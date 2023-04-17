 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Los Angeles Chargers choose tight end

With the 21st overall pick in the 2023 Bleeding Green Nation community mock draft, Los Angeles Chargers GM Brendanekstrom selects ...

By Brandon Lee Gowton
Utah v Arizona State Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

The Chargers take Dalton Kincaid with the No. 21 pick.

With a deceptively talented roster, LA could could go quite a few directions with this selection. I’m not a big fan of Lukas Van Ness but the Chargers may be a perfect landing spot for him. Spending a year behind two of the best pass rushers in the league and taking over for BofA (sic) if he is still dealing with injuries would ease him into to his role nicely. However, BLG seemed to think this idea was boring so I pivoted. At this point in the draft, literally any team could take Bijan Robinson and feel good about it but Austin Ekeler finished strong in 2022, and it’s a poor use of resources etc..

With that in mind, Kincaid it is. The Chargers’ passing attack has been dangerous over the past two years, ranking second in passing yards per game. Justin Herbert is slinging and they have two of the better wide receivers in the league. Putting someone with Kincaid’s potential on the field could take their offense from very good to great. Haha. But it won’t because these mf’ers are straight up always injured.

2023 BGN Mock Draft Order

1) Panthers (pheebthegoose): QB Bryce Young
2) Texans (Phoenix X Minimus): QB C.J. Stroud
3) Cardinals (alwaysaphillyfan): EDGE Will Anderson
4) Colts (eaglenomics): QB Anthony Richardson
5) Seahawks (The Player Formerly Known as Mousecop): DT Jalen Carter
6) Lions (Sam2TheMaximum): DE Tyree Wilson
7) Raiders (joey2arms): OT Paris Johnson Jr.
8) Falcons (Kephas): CB Christian Gonzalez
9) Bears (chewy wellington): OT Peter Skoronski
10) Eagles (Philly21): CB Devon Witherspoon
11) Titans (RachAttack): WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
12) Texans (Domonate): WR Quentin Johnston
13) Jets (JawnJam): OT Broderick Jones
14) Patriots (Amish Eagle Lion): CB Joey Porter Jr.
15) Packers (bdawk4ever): QB Will Levis
16) Commanders (the dog did it): OT Darnell Wright
17) Steelers (Dr.MidnightGreen): CB Deonte Banks
18) Lions (DreadPirateRocco): DT Adetomiwa Adebawore
19) Buccaneers (Neil Dutton): DT Calijah Kancey
20) Seahawks (wardbell92): DE Myles Murphy
21) Chargers (Brendanekstrom): TE Dalton Kincaid
22) Ravens (Rollinpin)
23) Vikings (FierceDisc65)
24) Jaguars (Leo Bedio)
25) Giants (dkays)
26) Cowboys (roberticus01)
27) Bills (EHyungNim)
28) Bengals (mainmanham)
29) Saints (RiverCityEagle)
30) Eagles (ablesser88)
31) Chiefs (Hoosinole)

Now it’s time for you to vote for who YOU think should be selected in the 2023 BGN Community Consensus Mock Draft.

1) Panthers: QB C.J. Stroud
2) Texans: QB Bryce Young
3) Cardinals: EDGE Will Anderson
4) Colts: QB Anthony Richardson
5) Seahawks: DT Jalen Carter
6) Lions: DE Tyree Wilson
7) Raiders: OT Paris Johnson Jr.
8) Falcons: CB Christian Gonzalez
9) Bears: OT Peter Skoronski
10) Eagles: CB Devon Witherspoon
11) Titans: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
12) Texans: DE Myles Murphy
13) Jets: OT Broderick Jones
14) Patriots: CB Joey Porter Jr.
15) Packers: DE Nolan Smith
16) Commanders: OT Darnell Wright
17) Steelers: CB Deonte Banks
18) Lions: DT Calijah Kancey
19) Buccaneers: QB Will Levis
20) Seahawks: DE Lukas Van Ness
21) Chargers:

