NFL Draft 2023: Best remaining available players entering Day 2

The first day of the NFL 2023 NFL Draft is in the books! It was a pretty exciting one for the Philadelphia Eagles. With 31 picks made in the first round, there are still tons of very good players still on the board. Here are the best remaining available players left.

Brian Branch, Safety, Alabama Michael Mayer, Tight End, Notre Dame Kelee Ringo, Cornerback, Georgia Jalen Redmond, Defensive Lineman, Oklahoma Joey Porter Junior, Cornerback, Penn State O’Cyrus Torrence, Offensive Lineman, Florida Darnell Washington, Tight End, Georgia Dawand Jones, Offensive Lineman, Ohio State BJ Ojulari, Edge, LSU Steve Avila, Offensive Lineman, TCU Josh Downs, Wide Receiver, UNC Will Levis, Quarterback, Kentucky Tyler Scott, Wide Receiver, Cincinnati Cam Smith, Cornerback, South Carolina Zach Charbonnett, Running Back, UCLA Jalin Hyatt, Wide Receiver, Tennessee Keeanu Benton, Defensive Lineman, Wisconsin Luke Wypler, Offensive Lineman, Ohio State Trenton Simpson, Linebacker, Clemson Adetomiwa Adebawore, Defensive Lineman, Northwestern Isaiah Foskey, Defensive Lineman, Notre Dame Gervon Dexter, Defensive Lineman, Florida Sam LaPorta, Tight End, Iowa Clark Phillips III, Cornerback, Utah Joe Tippman, Offensive Lineman, Wisconsin John Michael Schmitz, Offensive Lineman, Minnesota Devin Achane, Running Back, Texas A&M Hendon Hooker, Quarterback, Tennessee Kayshon Boutte, Wide Receiver, LSU Julius Brents, Cornerback, Kansas State Christopher Smith, Safety, Georgia Tuli Tuipulotu, Defensive Lineman, USC Siaki Ika, Defensive Lineman, Baylor Marvin Mims, Wide Receiver, Oklahoma Jakorian Bennett, Cornerback, Maryland Sydney Brown, Safety, Illinois Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M Daiyan Henley, Linebacker, Washington Andre Carter II, Edge, Army JL Skinner, Safety, Boise DJ Turner, Cornerback, Michigan Tyjae Spears, Running Back, Tulane Jonathan Mingo, Wide Receiver, Mississippi Luke Musgrave, Tight End, Oregon State Jaelyn Duncan, Offensive Lineman, Maryland Tyrique Stevenson, Cornerback, Miami Keion White, Defensive Lineman, Georgia Tech Tre’Vius Hodges Tomlinson, Cornerback, TCU Drew Sanders, Linebacker, Arkansas Jordan Battle, Safety, Alabama