, can play top/down or as a box player. Excellent angles, you see his burst to close as a blitzer, pursuit man, or closing/attacking catch windows.



5yr starter. 3100 snaps. pic.twitter.com/sB0yCvlspp — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) February 4, 2023

Sydney Brown will thrive in the Eagles’ defense - BGN

Brown plays with the type of reckless abandon that fans, especially in Philadelphia, will absolutely love. He is fast, strong, explosive, and is willing to take on bigger players to make a tackle. Brown can play all over the secondary and while he might struggle to cover bigger receivers/tight ends he is a smart player that is almost always in the right spot to make a play. The native of London, Ontario, Canada has a twin brother (Chase Brown, RB, Illinois) who is also expected to be drafted this weekend and the two of them took a long, winding road to get to the NFL.

Above the Nest with Raichele #80: What you need to know about the Eagles Day 2 picks - BGN Radio

Raichele Privette gets you caught up on the Eagles Day 2 picks. The Birds selected offensive lineman Tyler Steen from Alabama with the 65th pick and safety Sydney Brown from Illinois with the 66th pick.

2023 NFL Draft Preview: Versatile Tyler Steen - Roll Bama Roll

Steen started every game at left tackle for the Crimson Tide in 2022. He recorded 25 knockdown blocks and was named second team All-SEC. A smart player with good vision, Steen gets off the snap with good lateral quickness. His real strength is his lower body that aids in holding his ground. He can stymie a defender at the line and he can work a guy away out of harm’s way.

Eagles draft Sydney Brown in third round - The Champaign Room

He was a vital piece to the Illini’s nation-leading scoring defense, playing strong safety and lining up mostly in the box, while showcasing his coverage ability primarily in the slot matched up with tight ends. He was named a First Team All-Big Ten selection by Big Ten coaches and a Second Team All-American selection by USA Today. At the NFL Combine in March, Brown measured 5-foot-10, 211 pounds and ranked in the top five among safety participants in 5 different categories.

2023 NFL draft: Mel Kiper picks winners, values from Rounds 2 and 3 - ESPN+

Tyler Steen is an intriguing swing tackle prospect for the Eagles, who already have experienced veterans at both starting spots. Philly took him at No. 65, but he’s a top-50 prospect in my rankings.

Spadaro: Scouting reports on the 2023 NFL Draft class (so far) - PE.com

Alec Halaby, assistant general manager on LB Nolan Smith (No. 30 overall). “Really athletic guy. Very talented. This is a guy who was a five-star player coming out of high school, gets to Georgia and is a starter on two national title teams. The unique thing about him – we think about the speed, we think about the explosiveness as a pass rusher – in the run game he’s very violent, very physical, extremely high effort. I think that’s a unique combination. You feel his energy when you’re watching him play and when you meet him in person. He isn’t the biggest guy, but he overcomes that with speed, with quickness, with twitch, very much like Haason Reddick and he will be a great example of someone to learn from. He has all the traits that give him a very good chance to succeed. He’s been playing at the highest level since he’s been 15, 16 years old. It’s a unique package what you’re getting on the field with the explosiveness and that talent, and what you’re getting off the field from an experience and intelligence standpoint.”

Eagles think they finally drafted a ‘red star’ safety in Sydney Brown - Inquirer

The Eagles’ draft board contains more than just a ranking of prospects based upon a numerical grade. Alongside each player’s name there may be a variety of color-coded icons signifying a particular evaluation: black stars, blue circles, and red crosses. Red stars are listed on the far right, and as general manager Howie Roseman explained on Friday night, awarded the day before the draft by scouts for players they deemed worthy of the honor. “That’s a guy who kind of exemplifies what it means to be an Eagle,” Roseman said. “Great character. Captain. Testing numbers. Intelligence. Plays the way it should be played. Practices the way it should be played.” Sydney Brown received a red star and it may have nudged the Eagles into selecting the Illinois product, making him the franchise’s highest-drafted safety in 12 years. While a third rounder might not exactly be emptying the pockets, Brown was chosen with the 66th overall pick — 61 spots before Roseman chose K’Von Wallace in the fourth round three years ago.

