Eagles legend Trent Cole will announce team’s Round 2 pick

The Philadelphia Eagles have chosen some pretty great alumni to announce their draft picks over the years — recently Brent Celek and David Akers —, and it was announced early-Friday that this year’s honor with go to Trent Cole. The former DE is set to announce the Eagles’ second-round pick, which currently sits at No. 62 overall.

Cole is definitely a defensive legend for the Eagles, notching 10 (of his 12) years in Philly. From 2005 to 2014, the EDGE defender missed only a handful of games and racked up 569 total tackles, including a massive 149 QB hits, and 85.5 sacks. He had four seasons with 10-plus sacks, claimed 19 total forced fumbles, 16 passes defended, and had one interception — which he returned 19 yards for a touchdown. Cole somehow was only a two time Pro Bowler, but he certainly made an impact with the Eagles and throughout the NFL.

The DE ended up finishing his career with the Colts, playing in Indy for two years before hanging it up after the 2016 season at age 34. Cole retired an Eagle in December 2017, and has since been added to the Eagles Hall of Fame.

It’s always fun to see these former players take the stage and help usher in the newest generation. David Akers notoriously roasted the Cowboys during his chance to announce the Eagles pick a few years back, so we’ll have to wait and see just how amped up Cole gets on Friday night.