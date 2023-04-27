The Eagles are rebuilding the historically good 2021 Georgia Bulldogs defense

The Philadelphia Eagles entered the 2023 NFL Draft with some holes to fill, especially on defense. You can argue about which one was the “biggest,” but defensive tackle was certainly on the list. On Thursday evening, Howie Roseman traded with the Chicago Bears and moved up one spot, from No. 10 to No. 9, to select Georgia Bulldogs defensive tackle Jalen Carter.

With the selection of Carter, the Eagles now have three players, joining DL Jordan Davis and LB Nakobe Dean, from the historically excellent 2021 Georgia defense that powered the Bulldogs to a national title. That season, the Dawgs defense allowed only 10.2 points per game, gave up only 268.5 yards per game and saw eight players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Three of those eight players taken in the ‘22 Draft were defensive linemen and all of them went in the first round. DE Travon Walker went first overall, Davis went No. 13 to the Birds, and DT Devonte Wyatt went No. 28 and despite all that, many analysts and college football talking heads thought the best defensive lineman of the bunch was still in school!

Jalen Carter. Jordan Davis. Nakobe Dean. The Eagles just taking studs from the greatest defense in recent college football history @GeorgiaFootball @elleduncanESPN. https://t.co/n7AqunZJGD — Kevin Negandhi (@KevinNegandhi) April 28, 2023

The Birds needed a replacement for Javon Hargrave, who left for San Francisco in free agency, and Roseman decided to go back to the UGA well one more time. When looking for players who are going to be good in the NFL, sometimes it is as easy as taking the best players from the best teams, folks.

Carter wasn’t able to flash as much of his talent in 2022 due to some knocks he picked up throughout the year causing him to miss two games, but he still had 32 tackles (seven TFL), three sacks, three passes defended, and two forced fumbles. He is an absolute menace on the defensive line and pairing him with Davis and Dean, two players with whom he is intimately familiar, will only make his transition to the pros easier.

The Eagles are putting together the 2021 Georgia defense which is A Very Good Idea — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) April 28, 2023

Now, when discussing Carter it must be noted that he was arrested and booked for reckless driving and racing charges on March 1 in regards to a car crash in January that resulted in the death of a Georgia football staffer and a fellow Georgia player. Carter pleaded no contest and was placed on probation for 12 months, assessed a $1,000 fine and given 80 hours of community service. He must also complete a state-approved driving course.