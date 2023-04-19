2023 NFL Mock Draft: New York Giants grab wide receiver

Jordan Addison, WR, USC

Picking 25th overall, the G-Men find themselves in foreign territory for the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Giants entered the 2022 season with a new head coach, a new general manager, and a first-round quarterback on the fourth and final year of his deal after having his fifth-year option declined. With a roster lacking in noteworthy talent, the team that calls New Jersey home had relatively low expectations entering the 2022 season.

Fast-forward to present day, and the fans are pleasantly surprised to see themselves with a late first rounder. After defeating Minnesota in the twin cities in the Wild Card round before getting throttled on the road at Philadelphia in the Divisional Round, the Giants are left with the 25th pick in the draft.

Since that loss and with the onset of the offseason, the Giants have stayed relatively quiet in the free agent market, opting to try and retain some of their core players as opposed to starting back at square one. Most notably, quarterback Daniel Jones was brought back on a lucrative four year deal. Additionally, running back Saquon Barkley was applied the franchise tag, although this still has yet to be signed. Some smaller moves include retaining wide receiver Darius Slayton and signing former Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell. Lastly, they let go disappointing receiver Kenny Golladay. The former big body receiver from Detroit was supposed to be Daniel Jones’ safety net, but only ended up catching one touchdown with the team in two years.

The weakness of the Giants roster is pretty glaring: wide receiver.

This situation reminds me a lot of Philadelphia in 2020.

And honestly, 2021.

Barring a blockbuster trade, this pick is going to be the best wide receiver available. I know it. You know it. My dad knows it (and he stopped watching the NFL years ago).

It is utterly imperative the Giants get a pass-catcher than can help support Daniel Jones’ growth. Especially after going all in on the former Blue Devil with a big payday this past offseason. While they acquired tight end Darren Waller from the Raiders, he has significant availability question marks. Him combined with the trio of Isaiah Hodgins, Darius Slayton and Paris Campbell simply won’t cut it. This is in a division that has wide receivers featuring AJ Brown, Devonta Smith, CeeDee Lamb, and Terry McLaurin. The Giants desperately need that option out wide that can make defensive coordinators game plan around.

Unfortunately for the Giants, this is a relatively weak wide receiver draft class in comparison to recent years. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the top guy on most boards ... with Quentin Johnson from TCU to follow. After that, the rankings for receivers vary depending on who you ask.

I wouldn’t rule out the Giants going all in and moving up aggressively to grab JSN. If they really believe in him, it could be worth a future first round pick to move into the top ten to grab him.

For the purposes of this exercise, we are left with the best WR on the board, Jordan Addison out of USC.

Addison burst onto the scene in 2021 with Pitt and won the Biletnikoff award as well as All-American honors. With nearly 1,6000 receiving yards, 100 receptions, and 17 touchdown passes from while working with Kenny Pickett. Addison looked like the real deal.

He transferred to USC the next year and continued to excel, with 59 receptions, 875 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns on his way to all Pac-12 honors.

At 5’11 and 175 lbs, Addison isn’t exactly the big-bodied receiver New York might be craving. But beggars can’t be choosers, and Addison provides a level of competency that New York is craving. If Daboll can find a way to coach the USC product up, New York might have themselves a beginning of a receiver room.

2023 BGN Mock Draft Order

1) Panthers (pheebthegoose): QB Bryce Young

2) Texans (Phoenix X Minimus): QB C.J. Stroud

3) Cardinals (alwaysaphillyfan): EDGE Will Anderson

4) Colts (eaglenomics): QB Anthony Richardson

5) Seahawks (The Player Formerly Known as Mousecop): DT Jalen Carter

6) Lions (Sam2TheMaximum): DE Tyree Wilson

7) Raiders (joey2arms): OT Paris Johnson Jr.

8) Falcons (Kephas): CB Christian Gonzalez

9) Bears (chewy wellington): OT Peter Skoronski

10) Eagles (Philly21): CB Devon Witherspoon

11) Titans (RachAttack): WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

12) Texans (Domonate): WR Quentin Johnston

13) Jets (JawnJam): OT Broderick Jones

14) Patriots (Amish Eagle Lion): CB Joey Porter Jr.

15) Packers (bdawk4ever): QB Will Levis

16) Commanders (the dog did it): OT Darnell Wright

17) Steelers (Dr.MidnightGreen): CB Deonte Banks

18) Lions (DreadPirateRocco): DT Adetomiwa Adebawore

19) Buccaneers (Neil Dutton): DT Calijah Kancey

20) Seahawks (wardbell92): DE Myles Murphy

21) Chargers (Brendanekstrom): TE Dalton Kincaid

22) Ravens (Rollinpin): RB Bijan Robinson

23) Vikings (FierceDisc65): DE Lukas Van Ness

24) Jaguars (Leo Bedio): DB Brian Branch

25) Giants (dkays): WR Jordan Addison

26) Cowboys (w.connell4)

27) Bills (EHyungNim)

28) Bengals (mainmanham)

29) Saints (RiverCityEagle)

30) Eagles (ablesser88)

31) Chiefs (Hoosinole)

