2023 NFL Mock Draft: Dallas Cowboys choose linebacker

Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas

[BLG Note: BIG thanks to w.connell4 for filling in on very short notice and coming up with an explanation for a pick he did not even make in the BGN mock.]

America’s Team boasts a strong starting roster on both sides of the ball heading into 2023. This offseason the Cowboys traded for WR Brandin Cooks and DB Stephon Gilmore while retaining Donovan Wilson and Leighton Vander Esch, among others. While CeeDee Lamb’s contract looms, the team’s lack of holes allows Jerry Jones to focus on best player available.

In a class with undersized guards, scarce few X receivers, and a flashy running back sure to inspire a reach, the Cowboys will benefit from watching the draft play out before making their call. The biggest needs, however, are offensive line, wide receiver, and tight end.

Offensive Line

To Jerry Jones’ credit, this has always been a position of strength in Dallas.

Wide Receiver

CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and Brandin Cooks are hardly an eyesore, but Lamb is due to get paid and Cooks is aging. Gallup has not proved to stay healthy, so drafting a true No. 2 to pair with Lamb is essential in this Draft. What this draft lacks is a true X option, and Dallas won’t want to draft a backup with its first round pick.

Tight End

Dalton Schultz is a Texan now, leaving a gap at the position. Darnell Washington is a popular choice to go first among tight ends in this draft, and Dallas makes sense. That said, if ever there was a class to add a blue-chip tight end on day two, it is the Class of 2023.

With the 25th pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars select Drew Sanders, Arkansas.

Specs:

6’ 4”

235 lbs.

Player comparison:

Kyle Van Noy

“There is some Dont’a Hightower to Sewell’s game as a run defender and pass-rusher close to the ball, but Sewell might be a bit more agile at the second level. Think more of Van Noy, who the Lions took in the second round of the 2014 draft out of BYU. Van Noy has never been anything to write home about in coverage, but he’s become a plus run defender and pass rusher at multiple points of the defense in which he’s played.” – Doug Farrar, TouchdownWire

Some details:

Former edge rusher who transitioned to off-ball linebacker in 2022. He has linebacker knowledge to protect his zone while keeping eyes on the quarterback, and the burst to blaze past offensive linemen and get the sack. Finished 2022 with 11 sacks. His ability to pursue the quarterback should not overshadow his greatest strength: run defense. He moves laterally at the position and avoids engaging linemen until the back commits to a hole.

Summary

Sanders transferred from Alabama to Arkansas, switching positions in the process. His flexibility of position will fit in Dallas’ linebacker scheme that produces sacks from every level of the front seven. His three-cone drill was good (albeit not great), but tape doesn’t lie: he has an ability to accelerate past any defense. Sanders’ main flaw is a lack of positional certainty; transitioning between positions in different collegiate programs leaves questions marks around his role, but Dan Quinn is sure to

Sanders will line up beside Micah Parsons and Leighton Vander Esch to solidify what is easily the best linebacking group in the NFL. Competing in a division against Dallas Goedert and Darren Waller will demand speed at the position, something he is not lacking in whatsoever.

The Cowboys ended the season boasting a top tier defense but were 22nd in rushing yards allowed. Their few losses included notable rushing performances:

Week 10 loss to Green Bay – 207 rushing yards allowed

Week 16 loss to Jacksonville – 193 rushing yards allowed

Week 18 loss to Washington – 155 yards yards allowed

Drew Sanders is Jerry Jones’ ideal pick: a BPA option that addresses multiple needs within the Cowboys’ Super Bowl window. Sanders joins a star-studded roster that can address depth on days two and three while competing to the Lombardi now.

Poll Do you approve of this pick? Yes

No vote view results 36% Yes (19 votes)

63% No (33 votes) 52 votes total Vote Now

2023 BGN Mock Draft Order

1) Panthers (pheebthegoose): QB Bryce Young

2) Texans (Phoenix X Minimus): QB C.J. Stroud

3) Cardinals (alwaysaphillyfan): EDGE Will Anderson

4) Colts (eaglenomics): QB Anthony Richardson

5) Seahawks (The Player Formerly Known as Mousecop): DT Jalen Carter

6) Lions (Sam2TheMaximum): DE Tyree Wilson

7) Raiders (joey2arms): OT Paris Johnson Jr.

8) Falcons (Kephas): CB Christian Gonzalez

9) Bears (chewy wellington): OT Peter Skoronski

10) Eagles (Philly21): CB Devon Witherspoon

11) Titans (RachAttack): WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

12) Texans (Domonate): WR Quentin Johnston

13) Jets (JawnJam): OT Broderick Jones

14) Patriots (Amish Eagle Lion): CB Joey Porter Jr.

15) Packers (bdawk4ever): QB Will Levis

16) Commanders (the dog did it): OT Darnell Wright

17) Steelers (Dr.MidnightGreen): CB Deonte Banks

18) Lions (DreadPirateRocco): DT Adetomiwa Adebawore

19) Buccaneers (Neil Dutton): DT Calijah Kancey

20) Seahawks (wardbell92): DE Myles Murphy

21) Chargers (Brendanekstrom): TE Dalton Kincaid

22) Ravens (Rollinpin): RB Bijan Robinson

23) Vikings (FierceDisc65): DE Lukas Van Ness

24) Jaguars (Leo Bedio): DB Brian Branch

25) Giants (dkays): WR Jordan Addison

26) Cowboys (w.connell4): LB Drew Sanders

27) Bills (EHyungNim)

28) Bengals (mainmanham)

29) Saints (RiverCityEagle)

30) Eagles (ablesser88)

31) Chiefs (Hoosinole)

Now it’s time for you to vote for who YOU think should be selected in the 2023 BGN Community Consensus Mock Draft.

Poll Who should the Cowboys pick at No. 26? LB Drew Sanders

TE Michael Mayer

TE Dalton Kincaid

TE Darnell Washington

TE Luke Musgrave

RB Jahmyr Gibbs

WR Zay Flowers

WR Jalin Hyatt

OG O’Cyrus Torrence

OG Steve Avila

DT Bryan Bresee

DT Mazi Smith vote view results 9% LB Drew Sanders (5 votes)

21% TE Michael Mayer (11 votes)

19% TE Dalton Kincaid (10 votes)

9% TE Darnell Washington (5 votes)

0% TE Luke Musgrave (0 votes)

9% RB Jahmyr Gibbs (5 votes)

5% WR Zay Flowers (3 votes)

0% WR Jalin Hyatt (0 votes)

11% OG O’Cyrus Torrence (6 votes)

0% OG Steve Avila (0 votes)

7% DT Bryan Bresee (4 votes)

5% DT Mazi Smith (3 votes) 52 votes total Vote Now

1) Panthers: QB C.J. Stroud

2) Texans: QB Bryce Young

3) Cardinals: EDGE Will Anderson

4) Colts: QB Anthony Richardson

5) Seahawks: DT Jalen Carter

6) Lions: DE Tyree Wilson

7) Raiders: OT Paris Johnson Jr.

8) Falcons: CB Christian Gonzalez

9) Bears: OT Peter Skoronski

10) Eagles: CB Devon Witherspoon

11) Titans: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

12) Texans: DE Myles Murphy

13) Jets: OT Broderick Jones

14) Patriots: CB Joey Porter Jr.

15) Packers: DE Nolan Smith

16) Commanders: OT Darnell Wright

17) Steelers: CB Deonte Banks

18) Lions: DT Calijah Kancey

19) Buccaneers: QB Will Levis

20) Seahawks: DE Lukas Van Ness

21) Chargers: RB Bijan Robinson

22) Ravens: WR Quentin Johnston

23) Vikings: QB Hendon Hooker

24) Jaguars: DB Brian Branch

25) Giants: WR Jordan Addison

26) Cowboys: