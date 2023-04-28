The Eagles added a physical, athletic safety and people are fired up about it

There’s a lot of excitement around the Eagles No. 66 pick, with some suggesting Sydney Brown is already one of the best safeties on the roster. That might be a little hyperbolic, but it also might not be all that far off.

Brown is the highest drafted safety by the Eagles in over 10 years, and you have to assume that’s for a reason. When negotiations fell through with C.J. Gardner-Johnson this offseason, the team brought in Terrell Edmunds, but it’s a position the team certainly doesn’t seem to have completely locked up.

Illinois had several secondary players drafted in the first three rounds of this year’s draft, and Brown is someone the Eagles had highlighted as a “red-star” guy and someone they really wanted to get if he was available. Howie Roseman said that the fans are going to love this guy, and it seems that analysts agree.

SYDNEY BROWN. Love that pick. Hard hitting, athletic safety with a knack for the ball. Compared him to TJ Ward.



Man...I LOVE those picks for Philly. Steen is a future starter and Brown is the team's best safety right away

Sydney Brown is my S4. Big and athletic. Tackles well and runs downhill toward the line. Can work through traffic. Physical in coverage and can win jump balls. A bit stiff in turning to run. Can lag in his step toward smaller slot WRs. Lots of potential.

Eagles draft Illinois S Sydney Brown with the No. 66 pick. Good value.



23-year-old who earned All-Big Ten First-Team honors on the nation's top scoring defense with six interceptions and seven passes defensed. — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) April 29, 2023

Eagles go OL & S, makes a ton of sense!! Two players fell to them last night that was a pleasant surprise. They still addressed two needs tonight at OL & S. Howie and his staff killing it. Any OL from BAMA is a good choice. Brown is my kind of Safety, PHYSICAL & plays VIOLENT.

Brown ran a 4.47 40-yard dash and posted a 40.5 vertical jump along with a 10-foot-10-inch broad jump. 10 career interceptions at Illinois.



10 career interceptions at Illinois. #Eagles https://t.co/FFt6NZj66K — Andrew DiCecco (@AndrewDiCecco) April 29, 2023

#Eagles fans, Sydney Brown was my SAF2!! What a GREAT PICK!



"I enjoy playing close to the LOS. Being down near the line is where I’m most comfortable. I love the competitive aspect that comes with man coverage."@Sydbrown___ x @TheDraftNetwork https://t.co/NjEBnJZt9D — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 29, 2023