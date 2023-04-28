 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News EAGLES GOT JALEN CARTER AND NOLAN SMITH WTF

Filed under:

How are you feeling about the Eagles’ first-round draft picks?

Let us know!

By Alexis Chassen
/ new
NFL: NFL Draft Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

How are you feeling!?

The Philadelphia Eagles seemed to pretty much nail the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, moving up one spot to take Jalen Carter at No. 9 and then somehow snagging Nolan Smith at No. 30.

While the talent level is certainly there, it’s hard to overlook some of the off-field concerns surrounding Carter and, not only his legal trouble, but his lack of conditioning ahead of his Pro Day and rumored issues from the Georgia coaches. Still, Philly does seem to be the best place to for him to focus on development in a supportive space, and it feels like a mitigated risk by the Eagles.

Tell us what you think! Fill out the survey below and then explain in the comments!

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Philadelphia Eagles fans and fans across the country.
Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

More From Bleeding Green Nation

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bleeding Green Nation Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Philadelphia Eagles news from Bleeding Green Nation