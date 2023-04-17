2023 NFL Mock Draft: Los Angeles Chargers choose tight end

Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah
The Chargers take Dalton Kincaid with the No. 21 pick.
With a deceptively talented roster, LA could could go quite a few directions with this selection. I’m not a big fan of Lukas Van Ness but the Chargers may be a perfect landing spot for him. Spending a year behind two of the best pass rushers in the league and taking over for BofA (sic) if he is still dealing with injuries would ease him into to his role nicely. However, BLG seemed to think this idea was boring so I pivoted. At this point in the draft, literally any team could take Bijan Robinson and feel good about it but Austin Ekeler finished strong in 2022, and it’s a poor use of resources etc..
With that in mind, Kincaid it is. The Chargers’ passing attack has been dangerous over the past two years, ranking second in passing yards per game. Justin Herbert is slinging and they have two of the better wide receivers in the league. Putting someone with Kincaid’s potential on the field could take their offense from very good to great. Haha. But it won’t because these mf’ers are straight up always injured.
2023 BGN Mock Draft Order
1) Panthers (pheebthegoose): QB Bryce Young
2) Texans (Phoenix X Minimus): QB C.J. Stroud
3) Cardinals (alwaysaphillyfan): EDGE Will Anderson
4) Colts (eaglenomics): QB Anthony Richardson
5) Seahawks (The Player Formerly Known as Mousecop): DT Jalen Carter
6) Lions (Sam2TheMaximum): DE Tyree Wilson
7) Raiders (joey2arms): OT Paris Johnson Jr.
8) Falcons (Kephas): CB Christian Gonzalez
9) Bears (chewy wellington): OT Peter Skoronski
10) Eagles (Philly21): CB Devon Witherspoon
11) Titans (RachAttack): WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
12) Texans (Domonate): WR Quentin Johnston
13) Jets (JawnJam): OT Broderick Jones
14) Patriots (Amish Eagle Lion): CB Joey Porter Jr.
15) Packers (bdawk4ever): QB Will Levis
16) Commanders (the dog did it): OT Darnell Wright
17) Steelers (Dr.MidnightGreen): CB Deonte Banks
18) Lions (DreadPirateRocco): DT Adetomiwa Adebawore
19) Buccaneers (Neil Dutton): DT Calijah Kancey
20) Seahawks (wardbell92): DE Myles Murphy
21) Chargers (Brendanekstrom): TE Dalton Kincaid
22) Ravens (Rollinpin)
23) Vikings (FierceDisc65)
24) Jaguars (Leo Bedio)
25) Giants (dkays)
26) Cowboys (roberticus01)
27) Bills (EHyungNim)
28) Bengals (mainmanham)
29) Saints (RiverCityEagle)
30) Eagles (ablesser88)
31) Chiefs (Hoosinole)
