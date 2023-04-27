Jalen Carter drafted by the Eagles! Reactions to the pick at No. 9

bThe Eagles have added yet another defensive player out of Georgia with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Howie Roseman made the call to Jalen Carter. There were off-field issues and concerns that certainly affected his draft stock, but adding this type of talented depth was probably a no-brainer for the organization.
Two Eagles who were immediately excited about the addition were Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean, his former teammates with the Bulldogs. The trio had a lot of success together at the college level, and will now all look to make a big leap in Philly in 2023.
OOOWEE @breadmanjalen— Jordan Davis (Parody Account) (@jordanxdavis99) April 28, 2023
Man put my boy highlights up— Nakobe Dean (@NakobeDean) April 28, 2023
https://t.co/B26A3zlKzg pic.twitter.com/zMBrl7NOZo— AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) April 28, 2023
U kno I am!! https://t.co/dEmCYus4rI— Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) April 28, 2023
The DL go be crazy!! Y’all kno what that mean— Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) April 28, 2023
On the ESPN broadcast, Adam Schefter reported that the Eagles weren’t totally sold on Carter being the pick, but the rookie’s agent called up Howie earlier in the day and had the two speak in one last attempt to make the sell. Whatever Carter said on that call must’ve worked enough for the Eagles to trade up a pick to get him.
From our NFL Draft coverage: The #Eagles have the infrastructure to bring the best out of #Georgia DT Jalen Carter. pic.twitter.com/TFns6TU1sr— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 28, 2023
And by drafting Jalen Carter at No. 9, Eagles’ GM Howie Roseman’s record remains intact: he never has drafted a RB, CB, TE or S in the first-round.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 28, 2023
Next chance to break streak comes at the 30th overall pick.
Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis in Philadelphia aren't a lot of fun for the Cowboys.— Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) April 28, 2023
The Eagles have drafted 3/11ths of this defense pic.twitter.com/JXifGIEWGt— Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) April 28, 2023
My guess is if you told Howie Roseman three months ago that he would land Jalen Carter, he would have asked how many future 1sts he needed to give to acquire him.— Zach Berman (@ZBerm) April 28, 2023
The off-field questions are baked into the price here, but cannot question the talent and the fit. https://t.co/QufezB4hlQ
Howie flicked a nickel at the Bears and got His Guy after committing a slight extortion of the Cardinals.— Michael Kist (@TheMichaelKist) April 28, 2023
Good night for him so far.
Legit concern. But he's coming to an organization that I think can help with that. Strong veteran leaders. A coach that connects with players. Has a real chance to succeed in Philly. https://t.co/g3Mug6Wlfp— Tommy Lawlor (@lawlornfl) April 28, 2023
Eagles DL in 2023: Jalen Carter, Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat, Fletcher Cox, Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, Brandon Graham— Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) April 28, 2023
Jalen Carter is just too explosive to block. That explosiveness is rare for an IDL. Top-three player in the 2023 NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/HiM0vWEWvJ— Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) November 13, 2022
Great use of excess material in next years draft. It was the right decision, no matter the outcome— John Lindros (@jdros13) April 28, 2023
No clue about off-field, but said last week Jalen Carter had the best tape of any prospect in this class. Just a complete game-wrecker. Can win with power, quickness, moves differently than other DTs.— Sheil Kapadia (@SheilKapadia) April 28, 2023
Boom-or-bust. If he hits, you get a difference-maker at a premium position. pic.twitter.com/g34x1E7w9Y
I watched Jalen Carter throughout the 2022 season and wondered if there was any way the Eagles could get him. He was so good I just didn't think it would happen. I'm very happy to be wrong.— Tommy Lawlor (@lawlornfl) April 28, 2023
