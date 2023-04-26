NFL Mock Draft 2023: BGN Community Recap and Consensus Results

The 2023 Bleeding Green Nation Community Mock Draft is officially in the books! All 31 first-round picks have been posted.
As always, a big thanks goes out to everyone who participated. Your contributions to our community are much appreciated; BGN doesn’t exist without you.
This year’s champion is ... ablesser88! They received a 91.94% approval rating for taking Nolan Smith with the Philadelphia Eagles’ pick at No. 30 overall. As a result, they will have the honor of picking for the Birds again in the next year’s community mock. Strong work by a multi-time winner! Not necessarily the most realistic real life outcome with Smith falling that far but, hey, they took advantage of their scenario.
Check out the full BGN Community Mock Draft recap below.
2023 BGN Community Mock Draft
|Pick
|Team
|User
|Player
|Approval
|Pick
|Team
|User
|Player
|Approval
|1
|Carolina Panthers
|pheebthegoose
|QB Bryce Young
|66.83%
|2
|Houston Texans
|Phoenix X Minimus
|QB C.J. Stroud
|87.40%
|3
|Arizona Cardinals
|alwaysaphillyfan
|EDGE Will Anderson
|90.76%
|4
|Indianapolis Colts
|eaglenomics
|QB Anthony Richardson
|77.96%
|5
|Seattle Seahawks
|The Player Formerly Known as Mousecop
|DT Jalen Carter
|70.52%
|6
|Detroit Lions
|Sam2TheMaximum
|DE Tyree Wilson
|84.56%
|7
|Las Vegas Raiders
|joey2arms
|OT Paris Johnson Jr.
|75.16%
|8
|Atlanta Falcons
|Kephas
|CB Christian Gonzalez
|88.95%
|9
|Chicago Bears
|chewy wellington
|OT Peter Skoronski
|80.74%
|10
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Philly21
|CB Devon Witherspoon
|72.42%
|11
|Tennessee Titans
|RachAttack
|WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|67.18%
|12
|Houston Texans
|Domonate
|WR Quentin Johnston
|45.49%
|13
|Green Bay Packers
|bdawk4ever
|QB Will Levis
|33.22%
|14
|New England Patriots
|Amish Eagle Lion
|CB Joey Porter Jr.
|74.91%
|15
|New York Jets
|JawnJam
|OT Broderick Jones
|88.36%
|16
|Washington Commanders
|the dog did it
|OT Darnell Wright
|90.20%
|17
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Dr.MidnightGreen
|CB Deonte Banks
|80.53%
|18
|Detroit Lions
|DeadPirateRocco
|DT Adetomiwa Adebawore
|56.81%
|19
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Neil Dutton
|DT Calijah Kancey
|62.87%
|20
|Seattle Seahawks
|wardbell92
|DE Myles Murphy
|80.20%
|21
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Brendanekstrom
|TE Dalton Kincaid
|60.98%
|22
|Baltimore Ravens
|Rollinpin
|RB Bijan Robinson
|57.53%
|23
|Minnesota Vikings
|FierceDisc65
|DE Lukas Van Ness
|68.31%
|24
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Leo Bedio
|DB Brian Branch
|90.83%
|25
|New York Giants
|dkays
|WR Jordan Addison
|67.48%
|26
|Dallas Cowboys
|w.connell4
|LB Drew Sanders
|50.50%
|27
|Buffalo Bills
|EHyungNim
|LB Jack Campbell
|69.31%
|28
|Cincinnati Bengals
|mainmanham
|TE Michael Mayer
|86.54%
|29
|New Orleans Saints
|RiverCityEagle
|DT Mazi Smith
|76.77%
|30
|Philadelphia Eagles
|ablesser88
|DE Nolan Smith
|91.94%
|31
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Hoosinole
|WR Zay Flowers
|81.82%
Whereas the picks in the preceding table were selected by 31 BGN users, the picks in the following table were voted upon by the entire BGN community. It’s our sixth-ever BGN Community Consensus Mock Draft.
2023 BGN Consensus Mock Draft
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|1
|Carolina Panthers
|QB C.J. Stroud
|2
|Houston Texans
|QB Bryce Young
|3
|Arizona Cardinals
|EDGE Will Anderson
|4
|Indianapolis Colts
|QB Anthony Richardson
|5
|Seattle Seahawks
|DT Jalen Carter
|6
|Detroit Lions
|DE Tyree Wilson
|7
|Las Vegas Raiders
|OT Paris Johnson Jr.
|8
|Atlanta Falcons
|CB Christian Gonzalez
|9
|Chicago Bears
|OT Peter Skoronski
|10
|Philadelphia Eagles
|CB Devon Witherspoon
|11
|Tennessee Titans
|WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|12
|Houston Texans
|DE Myles Murphy
|13
|Green Bay Packers
|DE Nolan Smith
|14
|New England Patriots
|CB Joey Porter Jr.
|15
|New York Jets
|OT Broderick Jones
|16
|Washington Commanders
|OT Darnell Wright
|17
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|CB Deonte Banks
|18
|Detroit Lions
|DT Calijah Kancey
|19
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|QB Will Levis
|20
|Seattle Seahawks
|DE Lukas Van Ness
|21
|Los Angeles Chargers
|RB Bijan Robinson
|22
|Baltimore Ravens
|WR Quentin Johnston
|23
|Minnesota Vikings
|QB Hendon Hooker
|24
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|DB Brian Branch
|25
|New York Giants
|WR Jordan Addison
|26
|Dallas Cowboys
|TE Michael Mayer
|27
|Buffalo Bills
|LB Jack Campbell
|28
|Cincinnati Bengals
|TE Dalton Kincaid
|29
|New Orleans Saints
|DT Mazi Smith
|30
|Philadelphia Eagles
|RB Jahmyr Gibbs
|31
|Kansas City Chiefs
|WR Zay Flowers
