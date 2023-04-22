Eagles News: Derrick Henry to Philadelphia?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Eagles Rumors: Is Philadelphia closing in on a big deal for Derrick Henry? - PSN

The Philadelphia Eagles have been as relevant as they can be this off-season. After signing Jalen Hurts to a historical deal, it has been rumored that they are not done yet. According to Akbar Gbajabiamila, host of Ninja Warrior and former NFL defensive end, the Eagles and Titans are working their way to completing a deal with Derrick Henry. While Akbar isn’t very well known for his NFL news, there seems to be a trail of breadcrumbs that can confirm the legitimacy of this rumor. Akbar is a former NFL reporter and he is also represented by the same agency as Derrick Henry, Creative Artists Agency. Which would explain how he retained this bit of information.

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Philadelphia Eagles add edge rusher - BGN

In the end, Nolan Smith just has that dog in him. He’s a relentless, freakishly athletic, extremely intelligent player that can absolutely tear up the NFL if put in the right situation and given a bit of patience. He’s the emotional leader of arguably one of the best college football defensive units of all time. Oh, and I forgot to mention he’s the former teammate of both Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean. To me, Philadelphia is the perfect place for him to go and I would highly consider choosing him even as high as 10. This is as close to a slam dunk pick as you can get and just makes too much sense.

The QB Factory Reboot #64: Eagles made the right decision by extending Jalen Hurts + Hurts has elevated to Tier 1 - BGN Radio

On this special edition of The QB Factory Reboot, Raichele Privette and Mark Schofield share their thoughts on the Eagles’ decision to extend Jalen Hurts to a five year deal. They also discuss how this deal affects the QB market and explain why Hurts has definitely elevated to Tier 1.

Exposé: Eagles media was super mean to Jonathan Gannon - PhillyVoice

Gannon’s words seem unbelievable to some for a number of reasons. No media folks — or at least nobody locally on the Eagles beat — calls coaches “Coach.” They’re not our coaches, so it would be weird to call them that, much in the same way it would be weird to call a dad “Dad” if they’re not your dad. Many have pointed out that the Eagles were never 9-0. After nine games, they were 8-1. Also after their first nine games, the Eagles had 29 sacks, which means that if they had at least 30 more sacks than any other team in the league at the time, the next closest team had no more than -1 sacks. And then there’s the fact that no transcript exists of any such Gannon press conference confrontation like the one he is describing having ever taken place. If an exchange like the one Gannon is describing had existed, it would have probably made news, given the audible gasps while Gannon was reliving his painful experience with Philly media in the video above.

Sirianni and Roseman back Watkins after adding another receiver - NBCSP

There are two ways to look at Roseman’s comments. One, he’s being honest. The Eagles still think an awful lot of Watkins and expect him to be their third receiver in 2022. Or, two, he’s talking him up for a reason. Trading Watkins would save the Eagles over $2.7 million in cap space. If the Eagles like Zaccheus and use a draft pick on a receiver, that’s not out of the question. But for now, Watkins is the Eagles’ No. 3 receiver and he has plenty of ability. The former sixth-round pick had 647 yards receiving in 2021 and has the type of game-breaking speed the Eagles really value in their offense. Does he need to be better in 2023? No doubt. But for now, it seems like the Eagles are planning on giving him that chance.

Earth Day is every day for the Eagles - PE.com

More than 1,500 miles away from Philadelphia, in Jobos Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve on the Puerto Rican Coast, there is a 1,140-hectare site of seagrass and mangrove restoration. Seagrass and mangroves serve vital roles in the local tropical ecosystem, providing habitat to a host of endangered species like the brown pelican, peregrine falcon, and various types of sea turtles and sharks, to name a few. Whether you’re walking alongside the Delaware River on a Sunday in the fall before tuning into the Eagles’ game, vacationing at the Jersey Shore in the offseason, or traveling to a place like Puerto Rico, conserving the ocean is integral to maintaining a healthy planet. That’s why the Eagles partnered with Ocean Conservancy, becoming the first U.S. pro sports team to offset team travel emissions through the Blue Playbook. Through this partnership, the Eagles are helping to fund the labor, supply, public education, administration, and infrastructure required to restore these precious areas in Puerto Rico. In 2021, the Eagles offset 456 metric tons of carbon dioxide by planting three acres of seagrass.

