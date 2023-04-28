NFL Mock Draft 2023: Day 2 predictions for the second and third rounds

The first round is in the books and with so many great players still available, there are so many exciting ways day two can shake out. Here’s a possible scenario to look forward to.
Round Two
32. Steelers- Joey Porter Junior, CB, Penn State
33. Cardinals- BJ Ojulari, Edge, LSU
34. Lions- Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
35. Colts- O’Cyrus Torrence, OL, Florida
36. Rams- Brian Branch, S, Alabama
37. Seahawks- Steve Avila, OL, TCU
38. Raiders- Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina
39. Panthers- Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame
40. Saints- Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State
41. Titans- Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
42. Packers- Josh Downs, WR, UNC
43. Jets- Luke Wypler, OL, Ohio State
44. Falcons- Dawand Jones, OL, Ohio State
45. Packers- Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia
46. Patriots- Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee
47. Commanders- Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
48. Lions- Keeanu Benton, DL, Wisconsin
49. Steelers- Christopher Smith, S, Georgia
50. Buccaneers- Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas
51. Dolphins- Adetomiwa Adebawore, DL, Northwestern
52. Seahawks- Jalen Redmond, DL, Oklahoma
53. Bears- Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa
54. Chargers- Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson
55. Lions- Isaiah Foskey, DL, Notre Dame
56. Jaguars- DJ Turner, CB, Michigan
57. Giants- Jonathan Mingo, WR, Mississippi
58. Cowboys- Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati
59. Bills- Keion White, DL, Georgia Tech
60. Bengals- Gervon Dexter, DL, Florida
61. Bears- Tuli Tuipulotu, Edge, USC
62. Eagles- Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA: After double dipping on defense in the first round, the Eagles land a legit lead back in round two. Zach Charbonnet has a combination of power, vision, burst and soft hands that give the Eagles a three down back dynamic they haven’t had in a long time. Charbonnet could lead the Eagles backfield from day one.
63. Chiefs- Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah
Round 3
64. Bears- Joe Tippman, OL, Wisconsin
65. Texans- Jon Michael Schmitz, OL, Minnesota
66. Eagles- Christopher Smith II, S, Georgia: The Eagles draft their third Bulldog this year and their third defensive player. Christopher Smith is a smart, physical defensive back who could play both safety positions at a high level.
67. Broncos- Marvin Mims, WR, Oklahoma
68. Broncos- Siaka Ika, DL, Baylor
69. Rams- Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU
70. Raiders- Jakorian Bennett, CB, Maryland
71. Saints- Sydney Brown, S, Illinois
72. Titans- Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M
73. Texans- Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane
74. Browns- Tre’vius Hodges Tomlinson, CB, TCU
75. Falcons- Jaelyn Duncan, OT, Maryland
76. Patriots- Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M
77. Rams- Andre Carter II, Edge, Army
78. Packers- JL Skinner, S, Boise State
79. Colts- Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami
80. Steelers- Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon
81. Cardinals- Matthew Bergeron, OL, Syracuse
82. Buccaneers- Jordan Battle, S, Alabama
83. Seahawks- Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State
84. Dolphins- Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota
85. Chargers- Garrett Williams, CB, Syracuse
86. Ravens- Zach Evans, RB, Mississippi
87. Vikings- Jaylon Jones, CB, Texas A&M
88. Jaguars- Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama
89. Giants- Derrick Hall, Edge, Auburn
90. Cowboys- Andrew Vorhees, OL, USC
91. Bills- Brandon Joseph, S, Notre Dame
92. Bengals- Evan Hull, RB, Northwestern
93. Panthers- Rashee Rice, WR, SMU
94. Cardinals- Jayden Reed, WR, MSU
95. Chiefs- Ji’Ayir Brown, DB, Penn State
96. Cardinals- Zach Harrison, Edge, Ohio State
97. Commanders- Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee
98. Browns- Tank Dell, WR, Houston
99. 49ers- Deuce Vaughn, RB, Kansas State
100. Raiders- Jake Haener, QB, Fresno State
101. 49ers- Cory Trice, CB, Purdue
102. 49ers- Chandler Zavala, OL, NC State
