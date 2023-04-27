Eagles, Cardinals swap NFL Draft picks in Jonathan Gannon tampering agreement

With less than 30 minutes before the start of the 2023 NFL Draft, it was announced that the Eagles and Cardinals settled a tampering investigation over the hiring of Jonathan Gannon, resulting in the Eagles trading up to No. 66 overall.

Terms: Eagles traded pick No. 94 in this draft and a 2024 5th-round pick to the Cardinals for pick No. 66 in this draft.

This obviously comes as quite a shock, especially the timing of it, but the organizations released a joint statement on the matter.

“Joint statement from the Arizona Cardinals and Philadelphia Eagles: The Arizona Cardinals and Philadelphia Eagles have agreed on the settlement of an issue concerning an instance of impermissible contact by Arizona during its head coaching search this past January. The Cardinals self-reported to the National Football League that General Manager Monti Ossenfort had a phone conversation with then-Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon in the days following the NFC Championship Game, a period during which contact is not permitted under the League’s Anti-Tampering Policy. To resolve the matter between the two clubs, the Cardinals and Eagles have agreed to swap third round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft and the Cardinals receive Philadelphia’s fifth-round selection in 2024.”

The Eagles had an estimated 12 draft picks in 2024, so throwing in a fifth-round selections doesn’t seem like a big deal, assuming the team wanted a better valued pick this year. The Eagles now have a super early third round pick, and nothing until the final round of the draft.

EAGLES PICKS

Round 1: No. 10 overall (From New Orleans)

Round 1: No. 30 overall

Round 2: No. 62 overall

Round 3: No. 66 overall (From Arizona)

No. 66 overall (From Arizona) Round 3: No. 94 overall

Round 7: No. 219 overall (From Minnesota)

Round 7: No. 248

[BLG Note: This is the best thing Jonathan Gannon ever did for Philadelphia.]