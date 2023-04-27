NFL Mock Draft Roundup: There’s a strong favorite for the Eagles at No. 10

The 2023 NFL Draft is TONIGHT! Let’s pass the time until the Philadelphia Eagles are on the clock by looking at who the experts have them taking.

TRADE UP FROM 10

DT JALEN CARTER

PhillyVoice - Jimmy Kempski

[BLG Note: Eagles trade No. 10 and No. 62 in exchange for No. 7.]

Carter is a star interior defensive lineman who has an extremely impressive blend of quickness, power, and change of direction. He was at one point regarded by many as the No. 1 prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft, however, his stock has taken several hits over the past few months due to varying character concerns. His evaluation as a football player is easy — he’s a beast who can impact the game in a similar way as Fletcher Cox when Cox was in his prime. The much harder evaluation is in the hands of chief security guy Dom DiSandro, who will help Howie Roseman and the gang determine (a) whether Carter can fit into the Eagles’ sterling locker room culture, and (b) whether he can maximize his potential. If Carter’s character is deemed good enough by the Eagles, I have little doubt that they will aggressively pursue a trade up to go get their guy.

The Ringer - Sheil Kapadia

[BLG Note: Eagles trade No. 10, No. 62, and 2024 fourth-round pick in exchange for No. 7.]

In what has been the most entertaining first round of all time, we get yet another trade. Eagles GM Howie Roseman sees Carter slipping and can’t help himself. In three of the past four drafts, he has traded up in the first round, and he wants to do so again. Roseman calls Raiders coach Josh McDaniels and offers up a second-rounder (no. 62 overall), along with a 2024 fourth, to move up from 10 to seven. McDaniels talks it over with Raiders GM Dave Ziegler. Ziegler wonders whether the Raiders should just stay put and take Carter. But the thought of actually having to coach a player who might not buy into everything he says terrifies McDaniels. “It’s not the Patriot—I mean Raider—way,” McDaniels explains. The two teams agree to the deal. The Eagles get a player they hope can be a foundational piece for their defense, and the Raiders move back three spots while pocketing a couple of extra picks.

NFL.com - Lance Zierlein

[BLG Note: Eagles trade up to No. 8]

The Eagles move ahead of the Bears in order to secure Carter, who will come into a locker room with mentors and confidants from Georgia in Nakobe Dean and Jordan Davis to help him focus and get ready to take over a starting role at defensive tackle in short order.

DE WILL ANDERSON

Bleeding Green Nation - Ben Natan

[BLG Note: Eagles trade up to No. 8]

If Will Anderson really does fall, the Eagles will be aggressive in snatching him up. Anderson is an unbelievable talent with great speed, power, and advanced pass rushing technique. Putting him in the rotation with Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat feels a bit unfair.

NBCSP - Adam Hermann

[BLG Note: Eagles trade No. 10, a 2024 second-round pick (via Saints), and a 2024 third-round pick in exchange for No. 3.]

HOWIE STRIKES! I selfishly held Anderson until No. 3 because I think he’s the guy Howie Roseman will trade up for, a no-brainer super athlete who can become a perennial Pro Bowl pass rusher. Howie sacrifices some of the 2024 Draft war chest in order to hold on to No. 30 this year. Arizona is in full rebuild, so they’re okay with looking into the future. Anderson is That Guy. He put up 34.5 sacks in three years with the Crimson Tide, finished 5th in Heisman voting in 2021, crushed the Combine, and is the kind of prospect every scout wants their team to select. He’s as clean as a whistle. Combining Anderson’s skillset with Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat off the edge won’t be fair. The ball will be in the Eagles’ offense’s hands constantly, and they’ll score a million points. Game over.

