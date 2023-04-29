 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Eagles draft picks: 4 selections remaining entering Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft

The Eagles currently have four selections left on Saturday afternoon.

By Alexis Chassen
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Pittsburgh Steelers v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Eagles are heading into the final day of the 2023 NFL Draft having already picked up talented players on both offensive and defensive line, and then some unexpected surprises at linebacker and safety.

On Friday night, the Eagles traded back from No. 62 to No. 65, where they were able to pick T/G Tyler Steen out of Alabama, followed by safety Sydney Brown at No. 66. With the trade, the Eagles also snagged two extra picks on Saturday, with Howie Roseman explaining he wanted to have some more fun and not have to wait until Round 7 to make another move.

Heading into Saturday, the Eagles now have four picks:

  • Round 6 - No. 188 (from Texans
  • Round 7 - No. 211 (from Vikings - via Texans)
  • Round 7 - No. 230 (from Texans)
  • Round 7 - No. 250

Here are all the ways to watch:

How to Watch Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, April 29

TV: NFL Network, ESPN, and ABC

Online: FuboTV, NFL Network, ESPN

EAGLES PICKS

  • Round 1: DT Jalen Carter (No. 9)
  • Round 1: LB/EDGE Nolan Smith (No. 30)
  • Round 3: T/G Tyler Steen (No. 65)
  • Round 3: SAF Sydney Brown (No. 66)
  • Round 6 - No. 188 (from Texans
  • Round 7 - No. 211 (from Vikings - via Texans)
  • Round 7 - No. 230 (from Texans)
  • Round 7 - No. 250

BGN Radio Podcasting

Make sure you subscribe to BGN Radio to stay tuned with our audio coverage of this year’s draft! Check your feeds often. Also, check out BGN’s Instagram feed (@bleedinggreeninsta)

2022 Draft Coverage

NFL Draft Grades: “[The Eagles] can’t keep getting away with this”

Nolan Smith on playing for the Eagles: ‘I’m here with three of my best friends’

NFL Draft Results: Eagles trade down from No. 62 to get 3 picks from the Texans

NFL Draft Results: Eagles pick Tyler Steen at No. 65

Eagles draft reaction: Tyler Steen can be molded by Jeff Stoutland

The Eagles added a physical, athletic safety and people are fired up about it

Sydney Brown will thrive in the Eagles’ defense

NFL Draft Results: Eagles pick Sydney Brown at No. 66

Nick Siranni signals open competition at right guard after Tyler Steen pick

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio

In This Stream

Eagles 2023 NFL Draft

View all 67 stories

More From Bleeding Green Nation

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bleeding Green Nation Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Philadelphia Eagles news from Bleeding Green Nation