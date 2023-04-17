 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Eagles players react to Jalen Hurts’ HUGE contract extension

The general consensus is that the QB absolutely deserves every penny of his new deal.

By Alexis Chassen
NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

After a few months of negotiations, the Philadelphia Eagles and Jalen Hurts have agreed to a contract extension that makes the QB the highest paid player in NFL history, the first Eagles’ player to get a no-trade clause, and keeps him in Philly through 2028.

It was no secret this offseason that re-signing Hurts was a priority for everyone in the organization from CEO Jeffrey Lurie to GM Howie Roseman, and obviously head coach Nick Sirianni. The three talking heads complimented Hurts every chance they had in the months since the Super Bowl, and they all knew it was going to take a lot of money to keep Hurts here and happy.

It should be no surprise that his teammates agree that the HUGE contract is well-deserved, with Lane Johnson and A.J. Brown joking about him spreading the love.

Analysts around the league also reacted to Hurts now being the highest paid player in NFL history, with most pointing to his success in 2022 as clearly deserving of the price tag.

Non-Eagles players from around the league and former teammates were also quick to give Hurts his flowers, with a lot of celebrations for the Philly QB.