Philadelphia Inquirer - E.J. Smith

There’s a scenario where one of the three premier pass rushers (Anderson, Jalen Carter, and Tyree Wilson) fall into the Eagles trade-up range. It would require three quarterbacks to go off the board along with at least one cornerback, which seems plausible. The tricky part is determining which of the top rushers makes it to the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 7 overall and whether the Eagles are able to broker a deal if it’s a player they covet. In this scenario, the Cardinals take Wilson and the Seahawks select Carter, leaving Anderson within reach for the Eagles.Recent history would suggest moving up three spots would require sending two Day 2 selections. The Bills sent two second-rounders to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018 to go from 12th to seventh in order to take Josh Allen. For a non-quarterback, perhaps a future second and third rounder would suffice, especially for a smaller leap. In Anderson, the Eagles would add a rock-solid edge rusher prospect who was productive for multiple seasons in the Southeastern Conference. The 6-4, 235-pounder has the explosiveness off the ball and bend around the edge you’d look for when drafting an edge rusher this early in the draft. Even with a smaller frame, he was able to affect the run in college as well.With the Eagles, he’d join Brandon Graham as a rotational rusher behind Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat and give the team a chance at a cost-controlled difference maker at a premium position for years to come.

Related Bet on Eagles 2023 futures at DraftKings Sportsbook

PICK 10

DE NOLAN SMITH

Bleeding Green Nation - Brandon Lee Gowton

I don’t doubt that the Eagles would like to trade up for Will Anderson. I do doubt they’ll be able to pull that off. Moving up for Jalen Carter feels more realistic, especially if he makes it to No. 7. There’s a lot of conflicting information about whether he’ll go to the Seattle Seahawks at No. 5 or not. Assuming the Eagles stick at No. 10, I’m going with my guy Nolan Smith. I previously made the case for him to be the selection when explaining my pick in this year’s SB Nation NFL community mock draft. The concerns about his size are overblown. Same goes for the concerns about his lack of sack production. Justin Jefferson was my guy in 2020. DeVonta Smith was my guy in 2021. Jordan Davis was my guy in 2022. Nolan Smith is my guy in 2023. Listen to me, Howie, and draft Nolan Smith.

ESPN - Todd McShay

The Eagles are an interesting team at the back end of the top 10. I could see a trade back happening, maybe connected to Bijan Robinson if he’s still available. I could see them targeting an offensive lineman here. I could see a powerful edge rusher like Iowa’s Lukas Van Ness being in play, too. But I ultimately went with Smith, who has terrific speed and suddenness off the edge. He actually reminds me quite a bit of Haason Reddick, who turned in 16 sacks for Philadelphia last season. With the defensive line aging, Smith could have an immediate impact both as a pass-rusher and run defender.

NJ.com - Chris Franklin

The Eagles stay at 10 after seeing Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter and Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson and Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski taken ahead of them. With the trade offers coming from teams further below where top talent will be and the beginning of a run of edge rushers, the Eagles pick Smith. Smith, who had a visit with the team, 6-foot, 2-inch, 238-pound edge rusher, had 11 career sacks while at Georgia, and in the 2022 campaign, he tallied 18 tackles, three sacks, seven tackles for loss, and a pass breakup in eight games. Smith will not be relied on heavily early in the season because the team still has Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat starting, with Brandon Graham and Derek Barnett working on the second unit. Smith will have time to learn from the four and could see time in special rush packages before being worked more in the pass rush rotation.

Sports Illustrated - John McMullen

Barring a targeted trade-up for Smith’s teammate with the Bulldogs, defensive tackle Jalen Carter, the bet is that the Eagles jump for Smith over Iowa’s Lukas Van Ness in a very close call. Philadelphia not only values winning on the pass rush, but it also wants players who can win quickly to better combat modern quarterbacks who are taught to get the football out as fast as possible, something that defines Smith. New defensive coordinator Sean Desai also values overloading one side on the pass rush in known pass situations more than his predecessor Jonathan Gannon and Smith rushing from the same side as incumbent overhang star Haason Reddick could be quite the weapon for the Eagles. Van Ness is far more imposing from a physical standpoint and has inside/outside versatility but is more of a projection than Smith. The finalists for Philadelphia are going to be Carter, Smith, Van Ness, Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson and Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez.

