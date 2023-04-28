NFL Draft Results: Live blog, trades, updates, picks, and more for Day 2

Welcome to Day 2 of Bleeding Green Nation’s 2023 NFL Draft live blog! Friday night’s festivities begin at 7:00 PM ET on ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network. Click here for info on how to watch the broadcast.

This post will have updates throughout the night with any surprises, rumors, trade updates, and more. It’s also an open thread for discussion in the comments.

The Philadelphia Eagles are set to make their first pick on Day 2 late in Round 2 at No. 62, followed quickly by an early-Round 3 pick at No. 66 — this was the pick they were awarded following the Jonathan Gannon tampering reveal.

Months ago Eagles GM Howie Roseman emphasized that they might not have a lot of picks (6) this year, but they have quite a few high picks, so you can expect him to make the most out of them. Roseman already had an excellent Day 1, somehow managing to get both Jalen Carter (at No. 9) and Nolan Smith (at No. 30).

UPDATES

[7:24 PM]: The Titans were reportedly trying really hard to get back into the first round late last night, but they couldn’t find any takers. Instead, they had to wait until Round 2 to get their QB, Will Levis out of Kentucky — Levis was in Kansas City and in the draft green room Thursday night, but opted not to return on Friday when he fell out of the first round.

I was invite to the draft an was a day 2 guy an stayed for the 2nd day because it’s nothing like hearing your name an walking cross that stage… me an @GenoSmith3 became homies after that day. We was the only 2 in the green room✊ https://t.co/5qI7VRGxPE — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) April 28, 2023

[7:20 PM]: Jonathan Gannon isn’t getting another player just yet! The Cardinals traded No. 33 to the Titans with just seconds left on the clock.

[7:15 PM]: We’re back for more! The Pittsburgh Steelers kicked off the second round on Friday night and took Joey Porter, Jr. out of Penn State.

