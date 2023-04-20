5 things to know about new Eagles wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus

The Philadelphia Eagles were in need of more talent at wide receiver. And so the Birds signed Olamide Zaccheaus to boost their depth chart.

Let’s get to know the new WR better by getting an Atlanta Falcons perspective on him. Here’s what Evan Birchfield from The Falcoholic had to say about Zaccheaus through answers to my questions.

1 - How would you recap OZ’s time with the Falcons?

Olamide Zaccheaus is a true UDFA success story. After going undrafted in 2019, Zaccheaus made the Falcons’ roster where he appeared in 10 games and caught a 93-yard touchdown from Matt Ryan. Zaccheaus also played a significant role on special teams at one point, and offers punt and kick return ability. He’s easily been a player that Falcons’ fans have pulled for, and I know even though he will be in a different uniform, fans will continue to cheer for his success in Philadelphia.

2 - How do Falcons fans feel about the team not retaining him?

It’s understandable. Zaccheaus played a larger role in the past and with the new regime in place, it was only a matter of time for him to be on the move.

3 - What are his strengths?

His strengths, in my opinion, are that he can be a reliable WR2 in a pinch. Has solid hands, good route runner, and can be a deep threat for Jalen Hurts.

4 - What are his weaknesses?

His biggest weakness isn’t his fault. He’s undersized for an NFL wide receiver. Zaccheaus is 5’8, around 190lbs.

5 - Anything to know about him off the field? And is OZ the top nickname he goes by or are there others?

It was a no-brainer for Zaccheaus to sign with Philadelphia. They’re the top team in the NFC, and he’s going back to where he played high school ball. I’m not really sure what nickname he approves of. Some have referred to him as OZ. Some have called him “The Wizard of OZ” — but for anyone unsure of how to say his name it’s pronounced oh-lah-mih-day zah-kee-us. Enjoy him, Eagles fans, he’s a very good addition to your WR room and will be missed in Atlanta. Wish him the best.

BLG’s take: The Eagles already have their Big Three in A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert. When healthy, they’re going to dominate targets. But the Birds lack trustworthy options behind that trio. Signing OZ gives them more depth. It also allows them to see if he can be a role player in this offense. If his highlights are any indication, he can be a quality short-to-intermediate target. Especially if Jalen Hurts breaks the pocket and looks for someone to shake free. A number of his catches came when Marcus Mariota did something like that last season. All told, this was quietly a nice pickup for the Eagles.