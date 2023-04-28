 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NFL Draft Results: Eagles trade down from No. 62 to get 3 picks from the Texans

By Brandon Lee Gowton
/ new
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Arizona Cardinals Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles were on the clock with their second-round pick at No. 62 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft ... and then they traded down. The Houston Texans made a move to come up.

Here’s a look at the deal.

EAGLES RECEIVE: No. 65, No. 188, No. 230

TEXANS RECEIVE: No. 62

The Eagles entered this year’s draft with six selections and now they’re currently set to make eight picks, including back-to-back choices at 65 and 66.

According to one draft value trade chart, the Eagles surrendered 284 points in exchange for 280.6 points in return. So, it’s a slight loss for the Birds in that sense but getting more picks was the right idea with multiple options available to Philly on the board at No. 62.

Remaining Eagles draft picks

1 (10) - DT Jalen Carter

1 (30) - DE Nolan Smith

3 (65)

3 (66)

6 (188)

7 (219)

7 (230)

7 (248)

