Eagles News: Adam Schefter talks about Philadelphia being able to draft Jalen Carter

Why NFL insider sees Carter-to-Eagles as increasingly possible - NBCSP

Schefter joined 97.5 The Fanatic’s The John Kincade Show this week to talk all things Eagles and NFL Draft, and the most intriguing stuff he mentioned during his hit pertained to the Eagles and Carter. Here’s what Schefter is seeing, and thinking, about the possibility: “When you talk to people around that Georgia program, they say that one guy - maybe *the* one guy - that kept Jalen Carter really in line was Jordan Davis. When he was around Jordan Davis, he was on some of his best behavior. Philly would have that advantage, bringing [Carter] to Philly and having Jordan Davis as a guy that could help out there. [...] He’s the guy in this year’s draft that, outside of the quarterbacks, is really fascinated and intrigued to see: what happens to this all-world talent and who is the one that turns in the pick on him? I’ll say this: I think there’s a decent chance that the Eagles are the team that has that decision to make here.”

Ranking the Eagles’ 5 biggest needs ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft - BGN

3. Defensive Tackle. The loss of Javon Hargrave and his 11 sacks from the line’s interior is easily quantifiable. They’re going to miss him terribly in passing downs, and there’s no one on the roster who can adequately replace that production. Jordan Davis will try and Milton Williams is an improving player, but no one knows for sure what the Birds are going to get with those two starters. Fletcher Cox is still around, too, and while he piled up some decent sack numbers last year, his days as an impact player are over. The tackle rotation is much thinner with Kentavius Street and Marlon Tuipulotu as DTs 4 and 5 on the depth chart. If Jalen Carter is within reach as pick No. 10 approaches, Roseman should seriously consider trading up to nab him, pairing him with Davis to form an all-Georgia stud defensive tackle duo. If he’s not, Roseman should still add another reasonably productive player to the rotation.

NFC East Mixtape Vol.107: Things we are afraid of - BGN Radio

RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton talk about first round prospects that each team in the NFC East has been linked to and what the other teams don’t want to see happen.

Mailbag: Should the Eagles trade for Buccaneers LB Devin White? - PhillyVoice

The Eagles could absolutely use more help at linebacker, but this is a trade that is very unlikely happen. To begin, the Buccaneers exercised White’s fifth-year option last offseason, and he is scheduled to make $11,706,000 in 2023. He is reportedly requesting to be traded because he is unhappy with his current pay. White made a lot of impressive plays during the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl season in 2020, and his speed on the field is unmissable, particularly on blitzes. In four NFL seasons, White has 20.5 sacks as an off-ball linebacker. Derek Barnett was drafted two years before him and he only has 21.5 career sacks. However, White has been widely criticized by followers of the Bucs for missed tackles in the run game and struggles covering running backs and tight ends in the passing game. He is talented, but he is a flawed player, and it sounds like he expects to make substantially more money than the almost $12 million he is already making. Pass.

Draft Visits Update - Iggles Blitz

The new guys we found out about are Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Jason Taylor II. DTR makes a ton of sense for the Eagles. He is a gifted athlete who made a ton of plays at UCLA. He stands out as a runner, but also has potential as a passer. DTR needs work in that area, but he’s the kind of Day 3 project you don’t mind taking a chance on. DTR measured in at 6-2, 203 so he’s big enough. He ran 4.56 at the Combine and that speed shows up on tape. I was surprised at how good his arm is. DTR can really sling it. The downside with him is protecting the ball and improving his passing game. He has the tools to potentially be a starting QB, but needs work. If the Eagles want a really athletic backup behind Hurts, DTR would be a fun choice.

2023 Market-Implied NFL Mock Draft: Bryce Young holds tight to No. 1 overall, Cardinals expected to trade down - PFF

10. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: OT PETER SKORONSKI, NORTHWESTERN. Philadelphia looks poised to capitalize on whichever position is overlooked, with the betting market expecting the Eagles to target the trenches at No. 10 overall. This could also be a spot for the first cornerback selected, but the offensive line slip priced into the market presents a perfect spot for the Eagles to continue building on their team’s top strength.

How do you build a fan base 5,200 miles away? - PE.com

Shortly before the kickoff of Super Bowl LVII, FOX’s pregame broadcast showcased football fans from across the globe celebrating the occasion. More than 200 million viewers were tuned in when the livestream cut to Accra, Ghana, where a passionate contingent of fans gathered at the country’s first-ever Official Eagles Super Bowl Watch Party. In a venue illuminated with green-tinted light and decorated with signed memorabilia from players like DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert, more than 350 Ghanaians expressed their newfound appreciation for the Philadelphia Eagles. The event marked the end of a fruitful inaugural season of the organization’s marketing and engagement efforts in Africa – it signaled a new era of Eagles fandom. “It was so much fun connecting with fans of all ages in Ghana this past season,” said Jen Kavanagh, Senior Vice President of Media and Marketing, Philadelphia Eagles. “The energy and enthusiasm from this passionate sports community continue to inspire us as we work to grow the game, and Eagles football, around the world. We are very grateful to the amazing people of Ghana for their support in Year 1 and look forward to even more touchpoints and celebrations with them in the season to come.”

