Eagles draft reaction: Tyler Steen can be molded by Jeff Stoutland

Philadelphia has him listed as a guard, but he was a tackle at Alabama, and will almost assuredly be cross-trained.

By Alexis Chassen
COLLEGE FOOTBALL NOV 12 Alabama at Ole Miss Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles focused on the defense in Round 1, but their first pick on Friday night was on offense. Howie Roseman will tell you any day that the Eagles build through the trenches, and they continued that trend with their No. 65 overall pick, OT Tyler Steen out of Alabama.

During some of his pre-draft press conferences, Roseman talked about the luxury they have with Jeff Stoutland in the building. Stout’s penchant for developing offensive lineman means that they don’t have to find a guy with super sound technique, but rather someone with unique traits that they can mold.

The Eagles won’t need Steen to be ready to play Week 1, but he’ll be a great depth player at several positions along the line.

