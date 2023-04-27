Eagles 2023 NFL Draft Prediction Game Contest

It’s time for the annual Bleeding Green Nation draft prediction game!

The general idea is pretty simple. The Philadelphia Eagles currently have 6 picks in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft, so you can give us 6 names you think they will pick. The person with the most correct names is the winner. For an example of how this game has worked in the past, check out last year’s version.

The strategy is entirely up to you. If you want to load up on possible names early in the draft and try to win by getting two right, that’s fine. If you want to basically do a mock draft of all 6 picks and try to hit on names later, that’s also fine. If you think there will be a trade up and/or down, then pick your names accordingly.

For the sake of expediting the scoring process, we really shouldn’t be commenting on other peoples’ picks. You can include your reasoning in your comment if you like, but let’s generally try to keep this thread as clean as we can so I can more easily find the winner at some point after the draft ends on Saturday. (Results likely to be posted at some point next week.)

You must enter in the comments of THIS post! Not on Twitter or Facebook or TikTok or any other medium. Entries will be void once the draft officially begins on Thursday night. Tie-breaker goes to the user that posts the soonest, so get your entries in ASAP!

This year’s prize is ... TBD. I’m hoping to have some kind of merch to give away. But still in the process of figuring that out.

May the odds ever be in your favor!

...

Join the conversation by scrolling to the comments