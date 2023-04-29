 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NFL Draft: Best remaining players entering Day 3

By Ben Natan
Three rounds in the books and yet the bulk of the 2023 NFL Draft is still ahead of us. Day 3 is four rounds deep and there opportunities to improve rosters by finding gems. Here are the 25 best players remaining.

  1. Kelee Ringo, CB, UGA
  2. Jalen Redmond, DL, Oklahoma
  3. Dawand Jones, OL, Ohio State
  4. Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati
  5. Luke Wypler, OL, Ohio State
  6. Adetomiwa Adebawore, DL, Northwestern
  7. Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah
  8. Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU
  9. Christopher Smith, S, Georgia
  10. Jakorian Bennett, CB, Maryland
  11. Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M
  12. Andre Carter II, Edge, Army
  13. JL Skinner, S, Boise State
  14. Jaelyn Duncan, OL, Maryland
  15. Tre’Vius Hodges Tomlinson, CB, TCU
  16. Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama
  17. Brandon Joseph, S, Notre Dame
  18. Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon
  19. Jarrett Patterson, OL, Notre Dame
  20. Andrew Vorhees, OL, USC
  21. Jaylon Jones, CB, Texas A&M
  22. Chandler Zavala, OL, NC State
  23. Jammie Robinson, S, FSU
  24. Cory Trice, CB, Purdue
  25. Zach Evans, RB, Mississippi

The Philadelphia Eagles will have to hope someone falls far to their next selection at No. 188 overall. Or maybe they’ll look to move up at some point.