Ndamukong Suh on playing in 2023: All options are on the table - PFT

Suh told Eisen that he’s having the same conversations with himself about whether he will find the “perfect fit” for him to continue playing and whether he wants to wait as long as he did last year to come to a conclusion. “I don’t know yet. It’s gotta be, honestly, the right situation. . . . I’ll say this, all options are on the table,” Suh said. Suh had 10 tackles and a sack in eight regular season games for the Eagles and added two tackles in the postseason.

2023 NFL Draft: Things Dallas Cowboys fans will not want to see their division rivals do - Blogging The Boys

As far as the short-term is concerned, there is perhaps no pick that would make the two games Dallas will play against them even more difficult than if they were to land Texas running back Bijan Robinson. The level of efficiency associated with taking Robinson at 10 overall could certainly be debated, but there is no doubt that he would make their offense (which is already very good) better in their attempt to run it back. What’s more is that the Eagles are likely to limit, or at least mitigate, the amount of damage that Jalen Hurts has taken in the ground game, and there is no player that could help alleviate the workload in the way that Robinson could. Again, this would be a bit of a tunnel vision pick, but it would be a very good one. In terms of the long game, it would be frustrating to see Philadelphia continue to build on their offensive line that has served as the identity for the success that they have had over the last few years. Cornerstones like Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson are getting up there in age a bit so to see them maintain status quo would be a bummer.

Dexter Lawrence won’t report for start of Giants’ voluntary offseason program - Big Blue View

Saquon Barkley won’t be the only member of the New York Giants missing when the team’s voluntary offseason workout program begins on Monday, April 17. Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News is reporting that defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence will also skip the beginning of voluntary workouts. Lawrence, coming off the best season of his four-year career, is seeking a long-term contract extension. He is currently scheduled to play the 2023 on his fifth-year option, which would pay him $12.4 million. General manager Joe Schoen said last month that he had begun working on a long-term deal with Lawrence’s representatives. Getting one done would both lower Lawrence’s cap hit for 2023 and keep one of the Giants’ best players in East Rutherford, N.J. for several more years.

Washington Commanders Sale: Jeff Bezos won’t bid on the team; Josh Harris group is the top bidder - Hogs Haven

Jeff Bezos is reportedly out, and won’t be placing a bid on the Washington Commanders via multiple reports today. Bezos has been kept in the headlines due to an NDA he reportedly signed, the hiring of a firm to explore a potential move to purchase the team from owner Dan Snyder, and his massive wealth($125 billion). The Amazon founder was first reported to be out for now by Puck News, but sources for Front Office Sports, ESPN, and the Washington Post have said more emphatically that he won’t be placing a bid on the team at all.

NFL, NFLPA approve helmet designed to reduce QB concussions - ESPN

The first quarterback-specific helmet designed to help reduce concussions has been approved for use by the NFL and NFLPA, The Associated Press has learned. The helmet, manufactured by Vicis, reduces severity of helmet-to-ground impacts, which league data says account for approximately half of quarterback concussions, including the one suffered by Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa last season when his head slammed violently against the turf during a Thursday night game against Cincinnati. “We’ve now analyzed with our engineers and with the players’ association more than a thousand concussions on field, we have a pretty good database of how these injuries occur,” NFL executive Jeff Miller told the AP about the helmet-to-ground impacts. “This helmet performs better in laboratory testing than any helmets we have ever seen for those sorts of impacts.”

The NFL’s running back problem is a huge issue that needs to be addressed - SB Nation

The nature of football causes evolution over time. Some positions rise in importance, others fall to the wayside — and the cycle continues. That said, the NFL is in the midst of a mammoth problem when it comes to running backs, and something has to be done in order to address the issue of player compensation. For years waning RB pay has been unchecked, and now we’re stuck in a situation where one of the league’s most physical positions, with the shortest career span, is now seeing players earn a fraction of what they did in the past. This was underscored on Wednesday with the news that Saquon Barkley of the Giants will not be signing his franchise tender, keeping him out of offseason drills. The former No. 2 overall pick, who earned $38.6 million on his rookie contract couldn’t agree to a long-term deal in New York, and was set to play under a one year, $10.09M tag figure.

