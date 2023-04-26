Eagles 2023 NFL Draft prospects: All players to monitor

Here is the full list of every player that we said you should “monitor” during this NFL Draft season. They are split up by position and then alphabetical by school. All of the links to the conference-specific posts, where there is more in-depth analysis of each player, are below. Let me know if you have any further questions down in the comments!

GO IN DEPTH: B1G prospects | SEC prospects | ACC prospects | Big 12 prospects | PAC-12 prospects | Group of 5 prospects | FCS prospects

Quarterback

NONE, BABY! LET’S GO JALEN HURTS!

With the 10th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft … Howie Roseman says the goal is to take someone who can “impact the game.” Going into it open-minded with hope of taking a “unique” player. — Dave Spadaro (@EaglesInsider) April 20, 2023

Running Back

Appalachian State: RB Camerun Peoples, 6-foot-1, 217 pounds (7th round)

Central Michigan: RB Lew Nichols III, 5-foot-10, 220 pounds (7th round)

Kansas State: RB Deuce Vaughn, 5-foot-5, 179 pounds (7th round)

Ole Miss: RB Zach Evans, 6-foot-0, 215 pounds (3rd round)

UCLA: RB Zach Charbonnet, 6-foot-0, 214 pounds (3rd round)

Youngstown State: RB Jaleel McLaughlin, 5-foot-8, 192 pounds (undrafted)

Wide Receiver

Boston College: WR Zay Flowers, 5-foot-10, 172 pounds (2nd round)

Incarnate Word: WR Darion Chafin, 6-foot-1, 189 pounds (7th round/undrafted)

Michigan State: WR Jayden Reed, 6-foot-0, 190 pounds (7th round)

Princeton: WR Andrei Iosivas, 6-foot-3, 205 pounds (3rd round)

SMU: WR Rashee Rice, 6-foot-1, 204 pounds (2nd round)

Tennessee: WR Jalin Hyatt, 6-foot-0, 185 pounds (late 1st round)

Wake Forest: WR A.T. Perry, 6-foot-3.5, 198 pounds (3rd round, trade into 4th round if he falls)

West Virginia: WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton, 6-foot-4, 221 pounds (7th round)

Tight End

Oregon State: TE Luke Musgrave, 6-foot-6, 253 pounds (2nd round)

Purdue: TE Payne Durham, 6-foot-5, 255 pounds (3rd round, trade into 4th/5th if he falls)

South Dakota State: TE Tucker Kraft, 6-foot-5, 254 pounds (3rd round)

Offensive Line

Arkansas: OL Ricky Stromberg, 6-foot-4, 313 pounds (7th round, if he falls)

Kansas: OT Earl Bostick Jr. , 6-foot-6, 309 pounds (7th round)

Kentucky: IOL Eli Cox, 6-foot-4, 298 pounds (7th round)

Maryland: OT Jaelyn Duncan, 6-foot-6, 320 pounds (3rd round)

Minnesota: IOL John Michael Schmitz, 6-foot-4, 320 pounds (late 1st round)

Northwestern: OT Peter Skoronski, 6-foot-4, 315 pounds (early 1st round)

Oklahoma: OL Chris Murray, 6-foot-2, 308 pounds (7th round)

Washington: IOL Henry Bainivalu, 6-foot-6, 306 pounds (7th round)

Paris Johnson Jr.

Peter Skoronski



The #Eagles are certainly looking at protecting their $255 million investment (Jalen Hurts). — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) April 18, 2023

Defensive Line

Baylor: DL Siaki Ika, 6-foot-3, 335 pounds (2nd round)

Clemson: DL Bryan Bresee, 6-foot-5, 300 pounds (early 1st round)

Georgia Tech: DL Keion White, 6-foot-5, 285 pounds (3rd round)

Iowa State: EDGE Will McDonald IV, 6-foot-4, 239 pounds (2nd round)

Missouri: DL Isaiah McGuire, 6-foot-4, 274 pounds (3rd round)

Pitt: DL Calijah Kancey, 6-foot-1, 281 pounds (late 1st round)

Texas: DL Keondre Coburn, 6-foot-2, 332 pounds (7th round)

Wisconsin: NT/DT Keeanu Benton, 6-foot-4, 315 pounds (3rd round)

Edge

Army: EDGE Andre Carter II, 6-foot-6.5, 256 pounds (2nd round)

Auburn: EDGE Derick Hall, 6-foot-3, 256 pounds (2nd round)

Georgia: EDGE Nolan Smith, 6-foot-3, 235 pounds (late 1st round)

Lafayette: EDGE Malik Hamm, 6-foot-3, 246 pounds (undrafted)

LSU: EDGE BJ Ojulari, 6-foot-3, 250 pounds (2nd round)

Louisville: EDGE YaYa Diaby, 6-foot-3, 263 pounds (3rd round)

Ohio State: EDGE Zach Harrison, 6-foot-6, 272 pounds (2nd round)

Texas Tech: EDGE Tyree Wilson, 6-foot-6, 271 pounds (early 1st round)

USC: EDGE Tuli Tuipulotu, 6-foot-3, 266 pounds (2nd round)

Linebacker

Arizona State: LB Merlin Robertson, 6-foot-3, 235 pounds (7th round)

Iowa: ILB Jack Campbell, 6-foot-5, 246 pounds (3rd round)

Jackson State: ILB Aubrey Miller Jr., 6-foot-2, 229 pounds (7th round/undrafted)

NC State: LB Drake Thomas, 6-foot-0, 230 pounds (7th round)

Oregon: LB Noah Sewell, 6-foot-1.5, 246 pounds (2nd/3rd round)

