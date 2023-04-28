Jalen Hurts is already no longer the highest paid player in the NFL

The Eagles made QB Jalen Hurts the highest paid player in the NFL last week with a 5-year, $255 million contract extension, including $179 million guaranteed, but his spot at No. 1 didn’t last very long. Just hours before the start of the 2023 NFL Draft, quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (finally) agreed on a 5-year deal worth $260 million, and $185 million guaranteed.

Compensation update: Lamar Jackson’s five-year deal is worth $260 million, including $185 million guaranteed, per sources. On an average per year basis, it makes Jackson the NFL’s new highest-paid player. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 27, 2023

After a bunch of drama surrounding the negotiations this offseason — amplified by the fact Jackson doesn’t have an agent acting as a mediary — they worked out a deal. It must have been a huge priority for Baltimore to get something done before the draft got underway. Now that they have the QB in place, the can start building their rookie roster accordingly.

Hurts’ deal almost certainly helped both sides work something out. Jackson was reportedly looking for a fully guaranteed contract earlier on, but Hurts reset the threshold of what could be a win-win situation.

So, Lamar Jackson got just a little bit more than Jalen Hurts, but, as the Eagles’ QB pointed out, “Money is nice, championships are better.”