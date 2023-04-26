 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Mock Draft 2023: BGN Community Recap and Consensus Results

Here’s how YOU see the first round playing out.

By Brandon Lee Gowton
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 03 Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game - Oregon vs Georgia Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2023 Bleeding Green Nation Community Mock Draft is officially in the books! All 31 first-round picks have been posted.

As always, a big thanks goes out to everyone who participated. Your contributions to our community are much appreciated; BGN doesn’t exist without you.

This year’s champion is ... ablesser88! They received a 91.94% approval rating for taking Nolan Smith with the Philadelphia Eagles’ pick at No. 30 overall. As a result, they will have the honor of picking for the Birds again in the next year’s community mock. Strong work by a multi-time winner! Not necessarily the most realistic real life outcome with Smith falling that far but, hey, they took advantage of their scenario.

Check out the full BGN Community Mock Draft recap below.

2023 BGN Community Mock Draft

Pick Team User Player Approval
Pick Team User Player Approval
1 Carolina Panthers pheebthegoose QB Bryce Young 66.83%
2 Houston Texans Phoenix X Minimus QB C.J. Stroud 87.40%
3 Arizona Cardinals alwaysaphillyfan EDGE Will Anderson 90.76%
4 Indianapolis Colts eaglenomics QB Anthony Richardson 77.96%
5 Seattle Seahawks The Player Formerly Known as Mousecop DT Jalen Carter 70.52%
6 Detroit Lions Sam2TheMaximum DE Tyree Wilson 84.56%
7 Las Vegas Raiders joey2arms OT Paris Johnson Jr. 75.16%
8 Atlanta Falcons Kephas CB Christian Gonzalez 88.95%
9 Chicago Bears chewy wellington OT Peter Skoronski 80.74%
10 Philadelphia Eagles Philly21 CB Devon Witherspoon 72.42%
11 Tennessee Titans RachAttack WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba 67.18%
12 Houston Texans Domonate WR Quentin Johnston 45.49%
13 Green Bay Packers bdawk4ever QB Will Levis 33.22%
14 New England Patriots Amish Eagle Lion CB Joey Porter Jr. 74.91%
15 New York Jets JawnJam OT Broderick Jones 88.36%
16 Washington Commanders the dog did it OT Darnell Wright 90.20%
17 Pittsburgh Steelers Dr.MidnightGreen CB Deonte Banks 80.53%
18 Detroit Lions DeadPirateRocco DT Adetomiwa Adebawore 56.81%
19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Neil Dutton DT Calijah Kancey 62.87%
20 Seattle Seahawks wardbell92 DE Myles Murphy 80.20%
21 Los Angeles Chargers Brendanekstrom TE Dalton Kincaid 60.98%
22 Baltimore Ravens Rollinpin RB Bijan Robinson 57.53%
23 Minnesota Vikings FierceDisc65 DE Lukas Van Ness 68.31%
24 Jacksonville Jaguars Leo Bedio DB Brian Branch 90.83%
25 New York Giants dkays WR Jordan Addison 67.48%
26 Dallas Cowboys w.connell4 LB Drew Sanders 50.50%
27 Buffalo Bills EHyungNim LB Jack Campbell 69.31%
28 Cincinnati Bengals mainmanham TE Michael Mayer 86.54%
29 New Orleans Saints RiverCityEagle DT Mazi Smith 76.77%
30 Philadelphia Eagles ablesser88 DE Nolan Smith 91.94%
31 Kansas City Chiefs Hoosinole WR Zay Flowers 81.82%

Whereas the picks in the preceding table were selected by 31 BGN users, the picks in the following table were voted upon by the entire BGN community. It’s our sixth-ever BGN Community Consensus Mock Draft.

2023 BGN Consensus Mock Draft

Pick Team Player
Pick Team Player
1 Carolina Panthers QB C.J. Stroud
2 Houston Texans QB Bryce Young
3 Arizona Cardinals EDGE Will Anderson
4 Indianapolis Colts QB Anthony Richardson
5 Seattle Seahawks DT Jalen Carter
6 Detroit Lions DE Tyree Wilson
7 Las Vegas Raiders OT Paris Johnson Jr.
8 Atlanta Falcons CB Christian Gonzalez
9 Chicago Bears OT Peter Skoronski
10 Philadelphia Eagles CB Devon Witherspoon
11 Tennessee Titans WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
12 Houston Texans DE Myles Murphy
13 Green Bay Packers DE Nolan Smith
14 New England Patriots CB Joey Porter Jr.
15 New York Jets OT Broderick Jones
16 Washington Commanders OT Darnell Wright
17 Pittsburgh Steelers CB Deonte Banks
18 Detroit Lions DT Calijah Kancey
19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Will Levis
20 Seattle Seahawks DE Lukas Van Ness
21 Los Angeles Chargers RB Bijan Robinson
22 Baltimore Ravens WR Quentin Johnston
23 Minnesota Vikings QB Hendon Hooker
24 Jacksonville Jaguars DB Brian Branch
25 New York Giants WR Jordan Addison
26 Dallas Cowboys TE Michael Mayer
27 Buffalo Bills LB Jack Campbell
28 Cincinnati Bengals TE Dalton Kincaid
29 New Orleans Saints DT Mazi Smith
30 Philadelphia Eagles RB Jahmyr Gibbs
31 Kansas City Chiefs WR Zay Flowers

