Ranking the top 150 players in the 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft begins this week! At this point, we have most of the information we need to put together rankings of this class. Overall, this is an incredibly deep class of offensive and defensive linemen, cornerbacks, tight ends and running backs. The class does not have a ton of clear cut blue chip types, but some day one difference makers should come out of the quarterbacks, running backs, and defensive linemen. Here are my top 150 players in this year’s class.

Jalen Carter, Defensive Lineman, Georgia Will Anderson, Edge Defender, Alabama Bijan Robinson, Running Back, Texas Christian Gonzalez, Cornerback, Oregon Tyree Wilson, Edge Defender, Texas Tech CJ Stroud, Quarterback, Ohio State Nolan Smith, Edge, Georgia Brian Branch, Safety, Alabama Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Wide Receiver, Ohio State Bryce Young, Quarterback, Alabama Paris Johnson Junior, Offensive Lineman, Ohio State Michael Mayer, Tight End, Notre Dame Darnell Wright, Offensive Tackle, Tennessee Kelee Ringo, Cornerback, Georgia Lukas Van Ness, Edge, Iowa Anthony Richardson, Quarterback, Florida Jalen Redmond, Defensive Lineman, Oklahoma Joey Porter Junior, Cornerback, Penn State Jack Campbell, Linebacker, Iowa O’Cyrus Torrence, Offensive Lineman, Florida Peter Skoronski, Offensive Lineman, Northwestern Darnell Washington, Tight End, Georgia Broderick Jones, Offensive Tackle, Georgia Dawand Jones, Offensive Tackle, Ohio State BJ Ojulari, Edge, LSU Myles Murphy, Edge, Clemson Steve Avila, Offensive Lineman, TCU Josh Downs, Wide Receiver, North Carolina Jordan Addison, Wide Receiver, USC Will Levis, Quarterback, Kentucky Devon Witherspoon, Cornerback, Illinois Deonte Banks, Cornerback, Maryland Zay Flowers, Wide Receiver, Boston College Tyler Scott, Wide Receiver, Cincinnati Cam Smith, Cornerback, South Carolina Dalton Kincaid, Tight End, Utah Zach Charbonnett, Running Back, UCLA Jalin Hyatt, Wide Receiver, Tennessee Anton Harrison, Offensive Tackle, Oklahoma Keeanu Benton, Defensive Lineman, Wisconsin Luke Wypler, Offensive Lineman, Ohio State Trenton Simpson, Linebacker, Clemson Adetomiwa Adebawore, Defensive Lineman, Northwestern Isaiah Foskey, Defensive Lineman, Notre Dame Jahmyr Gibbs, Running Back, Alabama Gervon Dexter, Defensive Lineman, Florida Kalijah Kancey, Defensive Lineman, Pittsburgh Sam LaPorta, Tight End, Iowa Quentin Johnston, Wide Receiver, TCU Clark Phillips III, Cornerback, Utah Joe Tippman, Offensive Lineman, Wisconsin John Michael Schmitz, Offensive Lineman, Minnesota Devin Achane, Running Back, Texas A&M Hendon Hooker, Quarterback, Tennessee Kayshon Boutte , Wide Receiver, LSU Julius Brents, Cornerback, Kansas State Emmanuel Forbes, Cornerback, Mississippi State Christopher Smith, Safety, Georgia Tuli Tuipulotu, Defensive Lineman, USC Bryan Bresee, Defensive Lineman, Clemson Siaki Ika, Defensive Lineman, Baylor Marvin Mims, Wide Receiver, Oklahoma Jakorian Bennett, Cornerack, Maryland Sydney Brown, Safety, Illinois Antonio Johnson, Safety, Texas A&M Daiyan Henley, Linebacker, Washington State Andre Carter II, Edge Defender, Army Mazi