NFL draft: Ranking every quarterback class since 2000 - NFL.com

2) 2020. Boasting a lineup of franchise centerpieces, the Class of 2020 houses the rare DNA to wind up as the greatest group we’ve ever seen. After tugging the long-lost Bengals to Super Bowl LVI, Joe Burrow doubled down last autumn to craft a brilliant 40-touchdown campaign en route to another AFC title game appearance. He arrived as an old-school, unflappable warrior set to change Cincinnati forever. In this space a year ago, I asked if Hurts could do enough to keep the Eagles from seeking another starter. He checked that box with authority, playing at an MVP level from wire to wire and altering how we see the position with his mix of big-money throws and on-the-ground wonder — all leading to a huge and well-deserved payday. Hurts grew as much as any quarterback league-wide in 2022, and his ceiling remains an utter mystery. Equipped with a dazzling rocket for an arm, ideal size and fiery toughness, Justin Herbert is everything we fantasize about under center. He played through obvious pain inside a banged-up Chargers offense, but the hope is that new play-caller Kellen Moore can help Herbert to new heights come September. Tua Tagovailoa caught fire in his third season, spinning magic with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle under first-year coach Mike McDaniel. Repeated concussions, though, cast concern over his long-term viability. If Jordan Love becomes a reliable starter for the Packers in a post-Aaron Rodgers universe, this gaggle of precious arms looms as the stuff of dreams.

SackSEER 2023: Is Tyree Wilson Overrated? - Football Outsiders

Myles Murphy’s relatively high projection is almost entirely due to his high projected draft position, as his SackSEER projection is a mix of mediocrity and question marks. Murphy’s production is very similar to Van Ness’. He recorded 18.5 sacks and five passes defensed in 35 games. However, he does not have the workout numbers that Van Ness does. In fact, Murphy has no workout numbers at all. Murphy did not do agility drills at the combine and sat out his pro day with a hamstring injury. All of SackSEER’s drills are correlated with one another, so it is usually not a huge problem if a prospect misses one of the drills. However, when a prospect has no drills at all, the only thing that SackSEER can do is project his drills based on his weight. It could very well be that NFL decision-makers know (or suspect) that Murphy would post outstanding workout numbers if he could participate. In that case, it may be wise to disregard Murphy’s SackSEER altogether. However, absent that, SackSEER suggests that Murphy may be significantly overrated at his projected draft position.

Predicting what a new contract for Trevon Diggs could look like - Blogging The Boys

With that information as a foundation, we can take an educated guess at Diggs’ new contract. Let’s predict that Diggs’ new yearly salary is 23M annually. Plus, let’s also factor in Diggs’ age and very good durability thus far in his career. It’s not unreasonable for Diggs to demand that 60% at least of his total contract is guaranteed. That leaves us with an expected contract of five-years, $115M with $69M guaranteed. The other question you must ask yourself is, does this deal happen? Stephen and Jerry Jones have been known to make a spectacle of contract negotiations publicly as they did with quarterback Dak Prescott. It’s not beyond reason for them to do it again and make the negotiation a daily soap opera on sports debate shows and not taking initiative to secure a deal quietly and swiftly. They could also resort to a franchise tag to prolong the negotiations.

Big Blue View mailbag: Feeling a draft - Big Blue View

I’m a big Branch fan. I think he will be an excellent NFL player and would fit nicely in the Giants’ defense. As for safety — or any position — you just can’t go into the draft saying “I’m picking two players at this position.” If the value is there and that is how it works out, fine. You pick based on your grades and the value. If those things are equal, then need/position factors in. As far as safety is concerned, this does not appear to be a great class. Branch is the only safety Dane Brugler has assigned a Round 1 grade, and No. 2 safety Antonio Johnson has only a Round 2-3 grade. The Giants have Xavier McKinney, Bobby McCain, Jason Pinnock and Dane Belton. I believe they will draft a safety somewhere along the way, but they won’t force it. I don’t think they need to. As for center, it wouldn’t be my first choice. Still, if the Giants were to draft John Michael Schmitz at No. 25 and he were a solid, two-contract starter for the next seven or eight years that would be pretty good.

Washington Commanders DE Shaka Toney suspended indefinitely by the NFL for gambling - Hogs Haven

Toney was drafted in the 7th round in 2021 out of Penn State, and has struggled to get playing time in Washington’s defense. He had less than half the snaps on defense last year than he had during his rookie season, but his use on special teams went from 14.8% to 69%. Toney will now be out for at least this season, and this could be the end of his time in Washington. Toney is a very replaceable player, and he won’t be missed while he is suspended. He is eligible to participate in all offseason activities and the preseason, but will miss the entire 2023 season. Toney, and the other two players suspended indefinitely, will be eligible to apply for reinstatement next year.

Jameson Williams among 5 NFL players given major suspensions for gambling - SB Nation

The NFL announced on Friday that five players — Jameson Williams, Stanley Berryhill, Quintez Cephus, C.J. Moore, of the Detroit Lions and Shaka Toney of the Washington Commanders — were being suspended by the league for violations of the NFL’s gambling policy. According to the league, Moore, Cephus, and Toney have been suspended for the entire 2023 NFL season. Williams and Berryhill are facing six-game suspensions. In a statement, the league indicated that Moore, Cephus, and Toney can apply for reinstatement to the league at the conclusion of the 2023 season. The NFL also indicated that according to their investigation, no “inside information” was used by the players. The bets were placed on games during the 2022 season.

