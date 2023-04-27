 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News EAGLES GOT JALEN CARTER AND NOLAN SMITH WTF

Jalen Carter drafted by the Eagles! Reactions to the pick at No. 9

Despite off-field concerns, no one is doubting Carter’s talent or the value he’ll bring to the Eagles defense.

By Alexis Chassen
2023 NFL Draft - Round 1 Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

bThe Eagles have added yet another defensive player out of Georgia with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Howie Roseman made the call to Jalen Carter. There were off-field issues and concerns that certainly affected his draft stock, but adding this type of talented depth was probably a no-brainer for the organization.

Two Eagles who were immediately excited about the addition were Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean, his former teammates with the Bulldogs. The trio had a lot of success together at the college level, and will now all look to make a big leap in Philly in 2023.

On the ESPN broadcast, Adam Schefter reported that the Eagles weren’t totally sold on Carter being the pick, but the rookie’s agent called up Howie earlier in the day and had the two speak in one last attempt to make the sell. Whatever Carter said on that call must’ve worked enough for the Eagles to trade up a pick to get him.

