NFL Draft Results: Eagles pick Tyler Steen at No. 65

With the 65th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles select ... Tyler Steen, offensive guard, Alabama.

The Eagles were originally on the clock at No. 62 before moving down to this spot in a trade with the Houston Texans.

Steen has experience playing at both right tackle and left tackle but the team officially announced him as a guard.

It’s never a surprise when the Birds draft offensive linemen; they strongly believe in fortifying the trenches.

Steen could potentially compete with Cam Jurgens for the starting job at right guard. Steen could also serve as a swing tackle with Andre Dillard leaving to join the Tennessee Titans.

Steen is hardly considered to be a finished project. The Eagles will be leaning on highly-regarded run game coordinator/offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland to get the best out of their new blocker in the NFL.

Here’s a scouting report via NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein:

Steen began his career as a defensive tackle at Vanderbilt and ended it as a starting left tackle at Alabama. He’s a vertical pass-setter who plays with good awareness to twists and blitzes. Steen uses length and hand resets to extend his mirroring. He would benefit from better catch-and-clamp hands to limit secondary rush opportunities. He plays with hustle off the snap to find back-side positioning on zone blocks, but he needs to eliminate his forward lean in space to improve timing and adjustments at the second level. Steen has good size with average athleticism and is still fine-tuning technique. He could compete for a role as a swing backup early on but could find starting snaps in time.

1 (10) - DT Jalen Carter

1 (30) - DE Nolan Smith

3 (65) - OL Tyler Steen

3 (66)

6 (188)

7 (219)

7 (230)

7 (248)

Remaining Eagles needs

Running back

Safety

Linebacker

Cornerback

Tight end

Punter