The Athletic - Zach Berman

If the Eagles stay at No. 10, Smith would be a selection I can see them making and would be a good direction for a premium pick. Howie Roseman is seeking unique players, and Smith fits that description. He had the best 40-yard dash (4.39 seconds), 10-yard split (1.52 seconds) and vertical jump (41.5) among any front seven player at the combine, and he was a versatile weapon in Georgia’s defense. Questions about his size will be calmed when seeing the way he plays and following the Eagles’ experience with Haason Reddick. Questions about pass-rush production require a conversation about scheme and game situations and can be helped with advanced data (Smith’s pressure rate of 19.4 percent shows he can make plays in the backfield). The medical reports must be satisfactory, but Smith checks boxes and has Pro Bowl upside. The caveat here is the “if the Eagles stay at No. 10.” If Jalen Carter slips past Detroit at No. 6, Philadelphia should be aggressive in trying to move up to acquire him. Las Vegas at No. 7 would be a clear place to look. The key will be to see what Seattle does at No. 5. And if Carter somehow slips to 10, I’d expect him to be the pick. If I were Roseman and Paris Johnson Jr. was on the board at No. 10, he would be a heavy contender. But Smith would be a good outcome and a pick I’d offer high marks for should it happen.

Pro Football Focus - Trevor Sikkema

Rumors are that the Eagles have been doing a lot of homework on three players: Peter Skoronski, Bijan Robinson and Nolan Smith. Robinson isn’t on the board here. Skoronski is, but ultimately, if they believe Skoronski is more of a guard (which many in the NFL do), I think they’d rather go for the athletic pass rusher.

Establish The Run - Evan Silva

Howie Roseman is a DL compiler. If the Eagles don’t trade, I hear Smith is their favorite.

NFL.com - Daniel Jeremiah

The Eagles invested in Georgia defenders last year, drafting Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean. They come back for another former Bulldog in Smith.

Underdog Fantasy - Josh Norris

Nolan Smith was often compared to Haason Reddick during the draft process, so is this too much of the same? Absolutely not. You can never have too many athletic freak pass rushers.

Pro Football Network - Tony Pauline

Nolan Smith fills a variety of needs for the Eagles; he can rush the passer as well as be used in space as an off-the-ball linebacker.

RB BIJAN ROBINSON

ESPN - Mel Kiper Jr.

The Eagles might prefer to trade back, but why not take an elite runner/receiver who could help them win now? It might go against the organization’s philosophy to take a running back this high, but the fit is logical, whether it’s at No. 10 or a few spots later. If it’s not Robinson, I thought about tackle/guard Peter Skoronski (Northwestern).

Delaware Online - Martin Frank

Robinson is just too enticing to pass up. In fact, the Eagles might be able to trade back a few spots to get him. And if you read the tea leaves on Roseman’s declaration that the Eagles want a “unique player” at No. 10, Robinson fits the bill. Look at it this way: Miles Sanders had by far his best season in 2022 with 1,269 yards rushing. Much of that was because Hurts’ running and passing ability prevented defenses from focusing on Sanders. Robinson is a better runner, receiver and blocker than Sanders. And Robinson’s presence will make Hurts even more dangerous as a runner, too, especially on read-options. Sure, that “unique” description could also apply to Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter. But remember what Eagles chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie said at the NFL owners’ meetings, that “offenses dominate in the NFL.” The Eagles are all about offense, and Robinson helps them become virtually unstoppable.

