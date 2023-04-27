NFL Draft Rumors: Eagles have had “detailed discussions on deals with the Seahawks at No. 5 and the Falcons at No. 8”

The Philadelphia Eagles have “had detailed discussions on deals with the Seahawks at No. 5 and the Falcons at No. 8,” according to a report from NFL insider Albert Breer.

It’s previously been rumored that the Birds have been exploring a trade up from their selection at No. 10, so, it’s hardly like this report comes as a surprise. But these two teams being specifically mentioned is new.

One would imagine the Eagles are targeting Jalen Carter (or Will Anderson, if he actually makes it beyond 2) by moving up the board. Apparently the Eagles aren’t alone in trying to do so, however:

The buzz I’ve gotten from multiple teams is that now a host of teams are now calling to see how to move UP for positioning to select Jalen Carter.



One of the only blue chippers in this Draft… we will see where he ends up. — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) April 27, 2023

The Eagles only have six picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, yeah, but I’m sure they would love to add a legitimate blue chip prospect if they get the chance. It’ll be very interesting to monitor the beginning of the draft order and see if Howie strikes.