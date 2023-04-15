Eagles News: Howie Roseman “absolutely loves” Adetomiwa Adebawore

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Season vs the Offseason - Iggles Blitz

Adeboware showed the ability to win with speed, burst, strength, effort, etc. He was disruptive every day and in every way. It is hard to watch that and not smile at the thought of him lighting it up in midnight green with a slew of good pass rushers around him. One of the reasons to like him is that he’s not just a pass rusher. He’s not just going to fly off the edge. He can play the run. He’s got some 2-gap potential. If the Eagles are interested, they could take him at 30 or move back a few spots and hope to get him. The NFL covets interior pass rushers. Think about the big deals that Javon Hargrave, Dremont Jones and Jeffrey Simmons just got. Finding players who can get to the QB up the middle is invaluable. That makes it tricky to get a good feel for just what Adeboware’s draft value is. It would be really interesting to see what happened if Kancey fell to 30 and the Eagles had a choice of him and Adeboware.

Now THIS is very interesting! @TonyPauline on Northwestern EDGE Adetomiwa Adebawore during a recent episode of Pro Football Network Football Insiders:



“I’m told that Howie Roseman absolutely loves the guy.” pic.twitter.com/WL3o1cxuUZ — DiBirds (@DiBirdsBlog) April 14, 2023

Howie Roseman is ranked as the best GM in the entire NFL - BGN

Roseman has been with the Eagles in some capacity since being hired as a front office intern in 2000, but he has been the general manager or executive vice president of football operations since 2010 (it’s kind of confusing, he technically didn’t have final say over the roster during the end of Andy Reid’s tenure nor for at least one year while Chip Kelly was head coach). However, since 2019 Roseman has been the sole executive vice president and general manager for the Birds and, quite frankly, has done an extremely impressive job of keeping the team competitive on the field and financially nimble off of it. Roseman, the current PFWA Executive of the Year, also won the award in 2017.

Eye on the Enemy #134: Jamual Forest on the Commanders’ sale + 5 positions of greatest need heading into the draft - BGN Radio

John Stolnis and Jamual Forest of Hogs Haven preview the Draft and discuss the sale of the Commanders. John also shares his list of the 5 positions of greatest need heading into the draft and draft predictions.

Will the Eagles draft Texas RB Bijan Robinson? Why it does — and doesn’t — make sense - ESPN

Odds are, they won’t take him. This management group has been pretty predictable when it comes to drafting habits. If the grades are close between two players or a group of players, they’re going with the positions they value — namely, offensive and defensive line — just about every time. As good as Robinson is, it’s unlikely the Eagles would pass on a high-ceiling player at a premium position — edge rushers like Tyree Wilson, Myles Murphy and Nolan Smith are projected to go off the board in this range, for example — given the high demand and low supply of difference-makers at those spots league-wide. It’s unlikely the gap between Robinson and the rest of the available players would be wide enough at 10 for the Eagles to go against the grain. Pick 30 could be an entirely different story. If Robinson drops due to how the running back position is viewed across the league, there’s a real chance his value would stand head and shoulders above the remaining field. When teams are faced with either walking away with an instant-impact player with Pro Bowl potential or a borderline starter, even the most heavily-weighted draft boards start skewing in favor of the former. That’s the most probable scenario in which Robinson lands in Philadelphia, where he’d arguably have the best chance to take the NFL by storm.

Mailbag: Should the Eagles trade for Cardinals S Budda Baker? - PhillyVoice

After a season in which Chauncey Gardner-Johnson led the NFL in interceptions despite missing five games with a lacerated kidney, the Eagles offered him something in the ballpark of a three-year deal worth around $24 million, or approximately $8 million a year. When Gardner-Johnson repeatedly balked at that offer, the Eagles basically said, “OK, well, best of luck, we’re moving on.” Gardner-Johnson is 25 years old. Baker is 27, and he has scheduled salaries of $13,096,359 in 2023, and $14,200,000 in 2024. Again, Baker is a good player and an outstanding run defender, but his current pay is $5.5 million/year more than what the Eagles were willing to pay Gardner-Johnson. And he’s not happy with his pay. And you’d have to give up a pick to get him. Pass.

2021 NFL Draft do-over: Jets pick Justin Fields; Trey Lance still top-10 choice - NFL.com

Original No. 10 pick: DeVonta Smith. I know you could make an argument for the Eagles to take Amon-Ra St. Brown. I’m even tempted to do so right now. But to keep with the spirit of this exercise, I would rather stick with the original pick if it’s working out. And Smith has been exceptional for the Eagles since they moved up two slots to select him.

Cowboys 2022 draft pick Jalen Tolbert could be fighting for a roster spot this offseason - Blogging The Boys

When Jalen Tolbert was selected by the Dallas Cowboys there was some excitement and also some relief. After the team traded away Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns, they needed to take steps to fill his absence and Tolbert was thought to be a good building block. Tolbert already had a familiarity with quarterback Dak Prescott before he was selected, and it seemed like the two would be a good fit for one another. Unfortunately, that didn’t translate once the season started. Tolbert struggled to produce, let alone get on the field at all. He only played in eight games last year and totaled two catches for twelve yards. Overall, a disappointing rookie campaign, with the highlight being a penalty against Green Bay that came at the worst possible time.

The 8 best prop bets for the 2023 NFL Draft - SB Nation

Christian Gonzalez Over/Under Pick 8.5. Over the winter, Christian Gonzalez from Oregon seemed a lock to be the first cornerback taken. But as the weather warmed up, that conversation has shifted a bit. Gonzalez has slid out of the top five in consensus mock drafts, and there is an idea that Devon Witherspoon could be the first cornerback drafted instead. However, there are two viable landing spots for cornerbacks inside the first eight picks: Detroit at 6, and Atlanta at 8. Even with the recent Jeff Okudah trade, the Falcons could still address cornerback, and the Lions certainly have a need at that spot. Then there are the Las Vegas Raiders. While quarterback is certainly an option for them, consensus mock drafts have Gonzalez as their pick at seven overall. The under is listed at +110 right now, but it seems like the smart play.

