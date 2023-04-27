2023 NFL Draft: TV schedule, start time, location and more

The Philadelphia Eagles didn’t get a very long offseason this year, and a week after signing Jalen Hurts to the biggest contract in NFL history, will now get ready to add talent around him through the 2023 NFL Draft. GM Howie Roseman and his staff will start the evening with two first-round picks, at No. 10 and No. 30 overall.
There are a lot of questions heading into this year’s event, not just from the Eagles, but from around the league. A lot of noise in the days leading up to the draft can be tossed aside as teams trying to stir the pot, but analysts and insiders have come to a general consensus that anything and everything should be expected this year.
Roseman and Co. have a much better idea of what they’re looking for now that they’ve secured Hurts for the long term, and have his contract money allocated. The team might only have six picks this year, but four of them are on Days 1 and 2, and they’re expecting to have 12 picks in 2024.
You can check out all of the odds for the draft courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.
How to Watch Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft
Time: 8:00 PM ET
Date: Thursday, April 27
TV: NFL Network, ESPN and ABC
Online: FuboTV, NFL Network, ESPN
OTHER ROUNDS
- Rounds 2 and 3 — 7:00 PM ET, Friday, April 28
- Rounds 4 thru 7 — 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, April 29
TIME LIMITS
- Round 1 — 10 minutes per pick
- Round 2 — Seven minutes per pick
- Rounds 3 through 6, including compensatory picks — Five minutes per pick
- Rounds 7, including compensatory picks — Four minutes per pick
EAGLES PICKS
- Round 1: No. 10 overall (From New Orleans)
- Round 1: No. 30 overall
- Round 2: No. 62 overall
- Round 3: No. 94 overall
- Round 7: No. 219 overall (From Minnesota)
- Round 7: No. 248
NFL Draft Order (First Round)
1) Carolina Panthers (from Chicago)
5) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)
6) Detroit Lions (from L.A. Rams)
9) Chicago Bears (from Carolina)
10) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans)
11) Tennessee Titans
12) Houston Texans (from Cleveland)
13) Green Bay Packers (from N.Y. Jets)
15) New York Jets (from Green Bay)
16) Washington Commanders
18) Detroit Lions
20) Seattle Seahawks
22) Baltimore Ravens
25) New York Giants
26) Dallas Cowboys
27) Buffalo Bills
29) New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco through Miami and Denver)
30) Philadelphia Eagles
