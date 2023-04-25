NFL Mock Draft Simulation: What the Eagles should do

Welcome to NFL Draft Week! With only a few days to go until Round 1 begins, possibilities are endless for all 32 teams. When it comes to the Philadelphia Eagles, they have four picks in the top 100, including their two first-round selections. The Birds have a chance to get some high impact players to bolster an already strong roster. Here is how I would handle the Eagles draft based on their needs and the talent in the class. (Using the FanSpeak Simulator, which means using their draft boards. No trades.)

Pick 10: Nolan Smith, Edge, Georgia

Smith is among my favorite realistic options for the Eagles at 10. He is one of the best athletes in the class and a versatile defensive weapon for Sean Desai to deploy anywhere in the formation.

Pick 30: Jahmyr Gibbs, Running Back, Alabama

We can debate until Christmas about the value of a highly picked running back. What is not debatable is that Jahmyr Gibbs would be a monster in the Eagles offense. Gibbs is a true three down back, something the Eagles have not had since Shady McCoy was here. His receiving ability makes him valuable enough, but his homerun speed behind the Eagles offensive line would make him truly dangerous.

Pick 62: Darnell Wright, Offensive Tackle, Tennessee

This would be a surprising fall for one of the better players in the class, but Darnell Wright makes too much sense for the Eagles. Wright has the strength to play inside at guard and the size to dominate at tackle. He could start inside and eventually move to tackle with Lane Johnson is ready to hang it up.

Pick 94: Noah Sewell, Linebacker, Oregon

The Eagles still have a hole at linebacker next to Nakobe Dean. Noah Sewell is a smart player with the physicality and athleticism to make a difference in an NFL defense.

Pick 221: Jayden Reed, Wide Receiver, Michigan State

The Eagles add more competition to the WR3 spot here. Jayden Reed is a smooth athlete with high upside. Factor in kick returning ability and it is a no-brainer pick.

Pick 250: Zack Kuntz, Tight End, Old Dominion

The Eagles keep swinging on athletic tight ends in the late rounds. Hopefully Kuntz’ upside hits and finally gives the Eagles a viable receiving tight end option outside of Dallas Goedert.