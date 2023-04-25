Eagles announce two roster moves as offseason workout program begins

The Philadelphia Eagles’ offseason workout program officially began last week on Thursday, April 20. With a number of players reporting to the NovaCare Complex in South Philly, the team announced some roster news on Monday.

TE Tyree Jackson signed his exclusive-rights free agent tender.

S Marquise Blair was released.

Let’s quickly sort through this news.

TYREE JACKSON

As an ERFA, Jackson basically had two options this offseason: 1) re-sign with the Eagles for the minimum or 2) stop playing in the NFL. The former was the obvious choice for a player who will be fighting to earn a spot on the 2023 roster.

Here’s what we previously wrote where Jackson stands on this team.

REVIEW: Jackson began the season recovering from his January 2022 ACL injury on the reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list (PUP), which necessitated him missing the first four weeks. The Eagles activated his practice window in late October. He joined the active roster after Goedert went on IR with a shoulder injury. Jackson played sparingly as the third tight end behind Stoll and Calcaterra before then going on IR after Goedert was ready to return to the roster. Quite the coincidence in terms of Jackson’s practice injury lining up with Goedert being ready to play! OUTLOOK: 2022 was a lost year for Jackson after he showed promise in 2021. Now healthy, the pressure is on for him to show why he deserves a roster spot. He’s fighting an uphill battle but he can do his best to make a case with a strong summer.

MARQUISE BLAIR

The Eagles signed this 2019 second-round pick to their practice squad in November last year. They cut him a month later and then re-signed him to a reserve/futures contract right before the Super Bowl. But now he’s gone ... again.