Nakobe Dean was at Nolan Smith’s draft party when the Eagles made the No. 30 pick

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni prioritizes connection among teammates, so you imagine he’ll be happy to see that Nolan Smith started his Philly career with one of his former and now-current teammates by his side. Video from Smith’s draft party shows the No. 30 overall pick celebrating — while wearing green socks — with LB Nakobe Dean.

There’s going to be no shortage of reminders that the Philadelphia Eagles drafted four defensive guys from Georgia over the past two years, but it really is going to be such a huge factor for these rookies and Year 2 guys. Being able to develop together, while already knowing how each other works and collaborates, is going to give the defense a taste of what the offense has with Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith, and A.J. Brown.

Sure, the connection isn’t everything, but it’s a really good starting place and a really solid foundation to build on — especially when the connection is among players from the same history-making college defense that won a National Championship.