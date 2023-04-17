2023 NFL Mock Draft: Los Angeles Chargers choose tight end

Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

The Chargers take Dalton Kincaid with the No. 21 pick.

With a deceptively talented roster, LA could could go quite a few directions with this selection. I’m not a big fan of Lukas Van Ness but the Chargers may be a perfect landing spot for him. Spending a year behind two of the best pass rushers in the league and taking over for BofA (sic) if he is still dealing with injuries would ease him into to his role nicely. However, BLG seemed to think this idea was boring so I pivoted. At this point in the draft, literally any team could take Bijan Robinson and feel good about it but Austin Ekeler finished strong in 2022, and it’s a poor use of resources etc..

With that in mind, Kincaid it is. The Chargers’ passing attack has been dangerous over the past two years, ranking second in passing yards per game. Justin Herbert is slinging and they have two of the better wide receivers in the league. Putting someone with Kincaid’s potential on the field could take their offense from very good to great. Haha. But it won’t because these mf’ers are straight up always injured.

2023 BGN Mock Draft Order

1) Panthers (pheebthegoose): QB Bryce Young

2) Texans (Phoenix X Minimus): QB C.J. Stroud

3) Cardinals (alwaysaphillyfan): EDGE Will Anderson

4) Colts (eaglenomics): QB Anthony Richardson

5) Seahawks (The Player Formerly Known as Mousecop): DT Jalen Carter

6) Lions (Sam2TheMaximum): DE Tyree Wilson

7) Raiders (joey2arms): OT Paris Johnson Jr.

8) Falcons (Kephas): CB Christian Gonzalez

9) Bears (chewy wellington): OT Peter Skoronski

10) Eagles (Philly21): CB Devon Witherspoon

11) Titans (RachAttack): WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

12) Texans (Domonate): WR Quentin Johnston

13) Jets (JawnJam): OT Broderick Jones

14) Patriots (Amish Eagle Lion): CB Joey Porter Jr.

15) Packers (bdawk4ever): QB Will Levis

16) Commanders (the dog did it): OT Darnell Wright

17) Steelers (Dr.MidnightGreen): CB Deonte Banks

18) Lions (DreadPirateRocco): DT Adetomiwa Adebawore

19) Buccaneers (Neil Dutton): DT Calijah Kancey

20) Seahawks (wardbell92): DE Myles Murphy

21) Chargers (Brendanekstrom): TE Dalton Kincaid

22) Ravens (Rollinpin)

23) Vikings (FierceDisc65)

24) Jaguars (Leo Bedio)

25) Giants (dkays)

26) Cowboys (roberticus01)

27) Bills (EHyungNim)

28) Bengals (mainmanham)

29) Saints (RiverCityEagle)

30) Eagles (ablesser88)

31) Chiefs (Hoosinole)

Now it’s time for you to vote for who YOU think should be selected in the 2023 BGN Community Consensus Mock Draft.

1) Panthers: QB C.J. Stroud

2) Texans: QB Bryce Young

3) Cardinals: EDGE Will Anderson

4) Colts: QB Anthony Richardson

5) Seahawks: DT Jalen Carter

6) Lions: DE Tyree Wilson

7) Raiders: OT Paris Johnson Jr.

8) Falcons: CB Christian Gonzalez

9) Bears: OT Peter Skoronski

10) Eagles: CB Devon Witherspoon

11) Titans: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

12) Texans: DE Myles Murphy

13) Jets: OT Broderick Jones

14) Patriots: CB Joey Porter Jr.

15) Packers: DE Nolan Smith

16) Commanders: OT Darnell Wright

17) Steelers: CB Deonte Banks

18) Lions: DT Calijah Kancey

19) Buccaneers: QB Will Levis

20) Seahawks: DE Lukas Van Ness

21) Chargers: