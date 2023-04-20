The Eagles finally got a deal done with Jalen Hurts, and the team is loading up a Brinks truck to keep the QB in Philly. Howie Roseman made Hurts the highest paid player in NFL history with a staggering $255 million deal, with over $179 million guaranteed.

With guys like Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert next in line for a quarterback payday, Hurts won’t likely stay as the top earner, but have those other QB’s really out-played the Eagles starter?

It’s tough to look at Hurts’ 2022 season and argue that any quarterback played better, save for maybe Patrick Mahomes. But, there are other QB’s around the league that perhaps have various aspects of their game that top Hurts — I’d argue these are far and few between, however.

But, what do you think? Where would you rank Jalen Hurts among NFL quarterbacks? You can vote in the survey below and tell us why in the comments!

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Philadelphia Eagles fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.