NFL Draft Results: Live blog, trades, updates, picks, and more [OVERFLOW]

The Philadelphia Eagles have two picks Thursday night, first at No. 10 and then No. 30, but it wouldn't be surprising for Howie Roseman to make a move (or several) on Day 1.

UPDATES

[9:44 PM]: Looks like the Packers still weren’t going to take a wide receiver with their first pick.

At No. 13, the #Packers select #Iowa pass-rusher Lukas Van Ness. So, no revenge WR during Aaron Rodgers week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 28, 2023

[9:37 PM]: And just like that, the second running back is already off the board, with the Lions taking Jahmyr Gibbs — someone the Bengals were reportedly very interested in.

[9:35 PM]: The Titans made the No. 11 overall pick, taking OL Peter Skoronski out of Northwestern.

[9:24 PM]: At No. 10, the Bears take OT Darnell Wright — the guy they would have probably taken at No. 9, anyway.

[9:14 PM] THE EAGLES ARE TAKING NO CHANCES!! Howie Roseman is trading up one spot with the Chicago Bears to reportedly take Jalen Carter at No. 9!! He went and got his guy!!

The Eagles are taking Georgia DT Jalen Carter. https://t.co/rQzzgcmoxP — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 28, 2023

The Eagles got Georgia DT Jalen Carter by moving a 2024 fourth-round pick to go up one spot. Chicago still has its OL sitting there at 10, too. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 28, 2023

[9:10 PM]: For all those who wanted the Eagles to take Bijan Robinson with their first pick of the night, I’m sorry to tell you, it isn’t going to happen. The Falcons picked the running back at No. 8, so Howie Roseman won’t get the chance at No. 10 — let’s be honest, he was never going to do it, anyway.

Now there’s only one pick — the Bears at No. 9 — between the Eagles and Jalen Carter... or Nolan Smith... or...

[9:03 PM]: Well, the Eagles didn’t end up trading to No. 7, and the Raiders went withTexas Tech DE Tyree Wilson.

[8:58 PM]: Or, maybe not! The Cardinals traded up to No. 6 to grab OT Paris Johnson out of Ohio State — the second Buckeye drafted tonight!

[8:54 PM]: Rumors early were that the Eagles would try and trade up to No. 7, but Gannon and Co. in Arizona could spoil whatever Philly was planning by jumping them to No. 6 in a deal with the Lions.

It's No. 6 for 12 and 34. https://t.co/SbsOeFVNv4 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 28, 2023

[8:52 PM]: The Seahawks went with a cornerback at No. 5, drafting Devon Witherspoon out of Illinois.

[8:43 PM]: Former Eagles OC Shane Steichen, and current Colts head coach, has his new quarterback, with Indianapolis taking Anthony Richardson at No. 4 overall.

[8:35 PM]: Not sure how I feel about a world where the Texans are making smart decisions, but that’s where we are right now. The team jumped up to No. 3 to nab linebacker Will Anderson out of Alabama.

The Texans send the 12th and 33rd picks, and 2024 first and third-round picks to Arizona for the 3rd and 105th picks this year.. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 28, 2023

[8:33 PM]: The Houston Texans didn’t overthink things at No. 2 and picked QB C.J. Stroud out of Ohio State. The team turned around and made a trade with the Arizona Cardinals to also pick at No. 3 — a pick they only need seconds to make before submitting the card.

[8:22 PM]: The pick is in! (Finally) And Bryce Young becomes the first player from Alabama ever drafted at No. 1.

[8:11 PM]: LET’S GOOOOOO! The Carolina Panthers — Frank Reich’s new team — are officially on the clock!

[8:05 PM]: The Commissioner hasn’t even taken the stage yet, and it was reported that the Eagles and Cardinals swapped third round picks thanks to a tampering investigation regarding the Jonathan Gannon hire. Eagles move up from No. 94 to No. 66 overall.

