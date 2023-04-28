 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News EAGLES GOT JALEN CARTER AND NOLAN SMITH WTF

Filed under:

The Eagles added a physical, athletic safety and people are fired up about it

Can the incoming rookie be an immediate contributor?

By Alexis Chassen
/ new
NFL Combine Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

There’s a lot of excitement around the Eagles No. 66 pick, with some suggesting Sydney Brown is already one of the best safeties on the roster. That might be a little hyperbolic, but it also might not be all that far off.

Brown is the highest drafted safety by the Eagles in over 10 years, and you have to assume that’s for a reason. When negotiations fell through with C.J. Gardner-Johnson this offseason, the team brought in Terrell Edmunds, but it’s a position the team certainly doesn’t seem to have completely locked up.

Illinois had several secondary players drafted in the first three rounds of this year’s draft, and Brown is someone the Eagles had highlighted as a “red-star” guy and someone they really wanted to get if he was available. Howie Roseman said that the fans are going to love this guy, and it seems that analysts agree.

In This Stream

Eagles 2023 NFL Draft

View all 65 stories

More From Bleeding Green Nation

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bleeding Green Nation Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Philadelphia Eagles news from Bleeding Green Nation