UNC: LB Cedric Gray, 6-foot-2, 230 pounds (3rd round, or trade into 4th/5th if he falls)

Tulane: ILB Dorian Williams, 6-foot-1, 228 pounds (7th round)

Vanderbilt: LB Anfernee Orji, 6-foot-2, 230 pounds (3rd round)

Washington State: LB Daiyan Henley, 6-foot-1, 225 pounds (3rd round)

Cornerback

Alabama: CB Eli Ricks, 6-foot-2, 196 pounds (2nd round)

Louisiana Tech: CB Myles Brooks, 6-foot-1, 201 pounds (7th round)

Miami (Fla.): CB Tyrique Stevenson, 6-foot-0, 198 pounds (3rd round)

Michigan: CB DJ Turner, 6-foot-0, 180 pounds (3rd round)

Mississippi State: CB Emmanuel Forbes, 6-foot-0, 180 pounds (2nd round)

Missouri State: CB/KR Montrae Braswell, 5-foot-11, 190 pounds (undrafted)

Nebraska: DB Omar Brown, 6-foot-1, 195 pounds (7th round)

Penn State: CB Joey Porter Jr., 6-foot-2, 194 pounds (early 1st round)

South Carolina: CB Cam Smith, 6-foot-0, 188 pounds (1st round, either)

Stanford: CB Kyu Blu Kelly, 6-foot-0, 191 pounds (3rd round)

Syracuse: CB Garrett Williams, 5-foot-10, 192 pounds (2nd round)

TCU: CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, 5-foot-8, 178 pounds (2nd/3rd round)

Utah: CB Clark Phillips III, 5-foot-9, 184 pounds (2nd round)

Virginia: CB Anthony Johnson, 6-foot-2, 205 pounds (3rd round)

The visits continue for the #Eagles: Ballhawking #OSU Safety Jason Taylor II, who finished 2022 with 6 INT's and #UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who had a formal meeting with the Birds at the combine, are among the latest. My analysis on each:https://t.co/HJIyqQ9lkC — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) April 12, 2023

Safety

Arizona: S Christian Young, 6-foot-3, 225 pounds (7th round)

Boise State: S JL Skinner, 6-foot-4, 209 pounds (2nd round)

Cal: S Daniel Scott, 6-foot-1, 208 pounds (7th round)

Florida: S Rashad Torrence, 6-foot-0, 202 pounds (3rd round)

FSU: S Jammie Robinson, 5-foot-11, 191 pounds (3rd round)

Illinois: S Sydney Brown, 6-foot-0, 205 pounds (2nd or 3rd round)

Indiana: DB Tiawan Mullen, 5-foot-10, 181 pounds (7th round)

Notre Dame: S Brandon Joseph, 6-foot-0, 202 pounds (3rd round)

Oklahoma State: DB/S Jason Taylor II, 6-foot-0, 204 pounds (7th round)

Texas A&M: S Antonio Johnson, 6-foot-3, 195 pounds (late 1st round)

Utah State: S Hunter Reynolds, 6-foot-0, 200 pounds (7th round/UDFA)

Virginia Tech: S Chamarri Conner, 6-foot-0, 202 pounds (7th round)

Specialists

Rutgers: P Adam Korsak, 6-foot-2, 185 pounds (7th round)

@GoBEARCATS LB Ivan Pace Jr. had 137 tackles, 21.5 TFL + 10.0 sacks in 2022! BALL PLAYER.



Recent Zoom meetings for Pace include #Titans and #Eagles. In person visit with #Bengals last week.



✍️ @ivan_pacejr x @TheDraftNetwork https://t.co/YisJ2a3mbB — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 15, 2023

Others to keep an eye on: RB Mohamed Ibrahim (5-foot-10, 210 pounds, Minnesota); DB Riley Moss (6-foot-1, 193 pounds, Iowa); WR Dontay Demus Jr. (6-foot-4, 215 pounds, Maryland); OL Jack Nelson (6-foot-7, 310 pounds, Wisconsin); RB Chase Brown (5-foot-11, 205 pounds, Illinois); CB Sevyn Banks (6-foot-2, 205 pounds, LSU); EDGE Brenton Cox Jr. (6-foot-4, 253 pounds, Florida); RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. (5-foot-11, 224 pounds, Kentucky); OLB Bumper Pool (6-foot-2, 232 pounds, Arkansas); ILB Henry To’o To’o (6-foot-2, 228 pounds, Alabama); DT Robert Cooper (6-foot-2, 335 pounds, Florida State); RB Sean Tucker (5-foot-10, 209 pounds, Syracuse); OT Asim Richards (6-foot-4, 315 pounds, UNC, Philadelphia native); ILB Shaka Heyward (6-foot-3, 240 pounds, Duke); WR Xavier Hutchinson (6-foot-2, 203 pounds, Iowa State); EDGE Lonnie Phelps (6-foot-2, 244 pounds, Kansas); DT Moro Ojomo (6-foot-3, 292 pounds, Texas); OT Wanya Morris (6-foot-5, 307 pounds, Oklahoma); RB Nakia Watson (6-foot-0, 223 pounds, Washington State); WR Jake Bobo (6-foot-4, 206 pounds, UCLA); CB Mekhi Blackmon (5-foot-11, 178 pounds, USC); ILB Mohamoud Diabete (6-foot-5, 222 pounds, Utah); ILB Ivan Pace Jr. (5-foot-10.5, 231 pounds, Cincinnati); CB Nic Jones (6-foot-0, 189 pounds, Ball State); TE Zack Kuntz (6-foot-7, 255 pounds, Old Dominion); DL Jerrod Clark (6-foot-4, 334 pounds, Coastal Carolina)