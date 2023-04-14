Howie Roseman is ranked as the best GM in the entire NFL

On Thursday, NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal released his rankings of all 32 general managers/main decision makers in the NFL and, surprise, Howie Roseman was picked as the best as the league!

Rosenthal notes that he took a number of things into consideration when constructing his list:

This year’s list attempts to evaluate each current NFL decision maker on how he built his roster for the present and future, with past accomplishments weighed to a lesser extent. Draft record, coach hiring, free agency spending, cap management, trades and even handling of the press were all taken into consideration.

Roseman has been with the Eagles in some capacity since being hired as a front office intern in 2000, but he has been the general manager or executive vice president of football operations since 2010 (it’s kind of confusing, he technically didn’t have final say over the roster during the end of Andy Reid’s tenure nor for at least one year while Chip Kelly was head coach).

However, since 2019 Roseman has been the sole executive vice president and general manager for the Birds and, quite frankly, has done an extremely impressive job of keeping the team competitive on the field and financially nimble off of it. Roseman, the current PFWA Executive of the Year, also won the award in 2017.

In his write-up on Roseman, Rosenthal says that “no team does a better job using every avenue for player acquisition, balancing current needs with the future.” He mentions how Roseman drafted Jalen Hurts in 2020, before there was an immediate need for a QB, and how last year’s crop of top picks (DT Jordan Davis, OL Cam Jurgens, and LB Nakobe Dean) got their feet wet but are ready to be key contributors here in their second season.

The way Roseman was able to keep both James Bradberry and Darius Slay, one of the best cornerback tandems in the league, this offseason despite everyone assuming otherwise was also a stroke of genius.

The #Eagles are the 1st team with a top-10 pick after reaching the Super Bowl since the 2008 Patriots (drafted Jerod Mayo).



Could they go for edge rusher Nolan Smith? He was the heaviest player (238 lbs) with a 40” vertical and sub 4.4 40-time at the combine since at least ‘03 — Doug Clawson (@doug_clawson) April 13, 2023

The Eagles have two first round picks in the upcoming NFL Draft and, rest assured, Roseman will be exhausting every possible avenue he could take to improve the roster.

If you are interested, the rest of the top-five behind Roseman were:

As for our compatriots in the NFC East, Jerry Jones was ranked No. 10, Ron Rivera/Martin Mayhew were No. 22, and New York’s Joe Schoen was rated as “too new” to properly rank since Rosenthal wouldn’t consider a GM for the list unless they had completed two drafts with their current team.