Sports Illustrated - Ed Kracz

Unable to find a partner that would allow the Eagles to move up far enough to take Jalen Carter, they surprise everyone and take the best running back. After appearing as the first pick in my mock draft 1.0, nothing has changed and I will ride the courage of my convictions and make him the pick here. He’s too good to bypass and will take the Eagles’ offense to an elite level, something that will please owner Jeffrey Lurie very much. Lurie loves offense, and Robinson will make it one of the best in the league. There is a lot of love in many Eagles mock drafts for defensive linemen Nolan Smith and Lukas Van Ness, but Roseman’s comments during his pre-draft process keep ringing in my ears – “nobody has any idea what we’re going to do.” Also, he said there will be several times when a pick is made that you will go, “Whoa.” This is one. Robinson’s consistent blend of running and catching makes him a three-down back and a top replacement for Miles Sanders’ 1,269 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns last year.

NFL.com - Charles Davis

One of the top three players in this year’s draft, the Eagles continue to pump up their super-powered offense with this do-everything weapon.

OL PETER SKORONSKI

The Athletic - Dane Brugler

Though there is a good chance this pick addresses the Eagles’ defensive line, the draft’s depth stretches there more than it does among the offensive line. Skoronski would be a plug-and-play right guard and the long-term answer at right tackle.

NFL.com - Peter Schrager

The Eagles stay put and still get one of the top offensive linemen in the draft. Stoutland U gets another ‘A’ student.

Philadelphia Inquirer - Josh Tolentino

Yes, Skoronski possesses sub-33-inch arms that aren’t ideal for NFL tackles. Let’s get that out of the way already. However, Skoronski is arguably the most intriguing offensive line prospect in the entire draft. Some teams might project him as an offensive guard, but he was extremely successful lining up on the outside in college. He allowed just six pressures over 474 pass-blocking snaps this past season. Under position coach Jeff Stoutland’s tutelage, Skoronski could blossom as a pro. Veteran Lane Johnson is still playing at an All-Pro level, but he has repeated that he intends on playing only two more seasons.

OT PARIS JOHNSON JR.

NBCSP - Dave Zangaro

I think there’s a very good chance the Eagles make an attempt to trade up for Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter. He’s a special player at a premium position but that would take a team willing to trade out of taking him. Not sure that’s there. If that trade isn’t available and the Eagles stick at 10, Johnson makes a ton of sense — the most sense of any offensive lineman who could be available with this pick. Johnson (6-6, 313 pounds) was a full-time starter at left tackle in 2022 and a full-time starter at right guard in 2021. Drafting Johnson could give the Eagles a plug-and-play guard with a ton of upside in 2023 and a guy who could grow into the long-term replacement for Lane Johnson in the future. He’d even get a year or two to play next to Johnson on the line but you can call it a competition between Johnson and Cam Jurgens for the right guard spot. The Eagles were incredibly lucky from a health perspective in 2022 and that just doesn’t seem likely to happen every year. So adding a player like Johnson who can backup multiple spots on the line and could grow into a starter at one or more is enticing. And now that the Eagles have Jalen Hurts locked up to that long-term extension, it’s up to Roseman to protect him. It’s not like drafting offensive linemen high in the draft is the only way to do that but it’s an awfully good start. And landing the top one in this class at 10 seems like a wise allocation of an important resource.

ESPN - Tim McManus

The Eagles’ approach to roster construction is straightforward: build from the inside out. In Johnson (6-foot-6, 313 pounds), they get a player with rare size and physical traits who would provide needed tackle depth in the short term and a succession plan for when Lane Johnson calls it a career. Johnson also played guard at Ohio State and could potentially slide inside while he waits to secure a starting tackle spot.

