NFL Mock Draft 2023: Day 2 predictions for the second and third rounds

By Ben Natan
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 31 Semifinal Game&nbsp;Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The first round is in the books and with so many great players still available, there are so many exciting ways day two can shake out. Here’s a possible scenario to look forward to.

Round Two

32. Steelers- Joey Porter Junior, CB, Penn State

33. Cardinals- BJ Ojulari, Edge, LSU

34. Lions- Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia

35. Colts- O’Cyrus Torrence, OL, Florida

36. Rams- Brian Branch, S, Alabama

37. Seahawks- Steve Avila, OL, TCU

38. Raiders- Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina

39. Panthers- Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

40. Saints- Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State

41. Titans- Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

42. Packers- Josh Downs, WR, UNC

43. Jets- Luke Wypler, OL, Ohio State

44. Falcons- Dawand Jones, OL, Ohio State

45. Packers- Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia

46. Patriots- Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee

47. Commanders- Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

48. Lions- Keeanu Benton, DL, Wisconsin

49. Steelers- Christopher Smith, S, Georgia

50. Buccaneers- Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas

51. Dolphins- Adetomiwa Adebawore, DL, Northwestern

52. Seahawks- Jalen Redmond, DL, Oklahoma

53. Bears- Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa

54. Chargers- Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson

55. Lions- Isaiah Foskey, DL, Notre Dame

56. Jaguars- DJ Turner, CB, Michigan

57. Giants- Jonathan Mingo, WR, Mississippi

58. Cowboys- Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati

59. Bills- Keion White, DL, Georgia Tech

60. Bengals- Gervon Dexter, DL, Florida

61. Bears- Tuli Tuipulotu, Edge, USC

62. Eagles- Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA: After double dipping on defense in the first round, the Eagles land a legit lead back in round two. Zach Charbonnet has a combination of power, vision, burst and soft hands that give the Eagles a three down back dynamic they haven’t had in a long time. Charbonnet could lead the Eagles backfield from day one.

63. Chiefs- Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah

Round 3

64. Bears- Joe Tippman, OL, Wisconsin

65. Texans- Jon Michael Schmitz, OL, Minnesota

66. Eagles- Christopher Smith II, S, Georgia: The Eagles draft their third Bulldog this year and their third defensive player. Christopher Smith is a smart, physical defensive back who could play both safety positions at a high level.

67. Broncos- Marvin Mims, WR, Oklahoma

68. Broncos- Siaka Ika, DL, Baylor

69. Rams- Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU

70. Raiders- Jakorian Bennett, CB, Maryland

71. Saints- Sydney Brown, S, Illinois

72. Titans- Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M

73. Texans- Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane

74. Browns- Tre’vius Hodges Tomlinson, CB, TCU

75. Falcons- Jaelyn Duncan, OT, Maryland

76. Patriots- Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M

77. Rams- Andre Carter II, Edge, Army

78. Packers- JL Skinner, S, Boise State

79. Colts- Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami

80. Steelers- Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon

81. Cardinals- Matthew Bergeron, OL, Syracuse

82. Buccaneers- Jordan Battle, S, Alabama

83. Seahawks- Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State

84. Dolphins- Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota

85. Chargers- Garrett Williams, CB, Syracuse

86. Ravens- Zach Evans, RB, Mississippi

87. Vikings- Jaylon Jones, CB, Texas A&M

88. Jaguars- Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama

89. Giants- Derrick Hall, Edge, Auburn

90. Cowboys- Andrew Vorhees, OL, USC

91. Bills- Brandon Joseph, S, Notre Dame

92. Bengals- Evan Hull, RB, Northwestern

93. Panthers- Rashee Rice, WR, SMU

94. Cardinals- Jayden Reed, WR, MSU

95. Chiefs- Ji’Ayir Brown, DB, Penn State

96. Cardinals- Zach Harrison, Edge, Ohio State

97. Commanders- Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee

98. Browns- Tank Dell, WR, Houston

99. 49ers- Deuce Vaughn, RB, Kansas State

100. Raiders- Jake Haener, QB, Fresno State

101. 49ers- Cory Trice, CB, Purdue

102. 49ers- Chandler Zavala, OL, NC State

