Eagles News: Derrick Henry trade to Philly “won’t be happening”

A.J. Brown endorses Derrick Henry trade that isn’t happening - PFT

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, it won’t be happening. Earlier in the offseason, a report surfaced that the Titans were shopping Henry. Nothing happened, in part because Henry has a salary of $10.5 million this year, and in part because he’s likely looking for a new contract, since he’s in the final year of his current deal. Last year, the Eagles sent a first-round pick to the Titans for Brown. This year, with a deep class of incoming rookie running backs, it’s harder to envision the Eagles making a big move at a position where supply far outweighs demand — and where age and wear and tear make it hard to justify going all in for a veteran tailback.

Dalvin Cook, Derrick Henry, Austin Ekeler, Ezekiel Elliott, Kareem Hunt, or Leonard Fournette to the Eagles? - PhillyVoice

That would be 24.3 touches per game over a four-year stretch. In 2021, when Henry missed nine games, the Titans were downright reckless with his usage. He was averaging 29.6 touches per game, and was on pace for 504 touches on the season. That heavy usage has very likely affected Henry’s production. From 2019-2020, he averaged 5.2 yards per carry. From 2021-2022, he averaged 4.4 yards per carry. Any team that trades for Henry would be taking on his $10.5 million salary. They would have to be able to fit him in under the cap initially at $10.5 million, and could work out a restructure with him once he is aboard. $10.5 million is simply too much for a player who has had Henry’s extreme workload the last four seasons. If he is released, which is very well where this could be headed, the Eagles could have interest in a lower number if Henry is interested in chasing a Super Bowl as more of a committee back.

Crazy Rumor for the Weekend - Iggles Blitz

Maybe AGB has heard something from people in the know. Maybe he’s being fed a rumor by someone with an agenda. It seems like the Titans would like to trade Henry. Unfortunately in an era where RBs are devalued, the market won’t be great. If other teams think the Eagles are interested, that might change things. I’m sure the Eagles would have interest in Henry, if the trade cost was right. I don’t think they’d want to pay his salary. He’s due $10.5M this year. Henry is 29. He’s coming off a season where he ran for 1,538 yards and 13 TDs. He’s not the same guy he was, but he is still an outstanding player. It would be a lot of fun to watch Henry play for the Eagles. He is still the most physical back in the league and one of the hardest players to tackle. As much fun as this idea is, I do not see it happening. Never say never, but I just don’t see the Eagles putting a lot of resources into the RB position.

Can’t spell “snake oil salesmen” without 2 S - BGN

Matt Patricia? Really? “Obviously his resume speaks for itself” Nick Sirianni told the media. It does, but not in the way you want it to Nick. As Lions head coach he was “consistently late to team meetings” and media sessions. He was notably hated by his players. They danced on his grave when he was fired. Agents specifically named him as a problem.

Roob’s Obs: Why I’m convinced it’s Bijan in the 1st round - NBCSP

1. Bijan. I’ve convinced myself it’s going to happen. Whether it’s at 10 or after a trade down, I don’t know. But I’ve convinced myself - probably deluded myself – that Howie Roseman is going to do the unthinkable and take a running back in the first round. All the usual reasons he wouldn’t don’t apply. Teams picking this high don’t need a running back? Teams picking this high aren’t coming off Super Bowls with loaded rosters. Running backs are too one-dimensional to draft this high? Bijan Robinson averaged an otherworldly 16.5 yards per catch last year. Running backs aren’t worth drafting in the first round because they’ve only got four or five big years in them? Why wouldn’t you want a talent like Robinson alongside Jalen Hurts for the next four or five years? Running backs aren’t worth the money if you take them early in the first round. It ain’t your money! The Eagles just paid their quarterback $255 million, and if giving him the best possible opportunity to excel and live up to that contract is your priority, a kid like Robinson really does make perfect sense. Here’s what Howie said Thursday: “The most important thing for us here is that we utilize this opportunity to get a unique player for our team. If you start saying, ‘Hey, we can get a unique player, but it’s got to be this position,’ you really narrow your options right there.” I know I’m wrong, but I really believe I’m right.