DT JALEN CARTER

Iggles Blitz - Tommy Lawlor

We’ve talked a lot about Carter, both on the field (good) and off the field (not so good). If there were no character issues, the Bears wouldn’t have traded the top pick and Carter would be headed to the Windy City. But there are issues and Carter isn’t likely to go in the Top 5. There is a lot of speculation about him going to other teams in the Top 10. The problem is that those teams all need a lot of help. The Lions and Seahawks both went 9-8, but they have a lot of holes to fill. I just don’t know if any other team can afford to take the risk on Carter. The Eagles can take that risk because of the quality of the roster. They also have Big Dom and you can bet he’ll do a ton of digging to find out anything and everything about Carter. It also helps that the Eagles have veteran leaders like Cox, Graham, Kelce and Johnson. Those guys can help Carter stay focused and show him how to succeed in the NFL, on and off the field. Carter’s ability to 2-gap and play the run at a high level while also being able to rush the passer makes him a special prospect worth taking a chance on. There is risk with this pick, but the reward could be a Fletcher Cox type of player in the middle of the defense. Those guys are hard to find. As long as Big Dom clears him, Carter is worth the risk.

CB CHRISTIAN GONZALEZ

The Athletic - Bo Wulf

I think the Eagles enter draft night with a Plan A of hoping to trade up for Will Anderson or, if he’s cleared on their board, Carter. I think Plan B is hoping that either Paris Johnson or Gonzalez falls to No. 10. Plan C is a trade down and, barring any offers, Plan D is Smith. If we stipulate that at least two quarterbacks, Anderson, Tyree Wilson and Carter will all go in the top nine, you’re hoping for a few interlopers to ensure one of Johnson or Gonzalez falls. Right now, I’m guessing Anthony Richardson, Johnson and Peter Skoronski will go early, too. So when the Falcons draft Bijan Robinson at No. 8, that will mean the Eagles can land Gonzalez, one of the cleanest projections in the draft.

TRADE DOWN FROM 10

N/A

TRADE UP FROM 30

N/A

PICK 30

RB JAHMYR GIBBS

Bleeding Green Nation - Ben Natan

The Eagles still need a legit threat in their offensive backfield. At this point in the draft, Jahmyr Gibbs would be a godsend. Not only does Gibbs have home run potential on every touch, he is one of the best receiving backs to come out of college football in a long time.

Establish The Run - Evan Silva

Been hearing Eagles are super high on Gibbs since early in the process.

NFL.com - Daniel Jeremiah

I haven’t given up on my dream of Philadelphia taking Bijan Robinson if he’s available at No. 10, but this is not a bad consolation prize. Gibbs has been gaining a lot of steam late in the process, and I’ll be surprised if he’s not a first-round pick.

Pro Football Network - Tony Pauline

The first mock draft I posted in February also had the Eagles landing Jahymr Gibbs. He’s a creative ball carrier and a terrific pass catcher out of the backfield, which will help Jalen Hurts.

DT ADETOMIWA ABEDAWORE

The Athletic - Dane Brugler

This would complete the “All-Northwestern” first-round for the Eagles. Though I do think it is unlikely that Philadelphia stays put at both No. 10 and No. 30, Adebawore would be a tough player to trade away from because he hits a lot of notes that would appeal to Howie Roseman.

ESPN - Tim McManus

The Eagles lost Javon Hargrave in free agency, and with Brandon Graham (35) and Fletcher Cox (32) in the back end of their careers, the defensive front needs some attention. Adebawore played both inside and out at Northwestern. He has the kind of position versatility and physical traits (his 4.49 40-yard dash was the fastest among players over 275 pounds since 2003, per Next Gen Stats) this organization is drawn toward.

Iggles Blitz - Tommy Lawlor

Howie has talked about unique talents and players with “tools in their body”. Adebawore has tools. He ran 4.49 at the Combine, which is beyond freaky for his size. He has long arms and big hands. He did 27 reps, which shows strength. He had a VJ of 37.5 inches and that shows explosion. This dude is a special athlete. The game tape isn’t consistently special and that’s why we’re talking about him at this point and not higher. He played DE and DT. He had 17.5 TFLs, 9.5 sacks and 4 FF over the past two seasons. Watch the Ohio State game and you’ll see Adebawore at his best. Adebawore also had a strong showing at the Senior Bowl. He was in full attack mode and gave blockers fits all week long. The Eagles drafted Milton Williams a couple of years ago and he had a similar build and skill set. Adebawore is a more talented version of Williams and would give the team a versatile piece to play at various DL spots. He’s not a finished product right now, but has tremendous potential and would offer good depth as he develops.

