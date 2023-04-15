NFL Mock Draft Simulation: Will Anderson Jr. falls further than expected

Welcome to the latest installment of BGN’s NFL Mock Draft Simulation series. Every week we will be running a seven-round simulation of the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. With the big event less than two weeks away, here is how things could shake out for the Philadelphia Eagles. (Note: We are using the FanSpeak Simulator, which means using their draft boards. No trades.)

Pick 10: Will Anderson Junior, Edge, Alabama

This would be a surprising but welcome scenario where one of the best players in the class falls into the Eagles’ laps. With four quarterbacks projected to go top five in the draft, stranger things have happened. In this case, the Eagles get an instant impact pass rusher that would rotate in with Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat to give the Eagles the fastest set of edge rushers in the league.

Pick 30: O’Cyrus Torrence, Guard, Florida

O’Cyrus Torrence is the type of plug and play offensive lineman that teams search far and wide for. Torrence could step in on day one and be a quality guard now that Isaac Seumalo is out of town. This would be a savvy, instant impact pick.

Pick 62: JL Skinner, Safety, Boise State

The Eagles safety group will need some competition this summer. They have some young, intriguing players but no clear cut difference makers. JL Skinner is a big bodied, physical safety who could play close to the line of scrimmage in Sean Desai’s defense.

Pick 94: Devon Achane, Running Back, Texas A&M

The Eagles backfield has more questions than answers right now. Can Rashaad Penny stay healthy? Is Kenneth Gainwell ready to take the next step? In the absence of clear cut answers, the Eagles should consider adding another young back through the draft. Devon Achane is a home run hitter and would thrive in the Eagles running back friendly offense.

Pick 221: Jayden Reed, Wide Receiver, Michigan State

This would be a steal for the Eagles. Jayden Reed is a dynamic athlete with the ball in his hands and an impressive route runner. Factor in his kick returning ability and he makes a ton of sense on a team that hasn’t had a dynamic returner in a long time.

Pick 250: Cam Jones, Linebacker, Indiana

The Eagles will try lots of things to find a linebacker to play next to Nakobe Dean. Cam Jones is a late round option whose physicality against the run will make him an intriguing depth piece. At the least, he could be a solid special teams player.

