NFL Draft: Best remaining players entering Day 3

Three rounds in the books and yet the bulk of the 2023 NFL Draft is still ahead of us. Day 3 is four rounds deep and there opportunities to improve rosters by finding gems. Here are the 25 best players remaining.
- Kelee Ringo, CB, UGA
- Jalen Redmond, DL, Oklahoma
- Dawand Jones, OL, Ohio State
- Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati
- Luke Wypler, OL, Ohio State
- Adetomiwa Adebawore, DL, Northwestern
- Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah
- Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU
- Christopher Smith, S, Georgia
- Jakorian Bennett, CB, Maryland
- Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M
- Andre Carter II, Edge, Army
- JL Skinner, S, Boise State
- Jaelyn Duncan, OL, Maryland
- Tre’Vius Hodges Tomlinson, CB, TCU
- Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama
- Brandon Joseph, S, Notre Dame
- Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon
- Jarrett Patterson, OL, Notre Dame
- Andrew Vorhees, OL, USC
- Jaylon Jones, CB, Texas A&M
- Chandler Zavala, OL, NC State
- Jammie Robinson, S, FSU
- Cory Trice, CB, Purdue
- Zach Evans, RB, Mississippi
The Philadelphia Eagles will have to hope someone falls far to their next selection at No. 188 overall. Or maybe they’ll look to move up at some point.
