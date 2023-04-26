NFL Mock Draft 2023: BGN Community Recap and Consensus Results

The 2023 Bleeding Green Nation Community Mock Draft is officially in the books! All 31 first-round picks have been posted.

As always, a big thanks goes out to everyone who participated. Your contributions to our community are much appreciated; BGN doesn’t exist without you.

This year’s champion is ... ablesser88! They received a 91.94% approval rating for taking Nolan Smith with the Philadelphia Eagles’ pick at No. 30 overall. As a result, they will have the honor of picking for the Birds again in the next year’s community mock. Strong work by a multi-time winner! Not necessarily the most realistic real life outcome with Smith falling that far but, hey, they took advantage of their scenario.

Check out the full BGN Community Mock Draft recap below.

Whereas the picks in the preceding table were selected by 31 BGN users, the picks in the following table were voted upon by the entire BGN community. It’s our sixth-ever BGN Community Consensus Mock Draft.