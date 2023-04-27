Play along with our Eagles NFL draft BINGO card!

The Eagles are going into the 2023 NFL Draft with six total picks, including two first rounders, and there will be plenty of time in between picks to play some BINGO!

Will the Commissioner get boo’ed? What positions will the Eagles prioritize with these relatively few picks this year? What will the rest of the NFC East do?

There are a lot of questions heading into the weekend’s event, but three days and seven rounds worth of answers await.

If you have some people you want to play with, you can download a set of eight BINGO cards RIGHT HERE to make things interesting, and we’ll be playing along with the card below all weekend.

Happy Draft Weekend! Cheers!