Spadaro: Will the Eagles stick with 6 picks in the NFL Draft? - NFL.com

So, that leads to this question: How comfortable are Roseman and the Eagles with six picks heading into this 2023 NFL Draft and how eager will he be to move some pieces to accumulate more selections starting on April 27? “I think that it’s dependent on the value of the pick that we have. By that I mean that, for instance, last year when we were picking in the third round, I don’t know that we’ve had as many trade offers as we did on any pick as we did in that third-round pick, and I’m not saying it was for (linebacker) Nakobe (Dean) or what it was, but we felt like we didn’t want to move that pick because of Nakobe, and last year we traded our fourth and two fifth (-round picks) to move up for (defensive tackle) Jordan (Davis). I think the most important thing for us is not necessarily to win the draft in terms of how many picks we can possibly get and how many players that we can possibly pick, but getting the right players. For us, there are going to be times where we’re sitting there and our board is going to have a big drop-off and we’ll have a trade offer to move back, and we’ll say, ‘We think the value of this pick is better than getting some of these mid-picks.’ We’ve talked a lot in this room about when you’re picking and how the odds naturally cut off at a certain point in each round and you have a better chance of hitting on guys.”

Cowboys draft: An argument for sticking with Jake Ferguson as new tight end starter - Blogging The Boys

One of the more prominent debates among the Cowboys community heading into the 2023 NFL Draft is whether or not Dallas should be prioritizing the tight end position. If Dallas does take a TE early next week, that would likely mean not giving Jake Ferguson a shot as the starting job next season. The debate centers around Ferguson’s potential; does he deserve an opportunity to prove himself before another major TE asset is added? The pro-Ferguson camp is excited about the athleticism and playmaking flashed during his rookie season. After three years of Dalton Schultz, a fourth-round pick in 2018, being a highly productive starter, why couldn’t the 2022 fourth-rounder Ferguson step up and do the same? It almost feels circular; a pleasing narrative for a roster transition. The other camp isn’t necessarily anti-Ferguson, but they see a bevy of TE talent potentially available throughout Day 1 and Day 2 of this year’s draft. If the Cowboys could add a Dalton Kincaid or Michael Mayer in the first round, or maybe a Darnell Washington or Sam LaPorta in the second, it would be an on-paper upgrade from current and previous options. It’s a tough debate because neither side is wrong. Only hindsight will prove if Ferguson is a worthy starter. Or if Dallas did draft a TE high next week, it would again require time to see how wise that decision was.

Matt Miller’s 7-round ‘insider’ mock draft: A familiar name in Round 1 for New York Giants - Big Blue View

Round 1 (No. 25) — Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State. Yes, Miller mimics the pick I made in the ‘with trades’ version of my most recent seven-round Giants-only simulated mock draft. The pick screams that the league believes that, yes, Forbes is a first-round pick and that he could land with the Giants. Miller writes: Two numbers come up often when discussing Forbes with NFL scouts: 14 and 6. The first number, 14, is how many interceptions he accumulated in the past three years at Mississippi State. The second, 6, is how many of those interceptions he returned for touchdowns. At 6 feet and 166 pounds, there are concerns about Forbes’ lean frame, but his play doesn’t reflect that. “I didn’t see any lack of strength in his actual tape,” said one AFC area scout. “He’s lean, but so was Sauce Gardner.” The Giants are rumored to be looking at wide receiver and cornerback in Round 1 and Forbes being available should make this an easy decision given the Day 2 depth at receiver.

Fans don’t want new Commanders owner to clean house before the season; they do want a patron-friendly RFK-type stadium design - Hogs Haven

Still, however loud those voices might be that have been calling for immediate change, the quieter (if not quite silent) majority prefers that the incoming owners slow their roll and avoid the kind of personnel tempest that Dan Snyder created when he got rid of Charley Casserly and a host of other executives and staff as he walked in the door of Redskins headquarters in 1999. In fact, a whopping 78% of those who took the Reacts survey said that the new owners should take their time and get to know the situation without making any big changes prior to the end of the Commanders 2023 season.

The 10 best running backs in the 2023 NFL Draft, ranked - SB Nation

5. Tyjae Spears, Tulane. Spears exploded onto the scene after tallying 1581 yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground this past year. A creative runner with quick feet and very good acceleration out of the backfield, he’s like lightning in a bottle and seems like a strong bet to be selected within the first 100 picks

