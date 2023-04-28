NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Day 2 picks for the Eagles

It already feels like the Eagles’ 2023 NFL Draft class is a big success since the team was able to select both Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith.

But the Birds aren’t done yet! They enter Day 2 with four overall picks remaining, two of which are set to take place on Friday night. Of course, it’s quite possible that Howie Roseman has a trade or two up his sleeve.

For now, let’s look at the options if the Eagles happen to stay put and make their picks.

62. Eagles- Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA: After double dipping on defense in the first round, the Eagles land a legit lead back in round two. Zach Charbonnet has a combination of power, vision, burst and soft hands that give the Eagles a three down back dynamic they haven’t had in a long time. Charbonnet could lead the Eagles backfield from day one. 66. Eagles- Christopher Smith II, S, Georgia: The Eagles draft their third Bulldog this year and their third defensive player. Christopher Smith is a smart, physical defensive back who could play both safety positions at a high level.

62. Sydney Brown, S, Illinois

62. Philadelphia Eagles — Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia

62) Eagles: Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M: Johnson is a versatile defensive back who plays slot corner, safety, and some linebacker. He lined up all over the field as sort of chess piece in Texas A&M’s defense, and can fill the role vacated by Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

62) Sydney Brown, S, Illinois: The Eagles signed Justin Evans and Terrell Edmunds in free agency, but C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Marcus Epps have gone elsewhere, exposing a need for depth.

62) Philadelphia Eagles: Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State: It’s surprising that Julius Brents falls this far, but as we’ve quickly learned with this stacked CB class, talented prospects will fall. The Eagles, who met with Brents in the pre-draft process, halt his descent. Learning behind Darius Slay and James Bradberry, Brents has the effervescent athleticism, terse physicality, and length to buoy an astronomical ceiling. 66) Philadelphia Eagles (From ARI): Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee: If Jalin Hyatt falls this far, it would be on-brand of the Eagles to score yet another value deal. His relatively one-dimensional play style may rub teams the wrong way, but Hyatt can be an able complement to A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith with his ability to stress defenses vertically and generate big plays downfield — especially if Quez Watkins is gone in 2024.

62. Philadelphia Eagles: EDGE Tuli Tuipulotu, USC: Tuipulotu is an ascending, versatile defensive lineman. He barely came off the field for the Trojans this past fall (733 snaps) as he racked up 56 pressures. The Eagles could use a fourth edge to rely on, and Tuipulotu can become that for them. 66. Philadelphia Eagles (via ARZ): CB Tyrique Stevenson, Miami (FL): Stevenson is a high-floor cornerback whose man coverage traits should translate sooner rather than later. The Cardinals’ highest-graded returning corner in 2023 earned just a 68.5 overall mark last season.

62. Philadelphia Eagles: Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami 66. Philadelphia Eagles (from ARI): Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State: The Eagles don’t prioritize linebackers that highly in the draft, but the value of landing Henley in the early third round would be too good to pass up.

62. Sydney Brown, S, Illinois: Here’s the Chauncey Gardner-Johnson replacement for Philadelphia. Brown is an energized athlete who can play close to the line and thrive. 66. Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M

62. Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State: Henley is explosive and ready for action at all times. He’d be a nice fit alongside Nakobe Dean in Philly. 66. Ji’Ayir Brown, S, Penn State