2023 NFL Draft: Grading all six Round 1 trades, including the Eagles’ move up for Jalen Carter - PFF

The Eagles move up one spot to select Jalen Carter. I praised Howie Roseman before it was cool, but I’m not going to celebrate this trade. I actually don’t think there is much to analyze here from the Eagles’ perspective other than that they were obviously scared that another would trade with the Bears. Would that have happened? We will never know. Basically, the Eagles paid the equivalent of a fifth-round pick to stop someone from sniping them.

Instant analysis: Why the Cowboys picked tight end Luke Schoonmaker in the second round - Blogging The Boys

From a blocking perspective, it isn’t always pretty but he is a willing and able blocker. Adding strength to his game will help in this area, along with working on his blocking technique. He is an older prospect, and will be 25 early on in his rookie season. This pick would be considered a safe one. Schoonmaker will come in right away and be the most athletic tight end in the room. If for nothing else, he is a good depth play at a minimum, and based on his athletic profile and draft pedigree, puts him in a good spot to battle for the number one spot atop the Cowboys depth chart at tight end. This was a quality addition to add to what some believe is already a good unit to begin with.

Instant analysis: Jalin Hyatt adds explosive element to the Giants’ offense - Big Blue View

The New York Giants ranked last in the NFL in total explosive plays last season, and it wasn’t particularly close. Who better to rectify that than a receiver who caught six balls on eight targets for 207 yards and five touchdowns against a Nick Saban-coached defense in 2022? Jalin Hyatt recorded 1,267 yards on 67 catches - an 18.9 yards per catch rate - with 15 touchdowns for Tennessee last season. He played in Josh Huepel’s air-raid spread attack, where he aligned in the slot 87.3% of the time. However, the slot in Huepel’s offense was still, at times, aligned outside the numbers. There will be a transition for Hyatt coming from Huepel’s offense, but it’s hard to not get excited about the value of this type of athlete at pick No. 73:

What grades did the Washington Commanders get on Day 2? - Hogs Haven

The Washington Commanders addressed one of their projected needs in the first round on Thursday night by taking Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes. They got knocked by a lot of people for passing on CB Christian Gonzalez who went one pick later to the New England Patriots. Washington had Forbes rated higher, and they wanted a ballhawk who produced in a big conference (SEC). One of the biggest knocks on the Ron Rivera/Martin Mayhew regime is that they are taking players earlier than their consensus rankings. Most people like the players and their fit, but the value is not there, and this will affect grades, and how they are viewed throughout their careers. Obviously if these players come in and make an impact right away their draft position will take a back seat.

NFL Draft 2023: Best remaining players for Day 3 - SB Nation

We have made it to the end. Or at least, the beginning of the end. The final day of the 2023 NFL Draft is upon us. After 31 prospects had their football dreams realized on Thursday night, 71 more players joined them in the professional ranks. We saw the slide end for Will Levis, Joey Porter Jr. follow in his father’s footsteps to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Hendon Hooker come off the board to the Detroit Lions. Now four rounds remain, with plenty of talent available.

Best prospects available in the 2023 NFL Draft - NFL.com

Ringo is a tall, thick cornerback prospect with outstanding straight-line speed. I love his blend of size, speed and competitiveness, but he has issues with tightness and doesn’t always find the football. In press coverage, he carries his hands low, and if he allows a clean release, he is susceptible to inside cuts, especially slants. He has plenty of speed to carry vertical routes. He flashes big-time ball skills (see: his pick-six to sew up the 2021 national championship game), but in 2022, he had issues locating the ball in the air, resulting in multiple big plays and touchdowns allowed. He is very physical as a tackler against the run. Overall, Ringo is a work in progress. His success will depend on what he’s asked to do at the next level. I wouldn’t rule out a move to safety.

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio

BGN Cameo: Request a video message