2023 NFL Mock Draft: Seattle Seahawks select edge rusher

Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson

After previously selecting Jalen Carter (IDL) at the top of the draft, I was going into this pick assuming I would pick someone on the offensive side of the ball to help Geno Smith or find his successor. With the top 4 QBs and top 2 WRs taken, I am going to stop the slide for a guy that in my opinion should be selected in the top 10 and pair up two young studs and make this defensive line scary for the next few years.

Myles Murphy’s best feature is his athleticism, which is something that the Seahawks prioritize the most. He has excellent size for at defensive end at 6’5” and 275 pounds, but he also has impressive speed and agility for his size. This allows him to be a versatile defender who can attack from multiple fronts and could potentially slide inside on pass-rushing downs. This would be scary for opposing teams with him and Carter. Murphy is also a very technical player which is not uncommon for any big prospect coming out of the SEC. He has excellent hand usage and footwork, which allows him to beat offensive linemen with both speed and power which keeps opposing tackles on their toes. He is also very good at using his leverage to control blockers and make tackles when chasing down backs in the flats.

There were times during his college career when he would disappear for stretches of games; he wasn’t always able to dominate as expected. A streaky edge rusher with high athletic abilities that goes ice-cold, sounds like a Seahawk rusher to me. Additionally, the 21-year-old could improve his overall strength and power, making him an even more effective pass rusher. His overall strength shouldn’t be an issue with his frame and with NFL nutrition and strength and conditioning coaches.

Overall, if Myles Murphy is available at 20 Seattle should rush the card up to select a very talented defensive end with the potential to be the best overall edge rusher of this draft. He has the athleticism, technique, and awareness to be an elite edge in the NFL and could end up being a Myles Garrett light.

2023 BGN Mock Draft Order

1) Panthers (pheebthegoose): QB Bryce Young

2) Texans (Phoenix X Minimus): QB C.J. Stroud

3) Cardinals (alwaysaphillyfan): EDGE Will Anderson

4) Colts (eaglenomics): QB Anthony Richardson

5) Seahawks (The Player Formerly Known as Mousecop): DT Jalen Carter

6) Lions (Sam2TheMaximum): DE Tyree Wilson

7) Raiders (joey2arms): OT Paris Johnson Jr.

8) Falcons (Kephas): CB Christian Gonzalez

9) Bears (chewy wellington): OT Peter Skoronski

10) Eagles (Philly21): CB Devon Witherspoon

11) Titans (RachAttack): WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

12) Texans (Domonate): WR Quentin Johnston

13) Jets (JawnJam): OT Broderick Jones

14) Patriots (Amish Eagle Lion): CB Joey Porter Jr.

15) Packers (bdawk4ever): QB Will Levis

16) Commanders (the dog did it): OT Darnell Wright

17) Steelers (Dr.MidnightGreen): CB Deonte Banks

18) Lions (DreadPirateRocco): DT Adetomiwa Adebawore

19) Buccaneers (Neil Dutton): DT Calijah Kancey

20) Seahawks (wardbell92): DE Myles Murphy

21) Chargers (Brendanekstrom)

22) Ravens (Rollinpin)

23) Vikings (FierceDisc65)

24) Jaguars (Leo Bedio)

25) Giants (dkays)

26) Cowboys (roberticus01)

27) Bills (EHyungNim)

28) Bengals (mainmanham)

29) Saints (RiverCityEagle)

30) Eagles (ablesser88)

31) Chiefs (Hoosinole)

