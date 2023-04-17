Eagles players react to Jalen Hurts’ HUGE contract extension

After a few months of negotiations, the Philadelphia Eagles and Jalen Hurts have agreed to a contract extension that makes the QB the highest paid player in NFL history, the first Eagles’ player to get a no-trade clause, and keeps him in Philly through 2028.

It was no secret this offseason that re-signing Hurts was a priority for everyone in the organization from CEO Jeffrey Lurie to GM Howie Roseman, and obviously head coach Nick Sirianni. The three talking heads complimented Hurts every chance they had in the months since the Super Bowl, and they all knew it was going to take a lot of money to keep Hurts here and happy.

It should be no surprise that his teammates agree that the HUGE contract is well-deserved, with Lane Johnson and A.J. Brown joking about him spreading the love.

Dinner on @JalenHurts!



Congrats bro - well-deserved — Lane Johnson (@LaneJohnson65) April 17, 2023

Love it… fam deserves it!! https://t.co/B7s9N6fe2M — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) April 17, 2023

‼️‼️‼️ much deserved congrats gang https://t.co/kuZ2wBqXTi — Shaun Bradley® (Sdot) (@Sdot_Bradley5) April 17, 2023

my birthday is coming up at the right time!!! pic.twitter.com/jhfq42BXC5 — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) April 17, 2023

Yes lord J money — #KMasterLock™$$ (@KVonWallace) April 17, 2023

I love to see it. @JalenHurts definitely well deserved. That’s major but I know what he thinking. — Ant Harris (@HOOSDatDude) April 17, 2023

Analysts around the league also reacted to Hurts now being the highest paid player in NFL history, with most pointing to his success in 2022 as clearly deserving of the price tag.

Yeah, after the 2021 season! Hurts' 2022 was clearly a huge step forward and changed a lot of opinions about his game, mine included.



Daniel Jones just got $40M per year after having his fifth-year option denied. Things change fast in the NFL! https://t.co/Q0IBwpbs1v — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) April 17, 2023

Smart of Philly to go first, before Joe Burrow gets his deal in Cincinnati or Justin Herbert gets his deal in LA. But this ($51 million APY) would seem to set the floor for those guys. https://t.co/f5UDexpLpg — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 17, 2023

Jalen Hurts had continuity at HC/OC for the first time in his adult life from 2021-2022 and turned in an MVP-caliber season at 24 years old.



Paying him is a no brainer. Let’s not overthink this. — Ben Natan (@thebennatan) April 17, 2023

Jalen Hurts doesn’t turn 25 until August. Considering how he’s improved every year dating back to college, he hasn’t even necessarily hit his ceiling yet. #Eagles — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) April 17, 2023

Just seen the Hurts news! I wrote about his improvement last year and why you can make the case that he's a top 5 QB for @BleedingGreen https://t.co/eUh38Xn3OG — Jonny Page (@JonnyPage9) April 17, 2023

The Eagles have signed QB Jalen Hurts to a 5-year extension through 2028.



One of the best players in the NFL isn't going anywhere anytime soon. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 17, 2023

Jalen Hurts went from many believing he wasn’t the guy in Philly last off-season to the HIGHEST PAID PLAYER EVER IN NFL HISTORY this off-season. Talk about putting a HURTING on all his haters. He said he had a purpose before anyone else had an opinion and he is walking in it. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 17, 2023

I’m thrilled but hardly surprised about Jalen Hurts and the Eagles finalizing his new contract. He is certainly one of the best young quarterbacks in the game. With his leadership skills, high character, and total dedication he deserves to be the face of this organization . — Merrill Reese (@mreeseeagles) April 17, 2023

Non-Eagles players from around the league and former teammates were also quick to give Hurts his flowers, with a lot of celebrations for the Philly QB.

Hard work Always Prevails!!! Congrats to JHurts. Best thing about a guy like him is the work Never stops! — Budda Baker (@Buddabaker3) April 17, 2023

@JalenHurts Knew He Was The One !!! — Trevon Diggs (@TrevonDiggs) April 17, 2023

He deserves every penny‼️ https://t.co/MAQEXGr06a — Justin Reid (@JustinqReid) April 17, 2023

HURTS BACK UP THE BRINKS TRUCK !! — JW (@D1__JW) April 17, 2023

love to see it J.Hurts ✌ — Ty Hill (@cheetah) April 17, 2023

This man is the logo for don’t give up, well deserved! https://t.co/7nxdPiOlSL — MPJ (@MikePitt_Jr) April 17, 2023