Delaware Online - Martin Frank

It’s conceivable that the Eagles would trade back into the early part of the second round to get Adebawore, an athletic defensive lineman who can play both inside and outside. He has a bend similar to Derek Barnett, who’s on the final year of his contract after missing the entire 2022 season with a torn ACL. The Eagles need to add youth to the defensive end position behind Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham and Barnett. Adebawore has the time to grow into a successor for either Graham or Barnett.

DT CALIJAH KANCEY

ESPN - Mel Kiper Jr.

This is a fit I’ve liked for a long time. Kancey can wreck games from the interior line, and NFL teams covet that type of player. He’s so quick at the snap. He’s undersized — 6-foot-1, 281 pounds — but he had 13.5 sacks over the past two seasons. He’d fill a hole in Philly.

Philadelphia Inquirer - Josh Tolentino

For an All-American who’s widely considered to be a first-round prospect, it’s a bit surprising Kancey hasn’t gone on a single top-30 visit. If he slips to the bottom of the first round, the Eagles should have a pre-written envelope with “Calijah Kancey” sent ASAP to the commissioner. Kancey is an explosive defensive tackle with an impressive first step. He’s a tad undersized at 6-foot-1, but he makes up for the lack of height with his impressive footwork and ability to collapse the pocket. The ACC defensive player of the year recorded 14½ tackles for loss, including 7½ sacks in 2022. Fletcher Cox is back on a one-year deal, but the six-time Pro Bowler turns 33 in December, and the Eagles should be looking to add more depth in the trenches with Jordan Davis heading into Year 2.

NFL.com - Charles Davis

With Fletcher Cox playing on a one-year deal, the Eagles take the speedy Kancey, who will immediately provide pressure up the middle and eventually take on a bigger role.

DB BRIAN BRANCH

ESPN - Todd McShay

We went with an edge rusher at No. 10, and I think Philly could stay on defense with its second first-rounder. Adding a defensive tackle like Clemson’s Bryan Bresee or Wisconsin’s Keeanu Benton fits with how the Eagles build their roster, but what about the versatility and diverse toolbox of Branch in the secondary? The Eagles lost C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Marcus Epps (but signed Terrell Edmunds), and they could benefit with someone like Branch who can play nickel or safety and help in coverage, against the run and even as a blitzer.

Pro Football Focus - Trevor Sikkema

Branch is too good a football player to make it out of the first round. The Eagles would know that. He’s one of the most reliable defensive players in the draft class and could be an impact player for Philadelphia in Year 1.

OT DAWAND JONES

Bleeding Green Nation - Brandon Lee Gowton

I’ll be very surprised if the Eagles don’t draft an offensive lineman before the end of Day 2. They might take one as high as No. 10. I’ll also be pretty surprised if the Eagles pick and stick at No. 30. It’s a prime opportunity for them to trade down a little bit and acquire some more picks. In the mock draft simulation that RJ Ochoa and I ran through during the latest NFC East Mixtape episode, I was able to move down to No. 42 and still draft Jones. That would be a pretty nice outcome. Jones is one of the players the Eagles brought to Philly for an official pre-draft visit. The idea of Jeff Stoutland molding this 6’8”, 374 pound behemoth is tantalizing. I’m dreaming of unbalanced offensive line looks in the future where Jones is lining up next to the 6’8”, 365 pound Jordan Mailata. They’re going to pulverize people.

OT MATTHEW BERGERON

NFL.com - Lance Zierlein

Bergeron was a starting tackle at Syracuse, but it wouldn’t surprise me if the Eagles see him as a plus run blocker with the ability to become a full-time starter at right guard, ultimately allowing 2022 second-round pick Cam Jurgens to kick inside to center after the 2023 season.

