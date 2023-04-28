How are you feeling about the Eagles’ first-round draft picks?

How are you feeling!?

The Philadelphia Eagles seemed to pretty much nail the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, moving up one spot to take Jalen Carter at No. 9 and then somehow snagging Nolan Smith at No. 30.

While the talent level is certainly there, it’s hard to overlook some of the off-field concerns surrounding Carter and, not only his legal trouble, but his lack of conditioning ahead of his Pro Day and rumored issues from the Georgia coaches. Still, Philly does seem to be the best place to for him to focus on development in a supportive space, and it feels like a mitigated risk by the Eagles.

