NFL Draft: Best remaining players entering Day 3

Three rounds in the books and yet the bulk of the 2023 NFL Draft is still ahead of us. Day 3 is four rounds deep and there opportunities to improve rosters by finding gems. Here are the 25 best players remaining.

Kelee Ringo, CB, UGA Jalen Redmond, DL, Oklahoma Dawand Jones, OL, Ohio State Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati Luke Wypler, OL, Ohio State Adetomiwa Adebawore, DL, Northwestern Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU Christopher Smith, S, Georgia Jakorian Bennett, CB, Maryland Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M Andre Carter II, Edge, Army JL Skinner, S, Boise State Jaelyn Duncan, OL, Maryland Tre’Vius Hodges Tomlinson, CB, TCU Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama Brandon Joseph, S, Notre Dame Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon Jarrett Patterson, OL, Notre Dame Andrew Vorhees, OL, USC Jaylon Jones, CB, Texas A&M Chandler Zavala, OL, NC State Jammie Robinson, S, FSU Cory Trice, CB, Purdue Zach Evans, RB, Mississippi

The Philadelphia Eagles will have to hope someone falls far to their next selection at No. 188 overall. Or maybe they’ll look to move up at some point.