Breaking News EAGLES GOT JALEN CARTER AND NOLAN SMITH WTF

Eagles draft Nolan Smith at No. 30 and people are excited!

[Insert Philadelphia Bulldogs puns here.]

By Alexis Chassen
NFL Combine - Portraits Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles somehow managed to grab another incredible defender from Georgia, adding LB/edge rusher Nolan Smith with the No. 30 overall pick. It was a little surprising that Howie Roseman and Co. ended up making both of their first-round picks on Thursday, instead of trading back, but it certainly seems to have worked out.

Everyone seems to have caught on that the Eagles were looking to recreate the 2021 Georgia defense, and now have four players from the historic group. Most people can’t believe Smith fell to No. 30 in the first place, and then for Philly to make the no-brainer move, was a win-win. Now, Smith joins Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, and Nakobe Dean, and a lot of his new teammates are excited about the addition.

Analysts pretty unanimously agree that this was a great move by the Eagles, and are giving the team a good grade for their work on Thursday night.