Smith, Defensive Lineman, Michigan JL Skinner, Safety, Boise State DJ Turner, Cornerback, Michigan Tyjae Spears, Running Back, Tulane Jonathan Mingo, Wide Receiver, Ole Miss Luke Musgrave, Tight End, Oregon State Jaelyn Duncan, Offensive Tackle, Maryland Tyrique Stevenson, Cornerback, Miami Keion White, Defensive Lineman, Georgia Tech Tre’Vius Hodges Tomlinson, Cornerback, TCU Drew Sanders, Linebacker, Arkansas Jordan Battle, Safety, Alabama Eli Ricks, Cornerback, Alabama Brandon Joseph, Safety, Notre Dame Noah Sewell, Linebacker, Oregon Jarrett Patterson, Offensive Lineman, Notre Dame Matthew Bergeron, Offensive Lineman, Syracuse Andrew Vorhees, Offensive Lineman, USC Tucker Kraft, Tight End, South Dakota State Garrett Williams, Cornerback, Syracuse Jaylon Jones, Cornerback, Texas A&M Chandler Zavala, Offensive Lineman, NC State Jammie Robinson, Safety, FSU Cory Trice, Cornerback, Purdue Derrick Hall, Edge Defender, Auburn Zach Evans, Running Back, Ole Miss Jartavius Martin, Safety, Illinois Evan Hull, Running Back, Northwestern Jay Ward, Cornerback, LSU AT Perry, Wide Receiver, Wake Forest Marte Mapu, Safety, Sacramento State Deuce Vaughn, Running Back, Kansas State Kei’Trel Clark, Cornerback, Louisville Will McDonald IV, Edge Defender, Iowa State Daniel Scott, Safety, California Ji’Ayir Brown, Cornerback, Penn State Zacch Pickens, Defensive Lineman, South Carolina Karl Brooks, Defensive Lineman, Bowling Green Kendre Miller, Running Back, TCU Luke Schoonmaker, Tight End, Michigan Brenton Strange, Tight End, Penn State Jake Haener, Quarterback, Fresno State Rashee Rice, Wide Receiver, SMU Tank Bigsby, Running Back, Auburn Jayden Reed, Wide Receiver, Michigan State Nathaniel Dell, Wide Receiver, Houston Zach Harrison, Edge Defender, Ohio State Roschon Johnson, Running Back, Texas Dorian Williams, Linebacker, Tulane Xavier Hutchinson, Wide Receiver, Iowa State Mike Jones Junior, Linebacker, LSU Eric Gray, Running Back, Oklahoma Cedric Tillman, Wide Receiver, Tennessee Parker Washington, Wide Receiver, Penn State Sean Tucker, Running Back, Syracuse Ivan Pace Junior, Linebacker, Cincinnati KJ Henry, Edge Defender, Clemson Dorian Thompson Robinson, Quarterback, UCLA Cody Mauch, Offensive Lineman, North Dakota State Byron Young, Edge Defender, Tennessee Blake Freeland, Offensive Tackle, BYU Ricky Stromberg, Offensive Lineman, Arkansas Byron Young, Defensive Lineman, Alabama Moro Ojomo, Defensive Lineman, Texas Nick Saldiveri, Offensive Lineman, Old Dominion Zack Kuntz, Tight End, Old Dominion Dee Winters, Linebacker, TCU David Perales, Edge Defender, Fresno State Richard Gouraige, Offensive Lineman, Florida Trey Palmer, Wide Receiver, Nebraska Tanner McKee, Quarterback, Stanford Andre Iosivas, Wide Recevier, Princeton Mohammed Ibrahim, Running Back, Minnesota YaYa Diaby, Edge Defender, Louisville Kenny McIntosh, Running Back, Georgia Demario Douglas, Wide Receiver, Liberty Nick Herbig, Edge Defender, Wisconsin Viliami Fehoko, Edge Defender, San Jose State Aidan O’Connell, Quarterback, Purdue Tre Tucker, Wide Receiver, Cincinnati Owen Pappoe, Linebacker, Auburn Josh Whyle, Tight End, Cincinnati Clayton Tune, Quarterback, Houston