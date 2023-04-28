Eagles draft reaction: Tyler Steen can be molded by Jeff Stoutland

The Philadelphia Eagles focused on the defense in Round 1, but their first pick on Friday night was on offense. Howie Roseman will tell you any day that the Eagles build through the trenches, and they continued that trend with their No. 65 overall pick, OT Tyler Steen out of Alabama.

During some of his pre-draft press conferences, Roseman talked about the luxury they have with Jeff Stoutland in the building. Stout’s penchant for developing offensive lineman means that they don’t have to find a guy with super sound technique, but rather someone with unique traits that they can mold.

The Eagles won’t need Steen to be ready to play Week 1, but he’ll be a great depth player at several positions along the line.

Eagles fans, Tyler Steen could fill in as a swing OT or RG with starter-level play strength & above average movement skills. His biggest issues are technical, so getting in a room led by Jeff Stoutland is an ideal landing spot.



"Many observers project him as a guard at the next level and he has the versatility to play anywhere along the offensive line. This fact makes him a valuable target for NFL teams. “



"Many observers project him as a guard at the next level and he has the versatility to play anywhere along the offensive line. This fact makes him a valuable target for NFL teams."

Tyler Steen is one of the few developmental OTs in this class. Makes so much sense for the Eagles and Stoutland. — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) April 29, 2023

Steen, 22, is 6-6, 321. Started 52 games in college at RT and LT. Transferred last year from Vanderbilt to Alabama, where he played LT and was second-team All-SEC>

Howie pick.



Tackles are boring, but necessary for a team that continues to have one of the best OLs. https://t.co/2MHwUsbYog — Kei (@RealMamaEagle) April 29, 2023

Man...I LOVE those picks for Philly. Steen is a future starter and Brown is the team's best safety right away — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) April 29, 2023

Tyler Steen was drafted with pick 65 of round 3 in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.94 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 9 out of 1423 OG from 1987 to 2023.

Tyler Steen is a classic Eagles OL in that he's a tackle who may be a guard but they'll try him at tackle and then he'll play guard and then he'll have to play tackle and be good and etc etc etc https://t.co/Tckj1veiGz — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) April 29, 2023

Bama offense, Georgia defense https://t.co/UA7RF6CQG2 — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) April 29, 2023

Tyler Steen, selected 65th overall by the Eagles, had only 1 sack attributed to him on nearly 500 plays pass blocking last season for Alabama.



Per @ESPNStatsInfo — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) April 29, 2023