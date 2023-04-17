5 things to know about new Eagles defensive tackle Kentavius Street

The Philadelphia Eagles decided to add some more depth at defensive tackle by signing Kentavius Street.

Let’s get to know him a bit better by hearing from a New Orleans Saints perspective. Here’s what Hayden Klinkhamer from Canal Street Chronicles had to say about him through answers to my questions.

1 - How would you recap Street’s time with the Saints?

Spent one year with the Saints in a year that was filled with disappointment but he was solid depth rotation piece at defensive tackle.

2 - How do Saints fans feel about the team not retaining him?

Honestly, most probably don’t even know much about him but I think in an area where we are already lacking bodies it hurts to lose another solid piece.

3 - What are his strengths?

His biggest strength is staying healthy. Availability matters especially on the defensive line. He is a solid rotation pass rusher as well at DT and can be an alright run defender. Also decently versatile as evidenced by him playing defensive end for 3 years in San Fran. Has a quick first step off the snap as well. Did log a career high in snap count for the Saints at 46%.

4 - What are his weaknesses?

Weaknesses: I would say his biggest one is that he is a bit undersized and has a tendency to get pushed off the ball and on the LOS. While a solid depth piece, he is not the guy to be consistently starting for a good team as he doesn’t do anything special and is best served being a depth/rotation guy.

5 - Anything to know about him off the field?

Never had any time in NOLA where he was in trouble in the locker room or off the field.

BLG’s take: The Eagles ended up using a six-man rotation at defensive tackle last season; Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, Milton Williams, Jordan Davis, Ndamukong Suh, and Linval Joseph were all logging regular snaps. Only three of those players are definitely back for 2023. Hargrave signed with the San Francisco 49ers in free agency. Suh and Joseph are still unsigned but they could opt to retire. Enter Street, who has an opportunity to be a role player in Philly. If you go by how Pro Football Focus measures sacks (half sacks count as full sacks in their charting), Street had six last year. That’s opposed to the 3.5 he was credited with in the NFL’s official stats log. The Eagles might believe the 2018 fourth-round pick is a bit undervalued and still has some upside to play the best football of his career. Street shouldn’t be considered a lock to make the 53-player roster but he does have a path to earning a spot in the DT rotation.

