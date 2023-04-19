Eagles News: Budda Baker “really likes” Nick Sirianni

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Here’s a clip of Budda Baker telling Kay Adams that he “really likes” Nick Sirianni back during Super Bowl week (full interview here).

Budda Baker Flirting with Jalen Hurts and the Eagles Amid Trade Rumors - Crossing Broad

Any chance that NFC Executive is a dashingly handsome Jew from New Jersey who has one of each and a penchant for draft day trades that complete his team? Could be. Most of Baker’s guaranteed money is already paid out. Would he restructure to take some guaranteed money and be on a title contender? He should come see what it’s like to play with a QB who actually wants to win. Plus, do you really want to be coached by [Jonathan Gannon]?

Budda Baker is the Face and Top Dawg of the Arizona Cardinals - Revenge Of The Birds

Imagine what a boon it would be if the Cardinals started getting consistently inspired performances from their highest paid players. Budda Baker is one of the rare Cardinals who has checked that box. The dude only knows one way to play. In return for Budda Baker giving everything he has to the team on and off the football field, the Cardinals need to give Budda Baker everything they have in order to keep the organization’s eyes on golden standards. JJ Watt has now retired —- and when he dons the “Golden Jacket” he will be heading into Canton as a Houston Texan. Budda Baker is on a career path that is pointed toward an induction into the Cardinals Ring of Honor and with a few more stellar seasons, Budda is headed towards a possible trip to Canton as one of the most dynamic players and brilliant defensive stars of his generation. The mere thought of the Cardinals trading Budda Baker is “hurting my heart.”

The 6 pros, and 2 very minor cons, of Jalen Hurts’ contract extension - BGN

Of course, the 2027 cap hit might be around $1,003,003,103,010,301,301,030 dollars, but who cares about that now? A $6.15 million cap hit allows Roseman to potentially sign some guys later in the summer or swing some trades on draft night, maybe for someone like, oh I dunno I’m just spitballin’ here...

NFC East Mixtape Vol.108: The Hurts Deal/ Commanders Sale - BGN Radio

RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton explain why the Eagles deal with Jalen Hurts was the right decision and talk about what the Commanders new ownership means for the rest of the division.

Jalen Hurts just got paid. Here’s what he should spend the money on - SB Nation

With Jalen Hurts signing a massive contract extension, it got me to thinking: What on Earth could you possibly buy with $255 million? With I myself not being a superstar QB in the NFL, I’ve never seen a million dollars, let alone $255 million. However, I do have some pretty good ideas on how I would spend $255 million. So maybe if Hurts is reading this, he can make some very sound investments in very important items.

Jalen, Can You Spare A Dime? - Iggles Blitz

Hurts is the kind of player you want to give big money to. He is incredibly driven. Having a few extra bucks in the bank isn’t going to change his focus from getting better and wanting to win championships, Tom Brady was the same way. Patrick Mahomes too. Not all players handle big money well. It has caused more than a few to go soft and lose their edge. I know having tens of millions of dollars would change me quite a bit. Hurts is a different guy. His competitive drive is part of what makes him special. This deal was going to get done. It was just a question of when. Now the Eagles can focus on the draft or making trades or whatever is next on the agenda. Hurts is the highest paid QB now. That doesn’t mean he’s the best. Contracts are highly fluid. Lamar Jackson could get a deal. Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow are both eligible for new deals. They could outdo Hurts contract. That’s the way these things go. You’re on top until the next guy gets his deal.

Jalen Hurts’s Extension Presents a Lot of Difficult Challenges for Eagles - SI

The hard part, for everyone, is what comes next. With Hurts on a rookie contract, Philly could afford to make up for draft misses at receiver by trading for A.J. Brown and signing him to a massive new contract. They could pay to keep, well, nearly every vet they wanted to. And now, the dynamic changes. How do they replace Lane Johnson and Jason Kelce over the next couple of years (the latter’s long-term heir, Cam Jurgens, may already be in place)? Do they pay DeVonta Smith? And how do they get younger rushers and corners on defense? Those are just some of the questions they’ll have to answer over the term of Hurts’s deal, and they’ll have to find those answers with less financial flexibility than they’ve had, which is the challenge the Chiefs and Bills have had to face the past couple of years. It’ll put pressure on Hurts to raise the level of the people around him, and on GM Howie Roseman to find more affordable talent in the draft. But if how Hurts played in the Super Bowl (27-of-38, 304 yards, TD; 15 carries, 70 yards, three TDs) is an indication of where he’s headed as a player, then these are the sorts of champagne problems that a lot of teams would love to have.

Jalen-isms: Appreciating and understanding the Jalen Hurts Way - PE.com

1. “I had a purpose before everybody had an opinion. It’s not about anybody else.” An interpretation: Long before the crowd offered any opinion of Hurts and his play on the football field, he was a young man with goals and, with that, a self-critical component that would far outweigh anyone’s opinion of his performance or the way he goes about his business. Hurts is not impacted at all by outside noise. He’s been his own most intense critic long before the critics had opinions, and the critical analysis he offers, and the ones from those closest to him (coaches, teammates, etc.) are the ones that matter.

Jalen Hurts deal isn’t finalized yet - PFT

We’re waiting to get the full and complete details of the new Jalen Hurts contract. For now, though, the details aren’t available. They aren’t available because the contract still hasn’t been finalized, per a league source with knowledge of the situation. There’s no reason to think it won’t be. Sometimes, there are random details that need to be resolved. The goal was, presumably, to have a deal in principle before the start of the team’s offseason program.

Eagles best-case scenario mock draft: Protection for Jalen Hurts, mid-round help on D - The Athletic

Originally, I had this penciled in as a trade-up for Alabama’s Will Anderson with Philadelphia’s 2024 second-round picks used as bait. I still think that would be a good outcome, price-depending, but if the Eagles can get one of the three players who, in my estimation, they’d love to land at No. 10 without surrendering any capital, that’s probably better in the long run. Jalen Carter is the second of those three, but he seems increasingly likely to be off the board. Enter Johnson, who fits snugly into everything we know the organization values. After signing Jalen Hurts to a long-term extension, we know the Eagles want to make sure they protect him as best they can over the length of that deal. Sure, Lane Johnson’s contract restructure means he’ll be around for at least two more years, but the Eagles know better than most how quickly offensive line injuries can sink a season. They also know tackle is a premium position and the best players at the position come from the top of the draft. Of the 27 initial Pro Bowl or first-team All-Pro tackles over the last 11 years, for instance, 14 were selected with a top-15 pick. We know the Eagles will always side with valuing offense over defense, and we know they care about fortifying the line of scrimmage. As a prospect, Paris Johnson seems about as clean as possible. A true junior who will turn 22 in July, he was a second-team All-Big Ten player as a sophomore right guard before he moved to left tackle in 2022 and earned first-team All-America honors. At 6-foot-6, 313 pounds, he has ideal arm length for the position and is said to be a gifted athlete for his size. His position and side-to-side versatility make him an ideal fit for an Eagles team that lacks depth at the moment. The No. 10 overall pick is not for finding the player with the quickest path to playing time. It’s about finding a franchise pillar at an important position. Plus we’ll get Johnson & Johnson jokes.

A look at 10 running backs who could interest the Eagles in the 2023 NFL Draft - PhillyVoice

However, his career season high for carries is 151, which he had in 2022. He averaged just 12.6 carries per game. On the one hand, he has low mileage, which is great. On the other hand, he’s small (5’9, 199), and there’s no concrete evidence that he can handle the rigors of being a lead back in the NFL. In many ways he’s similar to Kenny Gainwell, who came on at the end of the 2022 season, and who the Eagles very clearly like. While Gibbs may have more talent and might ultimately have the better NFL career, he would essentially make Gainwell a redundant player. Should the Eagles pass on a player because they already employ Gainwell? In my opinion, no. But my sense is that the Eagles might. I don’t see the Eagles selecting Gibbs at 30, or with a trade back. I do think that a team that doesn’t already have a dedicated a third-down back could have early interest, but probably not until Round 2.

NFL Draft rumors 2023: Giants hosting QB Hendon Hooker - Big Blue View

The Giants, with Daniel Jones signed to a shiny new four-year, $160 million contract, are certainly not selecting Hooker with the 25th overall pick in the draft. Could the Giants be doing due diligence in the event that Hooker lasts into Round 2? Selecting Hooker would follow the Philadelphia Eagles’ Carson Wentz-Jalen Hurts model. Perhaps the Giants, who have shown interest in Hooker throughout the draft process, could be checking on the health of his knee in the event teams interested in trading up for Hooker approach them about the 25th pick.

Cowboys offseason 2023: Stephen Jones on Tyler Smith’s position, CeeDee Lamb contract status - Blogging The Boys

Of course, the Cowboys could draft a wide receiver in the first round or maybe even cornerback if things broke a certain way. The future at those positions is a bit cloudy in some sense and the reason for that is the contractual status of both CeeDee Lamb and Trevon Diggs, the team’s top two draftees three years ago. As a 2020 first-round pick Lamb is eligible to have his fifth-year option picked up by the team this offseason, a mechanism that would lock him in contractually through at least the 2024 season. Diggs was taken in the second round which means as things currently stand he is set to enter a contract year. Stephen was asked specifically about whether or not Lamb’s option would be picked up, and whether or not contract discussions with him have begun, but while answering that question he brought up Diggs on his own.

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones on Dallas possibly drafting RB Bijan Robinson: ‘You never know’ - NFL.com

Speaking on Audacy’s 105.3 The Fan Tuesday, Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones didn’t rule out the possibility of Dallas drafting Bijan Robinson if he fell to them at No. 26. “I don’t think I’ve seen any set of circumstances that he’s not a first-round pick. I’m sure when that first day (of the draft), is over, he’s certainly gonna have a team, and you never know,” Jones said when asked about potentially drafting the Texas product via the team’s official website.

Commanders Reacts Survey: How aggressive should the new owners be, and what do you want in the next stadium? - Hogs Haven

There is a contingent of Washington fans that would like to see the same thing happen in Washington in 2023, with the primary targets often being drawn on the titular GM Martin Mayhew, or on team President Jason Wright and any of his close advisors. Many fans would also like to see Ron Rivera gone, but with the practicalities of the timing, seem resigned to what would amount to a lame duck season for the head coach. We all know that loud voices can sometimes sound like the majority opinion, but often that majority is a mirage. I thought it would be interesting to see what general approach Hogs Haven members want to see taken by the new owners. Should it be “out with the old, in with the new” right away, or would you prefer to see a more measured approach, letting the 2023 season run its course with Dan Snyder’s front office and coaches left in place while the owners evaluate what they’ve bought, leaving any big decisions for later?

Aidan O’Connell, Tanner McKee, and the Day 3 QBs - Football Outsiders

Thompson-Robinson is certainly worth a look as a Day 3 draft pick who could develop into a pepperpot off the bench: a better version of Trace McSorley, perhaps. But as a super-senior in Kelly’s offense with some formidable weapons, he just needed to either be more dynamic, less mistake-prone, or both in 2022 to merit serious consideration as anything more than a lottery ticket.