CB JOEY PORTER JR.

NFL.com - Peter Schrager

Porter Jr. could go in the top 20. With a run on other positions in this simulation, he’s still on the board here for Philly. The rich get richer.

DE NOLAN SMITH

BGN Community Mock Draft

In the end, Nolan Smith just has that dog in him. He’s a relentless, freakishly athletic, extremely intelligent player that can absolutely tear up the NFL if put in the right situation and given a bit of patience. He’s the emotional leader of arguably one of the best college football defensive units of all time. Oh, and I forgot to mention he’s the former teammate of both Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean. To me, Philadelphia is the perfect place for him to go and I would highly consider choosing him even as high as 10. This is as close to a slam dunk pick as you can get and just makes too much sense.

TRADE DOWN FROM 30

NBCSP - Adam Hermann

[BLG Note: Eagles trade No. 30 in exchange for No. 33 and No. 104.]

NJ.com - Chris Franklin

[BLG Note: Eagles trade No. 30 and No. 94 in exchange for No. 33 and No. 73.]

NBCSP - Dave Zangaro

[BLG Note: Eagles trade No. 30 in exchange for No. 37 and No. 83.]

Sports Illustrated - John McMullen

[BLG Note: Eagles trade No. 30 in exchange for No. 37, No. 123, and No. 151.]

Sports Illustrated - Ed Kracz

[BLG Note: Eagles trade No. 30 in exchange for No. 38 and No. 109.]

Philadelphia Inquirer - E.J. Smith

[BLG Note: Eagles trade No. 30 in exchange for No. 38, No. 100, and No. 141.]

PhillyVoice - Jimmy Kempski

[BLG Note: Eagles trade No. 30 in exchange for No. 41 and No. 72.]

The Ringer - Sheil Kapadia

[BLG Note: Eagles trade No. 30 in exchange for No. 41 and No. 72.]

The Athletic - Zach Berman

[BLG Note: Eagles trade No. 30 and a 2024 fifth-round pick in exchange for No. 41 and No. 72.]

The Athletic - Bo Wulf

[BLG Note: Eagles trade No. 30 in exchange for No. 45 and No. 78.]

Underdog Fantasy - Josh Norris

[BLG Note: Eagles trade No. 30 to the Houston Texans. No specifics included but presumably the Birds would get No. 33 and more.]

RECAP

TRADE UP FROM 10

DT Jalen Carter - 3

DE Will Anderson - 3

PICK 10

DE Nolan Smith - 10

RB Bijan Robinson - 4

OL Peter Skoronski - 3

OT Paris Johnson Jr. - 1

DT Jalen Carter - 1

CB Christian Gonzalez - 1

TRADE DOWN FROM 10

N/A

TRADE UP FROM 30

N/A

PICK 30

RB Jahmyr Gibbs - 4

DT Adetomiwa Adebawore - 4

DT Calijah Kancey - 3

DB Brian Branch - 2

OT Dawand Jones - 1

OT Matthew Bergeron - 1

CB Joey Porter Jr. - 1

DE Nolan Smith - 1

TRADE DOWN FROM 30

11 trade downs

PLAYER COUNTS

DE Nolan Smith - 11

DT Jalen Carter - 5

RB Bijan Robinson - 4

RB Jahmyr Gibbs - 4

DT Adetomiwa Adebawore - 4

DE Will Anderson - 3

OL Peter Skoronski - 3

DT Calijah Kancey - 3

DB Brian Branch - 2

OT Paris Johnson Jr. - 1

CB Christian Gonzalez - 1

OT Dawand Jones - 1

OT Matthew Bergeron - 1

CB Joey Porter Jr. - 1

DE - 14

DT - 8

RB - 8

OL - 6

CB - 2

DB - 2

Offense - 14

Defense - 26

QUICK THOUGHTS