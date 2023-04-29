Eagles draft picks: 4 selections remaining entering Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft

The Eagles are heading into the final day of the 2023 NFL Draft having already picked up talented players on both offensive and defensive line, and then some unexpected surprises at linebacker and safety.

On Friday night, the Eagles traded back from No. 62 to No. 65, where they were able to pick T/G Tyler Steen out of Alabama, followed by safety Sydney Brown at No. 66. With the trade, the Eagles also snagged two extra picks on Saturday, with Howie Roseman explaining he wanted to have some more fun and not have to wait until Round 7 to make another move.

Heading into Saturday, the Eagles now have four picks:

Here are all the ways to watch:

How to Watch Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, April 29

TV: NFL Network, ESPN, and ABC

Online: FuboTV, NFL Network, ESPN

EAGLES PICKS

Round 1: DT Jalen Carter (No. 9)

Round 1: LB/EDGE Nolan Smith (No. 30)

Round 3: T/G Tyler Steen (No. 65)

Round 3: SAF Sydney Brown (No. 66)

