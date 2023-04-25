How the Aaron Rodgers trade impacts the Eagles

After taking entirely too long to formalize the matter, the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers finally agreed to an Aaron Rodgers trade on Monday.

The Philadelphia Eagles were not directly involved in this deal but they were impacted by this move.

Rodgers’ exit from the NFC is a welcomed development. The 39-year-old wasn’t so fearsome last year, no, but he’s just one season removed from being the back-to-back NFL MVP. The Eagles should much prefer to see the unproven Jordan Love leading the Packers than the chance of Rodgers remaining and having a renaissance.

That’s the good news for the Birds. Their conference theoretically got worse (although the vibes could be a whole lot better in Green Bay now) with Jalen Hurts firmly solidified as the top quarterback in the NFC.

The bad news is that the Eagles are projected to face Rodgers during the 2023 season. The Birds will be making a trip to MetLife Stadium to play the J-E-T-S this year. Philly’s perfect 12-0 all-time record against their green neighbors to the north will be put on the line.

Even if you believe Rodgers is cooked, he’s still an upgrade on their alternatives. Zach Wilson (who the Eagles really liked in 2021) has been a disaster. The Jets’ other quarterbacks are journeymen Chris Streveler and Tim Boyle.

Hurts and the Eagles beat Rodgers in a game he left early due to injury at Lincoln Financial Field last year. We’ll see if a change of scenery makes a difference for him this year. Former Eagles executive Joe Douglas is certainly hoping it will.