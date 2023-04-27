2023 NFL Draft: TV schedule, start time, location and more

The Philadelphia Eagles didn’t get a very long offseason this year, and a week after signing Jalen Hurts to the biggest contract in NFL history, will now get ready to add talent around him through the 2023 NFL Draft. GM Howie Roseman and his staff will start the evening with two first-round picks, at No. 10 and No. 30 overall.

There are a lot of questions heading into this year’s event, not just from the Eagles, but from around the league. A lot of noise in the days leading up to the draft can be tossed aside as teams trying to stir the pot, but analysts and insiders have come to a general consensus that anything and everything should be expected this year.

Roseman and Co. have a much better idea of what they’re looking for now that they’ve secured Hurts for the long term, and have his contract money allocated. The team might only have six picks this year, but four of them are on Days 1 and 2, and they’re expecting to have 12 picks in 2024.

You can check out all of the odds for the draft courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

How to Watch Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Date: Thursday, April 27

TV: NFL Network, ESPN and ABC

Online: FuboTV, NFL Network, ESPN

OTHER ROUNDS

Rounds 2 and 3 — 7:00 PM ET, Friday, April 28

— 7:00 PM ET, Friday, April 28 Rounds 4 thru 7 — 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, April 29

TIME LIMITS

Round 1 — 10 minutes per pick

10 minutes per pick Round 2 — Seven minutes per pick

Seven minutes per pick Rounds 3 through 6, including compensatory picks — Five minutes per pick

Five minutes per pick Rounds 7, including compensatory picks — Four minutes per pick

EAGLES PICKS

Round 1: No. 10 overall (From New Orleans)

No. 10 overall (From New Orleans) Round 1: No. 30 overall

No. 30 overall Round 2: No. 62 overall

No. 62 overall Round 3: No. 94 overall

No. 94 overall Round 7: No. 219 overall (From Minnesota)

No. 219 overall (From Minnesota) Round 7: No. 248

NFL Draft Order (First Round)

1) Carolina Panthers (from Chicago)

2) Houston Texans

3) Arizona Cardinals

4) Indianapolis Colts

5) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)

6) Detroit Lions (from L.A. Rams)

7) Las Vegas Raiders

8) Atlanta Falcons

9) Chicago Bears (from Carolina)

10) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans)

11) Tennessee Titans

12) Houston Texans (from Cleveland)

13) Green Bay Packers (from N.Y. Jets)

14) New England Patriots

15) New York Jets (from Green Bay)

16) Washington Commanders

17) Pittsburgh Steelers

18) Detroit Lions

19) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20) Seattle Seahawks

21) Los Angeles Chargers

22) Baltimore Ravens

23) Minnesota Vikings

24) Jacksonville Jaguars

25) New York Giants

26) Dallas Cowboys

27) Buffalo Bills

28) Cincinnati Bengals

29) New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco through Miami and Denver)

30) Philadelphia Eagles

31) Kansas City Chiefs

BGN Radio Podcasting

Make sure you subscribe to BGN Radio to stay tuned with our audio coverage of this year’s draft! Check your feeds often. Also, check out BGN’s Instagram feed (@bleedinggreeninsta)

2023 NFL Draft Coverage

3 bold NFL Draft predictions for the Eagles

Howie Roseman talks NFL Draft strategies, Eagles’ priorities, and how valuation can vary

Mel Kiper mock draft: Newest edition sees Eagles trading down to acquire more second-round picks

Ranking 13 cornerbacks for the Eagles in the 2023 NFL Draft

Eagles 2023 NFL Draft prospects: Group of 5 players to monitor

5 NFL Draft prospects who could fit Sean Desai’s Eagles defense

Should the Eagles have Georgia on their mind again?

NFL Mock Draft Simulation: Predicting the Eagles’ picks

Ranking 7 linebackers for the Eagles in the 2023 NFL Draft

Eagles Mailbag: NFL Draft tea leaves and smokescreens

Related Eagles 2023 NFL Draft

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio