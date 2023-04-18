Eagles News: Jalen Hurts is “a mixture of Kobe Bryant and Beyoncé”

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Jalen Hurts’ agent says he’s ‘a mixture of Kobe Bryant and Beyoncé’ — and more takeaways from his Essence cover story - Inquirer

Getting compared to one GOAT is humbling enough — and Eagles coach Nick Sirianni did that earlier in the year when he compared his quarterback to Michael Jordan. In this Essence story, Hurts’ agent Nicole Lynn compares her client to not one but two GOATS. Hurts’s agent, Nicole Lynn, says she doesn’t often post him to her Instagram feed—“because I get all the DMs, and I’m like, Hey, that’s my little bro. Everybody gotta chill.” But Lynn knows what she’s working with. “He’s a mixture of Kobe Bryant and Beyoncé,” she says. An avid Bey fan, Lynn knows she’s said a mouthful, but hear her out. “Jalen gives you so little in public,” she explains. “Even when you’re talking to him, you want more. You don’t really know him. He’s not intentionally secretive but naturally has this elusive I need to know, I need more. That’s Beyoncé. It makes you wanna know them. It makes you wanna root for them.” And as for the late Kobe Bryant? “Jalen’s got the Kobe obsessive work ethic. Shooting for greatness. And never satisfied.”

Jalen Hurts, Eagles agree on contract to make him the highest-paid player in NFL history - BGN

Hurts’ annual $51 million value puts him just above Aaron Rodgers’ $50.3 million as the league’s highest-paid quarterback. There was no team-friendly discount here. And that’s not a knock on Hurts; the realistic expectation should never have been for him to take less money than what the market dictated he’s worth. That’s just not something that really happens, outside of some shady stuff (read: paying under the table?) with Tom Brady when he was on the New England Patriots. The Eagles potentially did find some savings by getting this deal done before the upcoming extensions for the likes of Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, and Justin Herbert. It’s possible those players will get even more money than Hurts. The market really only goes up each year so it should only be a matter of time until Hurts is no longer the highest-paid QB.

How Jalen Hurts became the highest-paid player in NFL history - SB Nation

The Hurts of 2020 or 2021 probably pulls this down. The Hurts of 2022, however, makes a much different decision. There are, of course, other reasons why the Eagles made the decision to ink Hurts to a long-term deal. Winning certainly helps, and with the Eagles holding yet two more first-round selections in the 2023 NFL Draft, there is every expectation that Philadelphia will make another deep playoff run in 2023. Then there is the athleticism Hurts brings to the table. In today’s NFL, with defenses relying on two-high safety looks and light boxes up front, the ability of the quarterback to be a dynamic force in the running game is a huge asset for an NFL offense. Take this run from Hurts against the Green Bay Packers.

Jalen Hurts Signs Record Setting NFL Contract - Over The Cap

Hurts’ $51 million per year deal represents a $2 million per year increase over Russell Wilson’s contract and nearly a $5 million per year leap over Murray’s. This should set the stage for the first $55 million per year QB to sign at some point in the next year. Whomever is the next man up (Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, or Justin Herbert) will probably land between $53 and $54 million and the next to sign should hit $55 million. This contract should fully put to bed the narrative that the Deshaun Watson contract has any meaning for a player looking for a contract extension and it also solidifies the length of contract at a minimum of 5 new years for future extensions for young players.

Jalen Hurts Just Got Paid. What Does His New Deal Mean for the Philadelphia Eagles and the NFL’s QB Market? - The Ringer

The key to sustaining success will hinge on finding and developing players on rookie contracts into starting-caliber players to fill out the rest of the roster. Last year, Eagles rookies played the fewest snaps of any team in the NFL. That was because their roster was loaded, and they stayed healthy. But in 2023, second-year players like defensive tackle Jordan Davis and linebacker Nakobe Dean will be asked to play bigger roles. In this year’s draft, the Eagles have two first-round picks, at 10 and 30. The Eagles are scheduled to have 12 picks in the 2024 draft. They’ll have slightly less flexibility in free agency and in the trade market in the years ahead, given what Hurts will be making. Their ability to fill roster holes through the draft will go a long way in determining whether the Eagles can be a consistent Super Bowl contender.

The First Read: Five major takeaways from Jalen Hurts’ mega-extension - NFL.com

5) The Eagles are officially on the clock. This part was inevitable. The Eagles had the best roster in football last season, and it nearly landed them a championship. They still have a good amount of talent, but they won’t be able to be as aggressive in their roster-building moving forward, not with Hurts making this kind of cash. Roseman will have to make tougher choices about what side of the ball gets the majority of money and equally as deft when it comes to the draft. It’s easy to forget this now but Roseman did select wide receiver Jalen Reagor with the 21st overall pick in the 2020 draft. Reagor now plays in Minnesota, where he shares the same locker room as the man taken one pick after him, All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson. You can make those mistakes when your quarterback is cheap (and the Eagles eventually found their way to A.J. Brown). Such errors will kill you when your signal-caller is making elite money. So, we’ll see if the Eagles can get another crack at a championship in the early years of Hurts’ mega-deal. The odds aren’t in their favor, but they also just locked up a budding superstar.

What QB Jalen Hurts’ $255 million deal means for the Eagles - The Athletic

Wulf: I think the conversation relative to the difficulty of building a great team while paying a quarterback top dollar has swung a little too far. Sure, the degree of difficulty is higher in finding and paying for great players at every position, but the degree of difficulty is also a lot harder in trying to win with a mediocre quarterback. Each of the last three Super Bowl winners, for instance, were led by veteran quarterbacks on high-priced deals. The next phase of team-building for the Eagles will be about prioritizing what they consider most important, and we know what those priorities are. Namely, the lines of scrimmage and the positions that affect passing success on both sides of the ball. High-priced linebackers need not apply. This “maintenance” phase, as I know Zach likes to call it, also makes the draft more important because the Eagles are going to need good, young contributors on team-friendly contracts. At the risk of repeating myself, though, what will make the team good is the same as what will make the contract look good. If Hurts plays like he did last season, all will be fine.

Jalen Hurts extension: Next quarterbacks to get paid, what’s next - ESPN+

To be clear: Hurts’ deal is a great one and is a continuation of one of the more encouraging and uplifting NFL success stories of the past half-decade. It represents a solid step forward that should help any top-end quarterback looking to do an extension in the coming months or years. And it includes some really nice touches — most notably the full no-trade clause that will give Hurts some control over his own destiny should circumstances change (as they did very quickly with his predecessor, Carson Wentz). But it’s not — at least in terms of guaranteed money — the market-rattling deal you were hoping for if you’re Jackson. And given what we expect from the Burrow and Herbert deals to come, it doesn’t seem as if Jackson is going to get the help he needs from his peers any time soon.

Eagles, Jalen Hurts show everyone else how it’s done - PFT

With three years in, the window for a new deal open, and his one year left on the rookie contract, the Eagles took care of their young franchise quarterback. They didn’t delay. They didn’t make excuses. They didn’t play games. They recognized the value of the player, they realized that he’ll only get better the more he plays, and they made the commitment necessary to keep him around, well into the future.

Spadaro: 6 reasons why Jalen Hurts’ history-making deal is a win-win - PE.com

3. Players know who their leader is, and who it will be for many seasons. No great surprise that the deal happened because both sides wanted it to happen, but there is absolutely a positive feeling that it is done and everyone can move on. This locker room has responded to Hurts and rallied around him – and him to them – as completely as you can imagine. It is as genuine a back-and-forth respect as you will find in any NFL city. Jalen Hurts has been the guy in the locker room for the last two seasons, without dispute. That’s the case moving forward, and the new deal erases any doubt – even if there was a tiny smidge – that there would be change there.

Jalen Hurts contract similar to the deal Lamar Jackson reportedly declined - Baltimore Beatdown

“Chris Mortensen and I reported on this last September, when Lamar Jackson was offered a deal that he turned down. A deal that included at the time he was offered $133 million due at signing,” Schefter said. “$133 million guaranteed. The contract also had injury guarantees that brought the guarantees to $175 million and it then had a springing guarantee that could’ve brought the value for the contract, the guaranteed money of the contract to $200 million in guarantees... and yes, those were the actual numbers and that was the situation. So those really were the guarantees for Lamar Jackson.” It would seem the Eagles used the Ravens’ offer to Jackson as a blueprint for their deal with Hurts.

Justin Herbert Contract Watch: Eagles ink Jalen Hurts to record-breaking 5-year, $255 million contract - Bolts From The Blue

With this deal now done, there’s now a chance Herbert and his camp will look for a number that exceeds Hurts’ $51 million per year average. Should the Chargers end up giving him that type of money, I don’t think you’ll catch anyone from the fan base complaining about it. The Chargers are one of the luckiest teams in the NFL when it comes to having a young stud at quarterback and he’s going to be worth every penny of whatever that final number is on his inevitable contract extension.

