Eagles Draft Party: Come hang out with BGN in South Philly

The first night of the 2023 NFL Draft has the potential to be pretty fun for Philadelphia Eagles fans. Entering Thursday with picks No. 10 and No. 30, it’s not easy to predict exactly what the Birds are going to do. The possibilities are endless.

If you’re looking to watch the action unfold with your fellow fans, come on out to the draft party at Pistolas Del Sur in South Philly! I’ll be representing BGN there. If watching me blog in person isn’t enticing enough, there’s going to be a chance to win prizes:

WHAT: Watch the 2023 NFL Draft

WHEN: Thursday, April 27 at 7:00 PM ET

WHERE: Pistolas Del Sur (934 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148)

WHO: Eagles fans

WHY: Why not?

Should be a good time! For those unaware, BGN previously hosted two Eagles game watch parties at Pistolas Del Sur. It’s a fun spot; they’ve got great food and plenty of beverage options.

Hope to see you there! Let me know in the comments if you’re thinking of hanging out.

...

(And if you can’t make it, you can still play along with BGN’s own bingo game that was put together by Alexis Chassen. Stay tuned for that when it goes live on Thursday morning.)