Eagles have 4 picks remaining in the 2023 NFL Draft

One day down, two to go!
The Philadelphia Eagles used both of their first round draft picks on Thursday night, trading up to No. 9 to get Jalen Carter, and then somehow managing to get edge rusher Nolan Smith at No. 30.
Before the Commissioner even started the clock on Day 1, news broke that the Eagles and Cardinals swapped Day 2 picks as the result of a tampering investigation related to Arizona hiring Jonathan Gannon. This moved the Eagles up from No. 94 to No. 66 — with the team already having No. 62 late in the second round. These are the team’s last two picks until the seventh round, so hopefully Howie Roseman has a plan.
Here are all the ways to watch:
How to Watch Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft
Time: 7:00 PM ET
Date: Friday, April 28
TV: NFL Network, ESPN, and ABC
Online: FuboTV, NFL Network, ESPN
EAGLES PICKS
- Round 1 - Jalen Carter
- Round 1 - Nolan Smith
- Round 2 - No. 62
- Round 3 - No. 66 (from Cardinals via tampering agreement)
- Round 7 - No. 211 (from Vikings - via Texans)
- Round 7 - No. 250
