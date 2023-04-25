NFL Mock Draft Simulation: Predicting the Eagles’ picks

Welcome to NFL Draft Week! With only a few days to go until round 1 begins, possibilities are endless for each of the 32 NFL teams. For the Eagles, they have four picks in the top 100, including their two first rounders. They have a chance to get some high impact players to bolster an already strong roster. Here is how I think the team will draft if they stay put at their picks. (Using the FanSpeak Simulator, which means using their draft boards. No trades.)

Pick 10: Will Anderson Junior, Edge, Alabama

Silly season is in full swing, so it’s hard to know if teams are suddenly low on Will Anderson, who has been one of the best players in the country for two years now. If it’s true, the Eagles stand to gain big. The team is very high on Anderson and might even make a move up for him if he starts to fall. He would be a special player on any defense, but a great fit especially in Philadelphia.

Pick 30: Darnell Washington, Tight End, Georgia

Plenty has been made about the Eagles’ need to fill the WR3 spot, but they could kill two birds with one stone by drafting Darnell Washington here. Washington would pair with Dallas Goedert to give Philly one of the best tight end duos in the league. Washington has the athleticism to be a dominant receiver and is functionally a sixth offensive lineman in the run game. Instead of three receiver sets, the Eagles could deploy two tight ends with Goedert in the slot and Washington set in-line. It gives the Eagles a ton of flexibility. Philly drafted Dallas Goedert while Zach Ertz was still in his prime, so a move like this is far from unprecedented.

Pick 62: Darnell Wright, Offensive Tackle, Tennessee

I love the Darnell Wright fit in Philadelphia and I think Coach Stoutland probably agrees. It would be surprising to see Wright fall to the second round, but the Eagles would pounce if he is available here.

Pick 94: Devon Achane, Running Back, Texas A&M

Devon Achane is lightning in a bottle at the running back position. He has pure speed like few other backs in this class and is a gifted receiver out of the backfield. The Eagles might target a running back a bit higher in this draft, but if they miss out on the sweepstakes for Bijan Robinson or Jahmyr Gibbs, Achane is excellent consolation.

Pick 221: Dontayvion Wicks, Wide Receiver, Virginia

If the Eagles want to get some receiving depth in this class, Dontayvion Wicks has a chance to be a late round steal. Wicks is 6’2” and nearly 210 pounds as a wide receiver. He flashes great hands and is dynamic after the catch. He is a bit raw, but has a unique skill set that the team could develop.

Pick 250: Cam Jones, Linebacker, Indiana

Linebacker could be addressed at any point in this draft and it would make sense. Cam Jones is a bit of an old school type player who can thump downhill and not much else, but he would be a great late rounder to add to the limited depth on the defense.

